2025 Thai MotoGP, Buriram - Saturday Practice Results
Saturday practice results from the 2025 Thai MotoGP at Buriram, round 1 of 22.
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time/Diff
|Lap
|Max
|1
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24)
|1'29.629s
|11/13
|339k
|2
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP25)
|+0.070s
|9/15
|339k
|3
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP25)
|+0.338s
|5/12
|341k
|4
|Fermin Aldeguer
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP24)*
|+0.348s
|10/12
|338k
|5
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP24)
|+0.439s
|5/15
|339k
|6
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)*
|+0.577s
|7/15
|334k
|7
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V)
|+0.582s
|5/15
|334k
|8
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)
|+0.650s
|9/10
|338k
|9
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|Idemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)*
|+0.731s
|3/13
|334k
|10
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.740s
|5/13
|336k
|11
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|+0.783s
|5/13
|334k
|12
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)
|+0.804s
|14/15
|333k
|13
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|+0.852s
|6/14
|335k
|14
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.863s
|5/20
|336k
|15
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25)
|+0.870s
|10/11
|336k
|16
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.881s
|4/11
|333k
|17
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.929s
|3/11
|338k
|18
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.930s
|7/15
|340k
|19
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+1.046s
|5/13
|340k
|20
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+1.060s
|5/14
|338k
|21
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+1.366s
|8/12
|334k
|22
|Lorenzo Savadori
|ITA
|Aprilia Factory (RS-GP25)
|+2.309s
|9/13
|330k
* Rookie
Official Thai MotoGP Records:
Best lap: Francesco Bagnaia 1m 28.700s (2024)
Fastest race lap: Marco Bezzecchi 1m 30.896s (2023)
A set of fresh soft tyres propel Franco Morbidelli to the top of final practice for the 2025 season opening Thai MotoGP at Buriram.
However, the pace of Marc Marquez on very old soft rubber underlined his favourite status this weekend, although team-mate Francesco Bagnaia was only two tenths slower on used hard front and soft rear rubber.
Like Morbidelli, rookie Fermin Aldeguer made a late change to new rubber to take fourth.
Qualifying 1 will now begin, where those left outside the top ten on Friday, including Bagnaia, will fight for the last two places in Qualifying 2.
Morbidelli and Somkiat Chantra each have a three-place grid penalty to serve in Sunday's race, for obstructing Bagnaia and Alex Marquez respectively at the end of Friday practice.
Reigning world champion Jorge Martin remains absent after suffering further hand injuries in training earlier this week and is replaced by Aprilia test rider Lorenzo Savadori.
But Fabio di Giannantonio - also injured on day one of the Sepang test - is back for VR46.