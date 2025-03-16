2025 MotoGP Argentina, Termas de Rio Hondo - Race Results

Race results from the 2025 Argentine MotoGP at Termas de Rio Hondo, round 2 of 22.

Marc Marquez, Alex Marquez, 2025 Argentine MotoGP
Marc Marquez, Alex Marquez, 2025 Argentine MotoGP
PosRiderNatTeamTime/Diff
1Marc MarquezSPADucati Lenovo (GP25)41m 11.1s
2Alex MarquezSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)+1.362s
3Franco MorbidelliITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24)+4.695s
4Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP25)+5.536s
5Fabio Di GiannantonioITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)+7.138s
6Johann ZarcoFRACastrol Honda LCR (RC213V)+7.487s
7Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+14.294s
8Ai OguraJPNTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)*+14.447s
9Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)+15.646s
10Joan MirSPAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+15.787s
11Luca MariniITAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+16.025s
12Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+21.663s
13Maverick ViñalesSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+22.319s
14Jack MillerAUSPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)+23.486s
15Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+25.148s
16Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)+26.914s
17Fermin AldeguerSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)*+27.661s
18Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+40.179s
19Somkiat ChantraTHAIdemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)*+41.693s
 Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP25)DNF

* Rookie

Marc Marquez’s unbeaten run as a factory Ducati rider continues with a fourth race win in a row during Sunday’s Argentine MotoGP at Termas de Rio Hondo.

But it took a late pass on younger brother Alex Marquez to keep his perfect streak intact, after the Gresini rider led most of the 25 laps.

Marc's 90th victory means he is tied with Angel Nieto for third on the all-time Grand Prix win list.

Franco Morbidelli kept Francesco Bagnaia at bay to claim his first MotoGP podium since 2021 in third, having cleverly managed the soft rear tyre.

Marc Marquez is now 16 points clear at the top of the world championship.

After deliberately letting brother Alex lead in the Thai season opener, a small mistake by Marc at Turn 1 on lap 4 put the Gresini rider ahead on Sunday.

"This time I pushed!" Marc said in parc ferme.

The Marquez brothers soon had company in the form of VR46’s Morbidelli, who rolled the dice by sticking with the soft rear tyre while most of the grid moved to the medium.

Morbidelli’s pace began to fade at mid-distance, leaving a Marquez vs Marquez victory duel and setting up a Morbidelli vs Bagnaia fight for the final podium place.

Alex, who had a marginally better pace than Marc on the medium rear tyre in warm-up, gained a few bike lengths when the #93 suffered a leg-off scare with ten laps to go.

But the eight-time world champion quickly recovered and was crawling all over the back of the Gresini machine again.

The younger Marquez held firm and Marc’s first lunge, at the Turn 5 hairpin with eight laps to go, backfired when he ran wide.

Marc tried again with 5 laps remaining and held his line to secure victory.

The rostrum fight was settled in Morbidelli’s favour by just half-a-second from Bagnaia, who trudged disappointedly into the Ducati garage after the race.

Fourth in the Sprint, front row starter Johann Zarco felt the medium rear could help him claim Honda’s first podium of the post-Marquez era.

The Frenchman put up a spirited early challenge, swapping third with Bagnaia before Morbidelli surged through. 

Zarco then lost out on fifth place to Morbidelli's team-mate Fabio di Giannantonio, on the soft tyre, on the very final lap.

KTM's Brad Binder finished almost seven-seconds behind Zarco in seventh, with Trackhouse Aprilia rookie Ai Ogura recovering well to eighth ahead of Binder's frustrated team-mate Pedro Acosta.

Joan Mir completed the top ten for HRC, with Alex Rins the leading Yamaha in eleventh after a difficult weekend for the M1s.

2023 Argentine winner Marco Bezzecchi hit the back of Rins' team-mate Fabio Quartararo into Turn 1. The Aprilia rider crashed heavily, while Quartararo dropped to the back of the field.

The FIM MotoGP stewards ruled no further action while Raul Fernandez later received a long lap penalty for causing Enea Bastianini to crash.

Miguel Oliveira returned early to Europe for further checks on his shoulder after Fermin Aldeguer took him down in the Saturday Sprint. Aldeguer received a long lap penalty for today's race.

Lorenzo Savadori, replacing injured MotoGP champion Jorge Martin at Aprilia, was due to start from the back of the grid but was also ruled out after a Saturday shoulder injury.

Termas de Rio Hondo was returning to the MotoGP calendar after a one-year absence.

The Americas Grand Prix at COTA, round four of the 2025 campaign, takes place on March 28-30.

Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

