Ai Ogura hit with Argentina MotoGP disqualification for odd infringement

Trackhouse Racing MotoGP rookie Ai Ogura has been disqualified from the result of the Argentina Grand Prix owing to his bike running a “non-homologated software”.

The Japanese rider has had a mixed weekend at Termas de Rio Hondo, after a crash in qualifying left him 15th on the grid and a mistake in the sprint meant he couldn’t advance on this.

But Ogura turned things around in the grand prix, rising from 15th to eventually finish eighth and top Aprilia once again on his Trackhouse-run RS-GP.

However, Ogura has been stripped of this result as his bike was found to have been running a non-homologated ECU software after the race.

It is unclear how this has happened, with MotoGP running spec electronics for the whole grid since 2016.

This isn’t the first time in 2025 that a rider has fallen foul of an unusual technical infringement.

At the Thai Grand Prix, Yamaha’s Alex Rins had all of his lap times from Friday practice deleted as he was found to have been using an “X2 Race Link unit that had not been approved by official Timekeeping. This then allowed the possibility to access GPS, which is banned in MotoGP.”

It is thought that the offending Yamaha unit was from testing.

Trackhouse has a right to appeal the penalty handed to Ogura, though must do so within 60 minutes of the official notification of the punishment being published.

The team has yet to make any public comment.

Ogura’s disqualification will push every rider behind him up a position, with KTM’s Pedro Acosta inheriting eighth.

Honda’s Joan Mir moves up to ninth, while Luca Marini breaks into the top 10. With Johann Zarco sixth, HRC officially has three RC213Vs inside the top 10 of the results.

Ogura’s disqualification helps his team-mate Raul Fernandez, who now moves into the final points paying spot in 15th after a difficult afternoon at Termas de Rio Hondo.

Fernandez, who has struggled all weekend for pace, was involved in a collision with Tech3’s Enea Bastianini and was handed a long lap penalty. He took the chequered flag in 16th.