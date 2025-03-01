2025 Thai MotoGP, Buriram - Full Qualifying Results

Full Qualifying results for the Saturday Sprint and main Sunday race at the 2025 Thai MotoGP at Buriram, round 1 of 22.

PosRiderNatTeamTime/DiffLapMax
1Marc MarquezSPADucati Lenovo (GP25)1'28.782s3/9341k
2Alex MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP24)+0.146s3/8338k
3Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP25)+0.173s5/8340k
4Jack MillerAUSPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.308s5/8339k
5Ai OguraJPNTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)*+0.352s3/9340k
6Franco MorbidelliITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24)+0.389s6/8340k
7Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.538s8/8340k
8Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)+0.585s7/9342k
9Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP25)+0.599s3/6340k
10Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.607s9/9341k
11Joan MirSPAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+0.640s6/7332k
12Johann ZarcoFRACastrol Honda LCR (RC213V)+0.827s3/8335k
 Qualifying 1:     
13Fabio Di GiannantonioITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)1'29.237s7/7340k
14Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)1'29.468s6/7339k
15Fermin AldeguerSPAGresini Ducati (GP24)*1'29.484s9/9335k
16Luca MariniITAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)1'29.532s6/7334k
17Miguel OliveiraPORPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)1'29.587s6/7335k
18Maverick ViñalesSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)1'29.701s5/7339k
19Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)1'29.733s6/8335k
20Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)1'29.916s7/8336k
21Somkiat ChantraTHAIdemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)*1'30.076s7/8332k
22Lorenzo SavadoriITAAprilia Factory (RS-GP25)1'30.63s6/8338k

* Rookie

Official Thai MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Francesco Bagnaia 1m 28.700s (2024)

Fastest race lap: Marco Bezzecchi 1m 30.896s (2023)

Marc Marquez takes the first pole position of the 2025 MotoGP season ahead of his younger brother Alex at Buriram.

Francesco Bagnaia and Jack Miller fought through Qualifying 1 to claim third and fourth with rookie Ai Ogura a brilliant fifth for his premier-class debut.

Franco Morbidelli and Somkiat Chantra each have a three-place grid penalty to serve in Sunday's race, for obstructing other riders at the end of Friday practice.

Reigning world champion Jorge Martin remains absent after suffering further hand injuries in training earlier this week and is replaced by Aprilia test rider Lorenzo Savadori.

But Fabio di Giannantonio - also injured on day one of the Sepang test - is back for VR46.

Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

