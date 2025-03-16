2025 Argentina MotoGP: Marc Marquez beats Alex Marquez for historic 90th win

Marc Marquez beat Alex Marquez in a nail-biting 2025 MotoGP Argentina Grand Prix to tally up an historic 90th career victory to go third all-time alongside Angel Nieto.

Overwhelming favourite to win the 25-lap grand prix at Termas de Rio Hondo having qualified on pole and taken victory in the sprint, Marc Marquez completed another weekend hat-trick in 2025.

But he had to push hard to beat Gresini Ducati-mounted younger brother Alex Marquez, who led for much of the race after Marc Marquez made an error early on which saw him drop out of the lead.

On lap 21 of 25, Marc Marquez finally found his way back into the lead and won by 1.3s.

The win marks the 90th of his career and puts him into third all-time alongside 13-time world champion Angel Nieto, with only Giacomo Agostini and Valentino Rossi holding more victories than the factory Ducati rider now.

Marc Marquez’s victory also keeps him in the lead of the championship, which extends to 16 points over Alex Marquez.

Franco Morbidelli completed the podium for VR46 Ducati to get his first grand prix top three since the 2021 Spanish GP.

Pecco Bagnaia was fourth on the sister factory team Ducati.

Just as he did in the sprint, Marc Marquez grabbed the holeshot from pole ahead of Alex Marquez and Bagnaia.

Bagnaia tried to take second from Alex Marquez at Turn 5 on the opening lap, but ran wide and let the Gresini rider back through.

The double world champion then had to fend off LCR Honda’s Johann Zarco, which allowed the top two to quickly break away.

Though Bagnaia was able to keep Zarco at bay, he was powerless to stop Morbidelli - who gambled on the soft rear tyre - coming through for third on lap four at Turn 8.

It was also on lap four where Marc Marquez lost the lead, after he ran wide at Turn 1, which allowed Alex Marquez to take the position.

Alex Marquez would hold the lead until lap 21, with his pace forcing Marc Marquez into a scary moment going through Turn 11 on the 15th tour.

Factory Ducati rider Marc Marquez made his first attempt at retaking the lead into Turn 5, but ran in too deep and lost a few tenths to his younger brother.

But on the run to Turn 5 on lap 21, Marc Marquez eased past and immediately moved almost half a second clear before getting that lead up to over 1.5s come the final tour.

At one stage, Morbidelli was catching the top two but eventually faded into the clutches of Bagnaia in the closing laps.

Bagnaia couldn’t breach the gap, though, with Morbdielli 0.841s up the road at the chequered flag.

The sister VR46 Ducati of Fabio Di Giannantonio snatched fifth from Zarco on the last lap, while KTM’s Brad Binder was seventh - albeit 6.8s further back.

Trackhouse Aprilia rookie Ai Ogura came through from 15th on the grid to finish eighth, with KTM’s Pedro Acosta and Honda’s Joan Mir rounding out the top 10.

Luca Marini got his best result as a Honda rider in 11th, with Yamaha’s Alex Rins, Tech3’s Maverick Vinales, Pramac’s Jack Miller and Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo filled out the final points paying positions.

Quartararo’s race was compromised at Turn 1 on the first lap when Aprilia’s Marco Bezzecchi ran into the back of him.

The Yamaha rider stayed on his bike, though Bezzecchi was out on the spot. Enea Bastianini (Tech3) was involved in a collision with Raul Fernandez (Trackhouse) on lap two, which netted the latter a long lap penalty.

Full 2025 MotoGP Argentina Grand Prix results