2025 Thai MotoGP, Buriram - Saturday Practice Results

2025 Thai MotoGP, Buriram - Saturday Free Practice Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff Lap Max 1 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24) 1'29.629s 11/13 339k 2 Marc Marquez SPA Ducati Lenovo (GP25) +0.070s 9/15 339k 3 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP25) +0.338s 5/12 341k 4 Fermin Aldeguer SPA Gresini Ducati (GP24)* +0.348s 10/12 338k 5 Alex Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP24) +0.439s 5/15 339k 6 Ai Ogura JPN Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)* +0.577s 7/15 334k 7 Johann Zarco FRA Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V) +0.582s 5/15 334k 8 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25) +0.650s 9/10 338k 9 Somkiat Chantra THA Idemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)* +0.731s 3/13 334k 10 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.740s 5/13 336k 11 Joan Mir SPA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +0.783s 5/13 334k 12 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25) +0.804s 14/15 333k 13 Luca Marini ITA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +0.852s 6/14 335k 14 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.863s 5/20 336k 15 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25) +0.870s 10/11 336k 16 Jack Miller AUS Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.881s 4/11 333k 17 Miguel Oliveira POR Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.929s 3/11 338k 18 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.930s 7/15 340k 19 Enea Bastianini ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +1.046s 5/13 340k 20 Maverick Viñales SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +1.060s 5/14 338k 21 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.366s 8/12 334k 22 Lorenzo Savadori ITA Aprilia Factory (RS-GP25) +2.309s 9/13 330k

* Rookie

Official Thai MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Francesco Bagnaia 1m 28.700s (2024)

Fastest race lap: Marco Bezzecchi 1m 30.896s (2023)

A set of fresh soft tyres propel Franco Morbidelli to the top of final practice for the 2025 season opening Thai MotoGP at Buriram.

However, the pace of Marc Marquez on very old soft rubber underlined his favourite status this weekend, although team-mate Francesco Bagnaia was only two tenths slower on used hard front and soft rear rubber.

Like Morbidelli, rookie Fermin Aldeguer made a late change to new rubber to take fourth.

Qualifying 1 will now begin, where those left outside the top ten on Friday, including Bagnaia, will fight for the last two places in Qualifying 2.

Morbidelli and Somkiat Chantra each have a three-place grid penalty to serve in Sunday's race, for obstructing Bagnaia and Alex Marquez respectively at the end of Friday practice.