Argentina: New 2025 MotoGP World Championship standings

New 2025 MotoGP World Championship standings after Sunday's Argentine Grand Prix race at Termas de Rio Hondo, round 2 of 22.

Marc Marquez, Alex Marquez, 2025 Argentine MotoGP
Marc Marquez, Alex Marquez, 2025 Argentine MotoGP
Pos RiderNatTeamPointsDiff.
1=Marc MarquezSPADucati Lenovo (GP25)74 
2=Alex MarquezSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)58(-16)
3=Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP25)43(-31)
4=Franco MorbidelliITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24)37(-37)
5=Ai OguraJPNTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)*25(-49)
6=Johann ZarcoFRACastrol Honda LCR (RC213V)25(-49)
7^1Fabio di GiannantonioITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)22(-52)
8^1Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)19(-55)
9˅2Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP25)14(-60)
10^1Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)12(-62)
11^4Joan MirSPAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)9(-65)
12^2Luca MariniITAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)9(-65)
13˅3Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)7(-67)
14˅2Jack MillerAUSPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)7(-67)
15˅2Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)5(-69)
16N/AAlex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)4(-70)
17N/AMaverick ViñalesSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)3(-71)
18˅2Fermin AldeguerSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)*3(-71)
19˅2Miguel OliveiraPORPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)2(-72)

^X Rider has improved X championship positions.
= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.
˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.
* Rookie
 

