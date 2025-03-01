2025 Thai MotoGP, Buriram - Full Qualifying Results
Full Qualifying results for the Saturday Sprint and main Sunday race at the 2025 Thai MotoGP at Buriram, round 1 of 22.
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time/Diff
|Lap
|Max
|1
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP25)
|1'28.782s
|3/9
|341k
|2
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP24)
|+0.146s
|3/8
|338k
|3
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP25)
|+0.173s
|5/8
|340k
|4
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.308s
|5/8
|339k
|5
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)*
|+0.352s
|3/9
|340k
|6
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24)
|+0.389s
|6/8
|340k
|7
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.538s
|8/8
|340k
|8
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)
|+0.585s
|7/9
|342k
|9
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25)
|+0.599s
|3/6
|340k
|10
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.607s
|9/9
|341k
|11
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|+0.640s
|6/7
|332k
|12
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V)
|+0.827s
|3/8
|335k
|Qualifying 1:
|13
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)
|1'29.237s
|7/7
|340k
|14
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|1'29.468s
|6/7
|339k
|15
|Fermin Aldeguer
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP24)*
|1'29.484s
|9/9
|335k
|16
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|1'29.532s
|6/7
|334k
|17
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|1'29.587s
|6/7
|335k
|18
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|1'29.701s
|5/7
|339k
|19
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|1'29.733s
|6/8
|335k
|20
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|1'29.916s
|7/8
|336k
|21
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|Idemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)*
|1'30.076s
|7/8
|332k
|22
|Lorenzo Savadori
|ITA
|Aprilia Factory (RS-GP25)
|1'30.63s
|6/8
|338k
* Rookie
Official Thai MotoGP Records:
Best lap: Francesco Bagnaia 1m 28.700s (2024)
Fastest race lap: Marco Bezzecchi 1m 30.896s (2023)
Marc Marquez takes the first pole position of the 2025 MotoGP season ahead of his younger brother Alex at Buriram.
Francesco Bagnaia and Jack Miller fought through Qualifying 1 to claim third and fourth with rookie Ai Ogura a brilliant fifth for his premier-class debut.
Franco Morbidelli and Somkiat Chantra each have a three-place grid penalty to serve in Sunday's race, for obstructing other riders at the end of Friday practice.
Reigning world champion Jorge Martin remains absent after suffering further hand injuries in training earlier this week and is replaced by Aprilia test rider Lorenzo Savadori.
But Fabio di Giannantonio - also injured on day one of the Sepang test - is back for VR46.