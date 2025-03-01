2025 Thai MotoGP, Buriram - Full Qualifying Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff Lap Max 1 Marc Marquez SPA Ducati Lenovo (GP25) 1'28.782s 3/9 341k 2 Alex Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP24) +0.146s 3/8 338k 3 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP25) +0.173s 5/8 340k 4 Jack Miller AUS Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.308s 5/8 339k 5 Ai Ogura JPN Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)* +0.352s 3/9 340k 6 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24) +0.389s 6/8 340k 7 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.538s 8/8 340k 8 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25) +0.585s 7/9 342k 9 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25) +0.599s 3/6 340k 10 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.607s 9/9 341k 11 Joan Mir SPA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +0.640s 6/7 332k 12 Johann Zarco FRA Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V) +0.827s 3/8 335k Qualifying 1: 13 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25) 1'29.237s 7/7 340k 14 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 1'29.468s 6/7 339k 15 Fermin Aldeguer SPA Gresini Ducati (GP24)* 1'29.484s 9/9 335k 16 Luca Marini ITA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) 1'29.532s 6/7 334k 17 Miguel Oliveira POR Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) 1'29.587s 6/7 335k 18 Maverick Viñales SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) 1'29.701s 5/7 339k 19 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 1'29.733s 6/8 335k 20 Enea Bastianini ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) 1'29.916s 7/8 336k 21 Somkiat Chantra THA Idemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)* 1'30.076s 7/8 332k 22 Lorenzo Savadori ITA Aprilia Factory (RS-GP25) 1'30.63s 6/8 338k

* Rookie

Official Thai MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Francesco Bagnaia 1m 28.700s (2024)

Fastest race lap: Marco Bezzecchi 1m 30.896s (2023)

Marc Marquez takes the first pole position of the 2025 MotoGP season ahead of his younger brother Alex at Buriram.

Francesco Bagnaia and Jack Miller fought through Qualifying 1 to claim third and fourth with rookie Ai Ogura a brilliant fifth for his premier-class debut.

Franco Morbidelli and Somkiat Chantra each have a three-place grid penalty to serve in Sunday's race, for obstructing other riders at the end of Friday practice.