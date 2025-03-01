2025 Thai MotoGP, Buriram - Saturday Practice Results

Saturday practice results from the 2025 Thai MotoGP at Buriram, round 1 of 22.

2025 Thai MotoGP, Buriram - Saturday Free Practice Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime/DiffLapMax
1Franco MorbidelliITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24)1'29.629s11/13339k
2Marc MarquezSPADucati Lenovo (GP25)+0.070s9/15339k
3Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP25)+0.338s5/12341k
4Fermin AldeguerSPAGresini Ducati (GP24)*+0.348s10/12338k
5Alex MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP24)+0.439s5/15339k
6Ai OguraJPNTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)*+0.577s7/15334k
7Johann ZarcoFRACastrol Honda LCR (RC213V)+0.582s5/15334k
8Fabio Di GiannantonioITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)+0.650s9/10338k
9Somkiat ChantraTHAIdemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)*+0.731s3/13334k
10Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.740s5/13336k
11Joan MirSPAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+0.783s5/13334k
12Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)+0.804s14/15333k
13Luca MariniITAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+0.852s6/14335k
14Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.863s5/20336k
15Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP25)+0.870s10/11336k
16Jack MillerAUSPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.881s4/11333k
17Miguel OliveiraPORPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.929s3/11338k
18Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.930s7/15340k
19Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+1.046s5/13340k
20Maverick ViñalesSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+1.060s5/14338k
21Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+1.366s8/12334k
22Lorenzo SavadoriITAAprilia Factory (RS-GP25)+2.309s9/13330k

* Rookie

Official Thai MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Francesco Bagnaia 1m 28.700s (2024)

Fastest race lap: Marco Bezzecchi 1m 30.896s (2023)

A set of fresh soft tyres propel Franco Morbidelli to the top of final practice for the 2025 season opening Thai MotoGP at Buriram.

However, the pace of Marc Marquez on very old soft rubber underlined his favourite status this weekend, although team-mate Francesco Bagnaia was only two tenths slower on used hard front and soft rear rubber.

Like Morbidelli, rookie Fermin Aldeguer made a late change to new rubber to take fourth.

Qualifying 1 will now begin, where those left outside the top ten on Friday, including Bagnaia, will fight for the last two places in Qualifying 2.

Morbidelli and Somkiat Chantra each have a three-place grid penalty to serve in Sunday's race, for obstructing Bagnaia and Alex Marquez respectively at the end of Friday practice.

Reigning world champion Jorge Martin remains absent after suffering further hand injuries in training earlier this week and is replaced by Aprilia test rider Lorenzo Savadori.

But Fabio di Giannantonio - also injured on day one of the Sepang test - is back for VR46.

Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

