2025 MotoGP Argentina, Termas de Rio Hondo - Race Results

Franco Morbidelli kept Francesco Bagnaia at bay to claim his first MotoGP podium since 2021 in third, having cleverly managed the soft rear tyre.

Marc Marquez is now 16 points clear at the top of the world championship.

After deliberately letting brother Alex lead in the Thai season opener, a small mistake by Marc at Turn 1 on lap 4 put the Gresini rider ahead on Sunday.

"This time I pushed!" Marc said in parc ferme.

The Marquez brothers soon had company in the form of VR46’s Morbidelli, who rolled the dice by sticking with the soft rear tyre while most of the grid moved to the medium.

Morbidelli’s pace began to fade at mid-distance, leaving a Marquez vs Marquez victory duel and setting up a Morbidelli vs Bagnaia fight for the final podium place.

Alex, who had a marginally better pace than Marc on the medium rear tyre in warm-up, gained a few bike lengths when the #93 suffered a leg-off scare with ten laps to go.

But the eight-time world champion quickly recovered and was crawling all over the back of the Gresini machine again.

The younger Marquez held firm and Marc’s first lunge, at the Turn 5 hairpin with eight laps to go, backfired when he ran wide.

Marc tried again with 5 laps remaining and held his line to secure victory.

The rostrum fight was settled in Morbidelli’s favour by just half-a-second from Bagnaia, who trudged disappointedly into the Ducati garage after the race.

Fourth in the Sprint, front row starter Johann Zarco felt the medium rear could help him claim Honda’s first podium of the post-Marquez era.

The Frenchman put up a spirited early challenge, swapping third with Bagnaia before Morbidelli surged through.

Zarco then lost out on fifth place to Morbidelli's team-mate Fabio di Giannantonio, on the soft tyre, on the very final lap.

KTM's Brad Binder finished almost seven-seconds behind Zarco in seventh, with Trackhouse Aprilia rookie Ai Ogura recovering well to eighth ahead of Binder's frustrated team-mate Pedro Acosta.

Joan Mir completed the top ten for HRC, with Alex Rins the leading Yamaha in eleventh after a difficult weekend for the M1s.

2023 Argentine winner Marco Bezzecchi hit the back of Rins' team-mate Fabio Quartararo into Turn 1. The Aprilia rider crashed heavily, while Quartararo dropped to the back of the field.

The FIM MotoGP stewards ruled no further action while Raul Fernandez later received a long lap penalty for causing Enea Bastianini to crash.