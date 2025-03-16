Argentina: New 2025 MotoGP World Championship standings
New 2025 MotoGP World Championship standings after Sunday's Argentine Grand Prix race at Termas de Rio Hondo, round 2 of 22.
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Points
|Diff.
|1
|=
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP25)
|74
|2
|=
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)
|58
|(-16)
|3
|=
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP25)
|43
|(-31)
|4
|=
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24)
|37
|(-37)
|5
|=
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)*
|25
|(-49)
|6
|=
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V)
|25
|(-49)
|7
|^1
|Fabio di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)
|22
|(-52)
|8
|^1
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|19
|(-55)
|9
|˅2
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25)
|14
|(-60)
|10
|^1
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|12
|(-62)
|11
|^4
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|9
|(-65)
|12
|^2
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|9
|(-65)
|13
|˅3
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|7
|(-67)
|14
|˅2
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|7
|(-67)
|15
|˅2
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|5
|(-69)
|16
|N/A
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|4
|(-70)
|17
|N/A
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|3
|(-71)
|18
|˅2
|Fermin Aldeguer
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)*
|3
|(-71)
|19
|˅2
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|2
|(-72)
^X Rider has improved X championship positions.
= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.
˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.
* Rookie