Marc Marquez can tie an all-time Spanish record at Argentina MotoGP

Marc Marquez’s victory on his factory Ducati debut in the Thai MotoGP season opener was also his 89th in all grand prix classes.

That means Marquez is now just one victory away from equalling the 90 career wins by Spain’s most successful grand prix rider, the late Angel Nieto.

Nieto is currently third on the all-time grand prix winners’ list, behind Italians Giacomo Agostini (122) and Valentino Rossi (115).

Marquez has held fourth place on the list since moving ahead of Mike Hailwood’s 76 victories in 2019, the year Marquez won his eighth and most recent world crown.

The omens for a Marquez victory in Argentina this weekend look promising having won by almost ten seconds on his most recent 2019 appearance, plus two other Termas victories.

On the other hand, Marquez hasn’t taken victory in the opening two rounds of the MotoGP season since 2014, when he went on to win ten in a row.

Even if Marquez is beaten this weekend, a podium would see the #93 tie with the all-time GP rostrum tally of 152 by Jorge Lorenzo.

Compatriot Dani Pedrosa, behind Rossi (235) and Agostini (159) on the all-time podium list, would then be just one further podium away.

Meanwhile, a win by any Ducati rider on Sunday would be the factory’s 19th Grand Prix victory in a row, edging them closer to Honda’s 22 in a row record from Malaysia 1997 to the Dutch TT in 1998.