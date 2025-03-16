Marco Bezzecchi: “A bad mistake, I’ve apologised”

Marco Bezzecchi took full responsibility for his Turn 1 crash in Sunday’s Argentine MotoGP, misjudging his braking and then hitting the rear wheel of Fabio Quartararo’s Yamaha.

While Bezzecchi was thrown into a heavy fall, Quartararo managed to stay upright but was forced to the back of the field.

“It was my mistake - I braked too late,” Bezzecchi said. “I managed to miss Franco Morbidelli, but unfortunately, I hit Fabio Quartararo's rear tyre.

“So a bad mistake by me. I'd like to take this opportunity to apologise to Fabio. I've already apologised to his team.”

Bezzecchi was given an 'Official Warning' by the FIM Stewards, as it was his first offence of the season.

Quartararo, who qualified seventh on the grid, eventually scored the final point for 15th place at the chequered flag.

Bezzecchi, Quartararo, Turn 1, 2025 Argentine MotoGP

“There's not much to say,” commented the Frenchman. “The touch between Bezzecchi and me in the first corner was unfortunate. I went wide, I was in last place, and also our pace was not super good all weekend.

“I could have maybe been a few positions higher, because starting the race like this, you pretty much keep your position. But it was a really tough weekend overall. Let's see if we can do a bit better at the next GP."

Bezzecchi lost a bigger chance, having finished sixth in the Saturday Sprint and then been fourth fastest in warm-up on the medium rear tyre.

“We had the pace to battle for the good positions,” Bezzecchi said. “We still need to improve in qualifying, and that will be my goal for the next GP.

"I also felt good on the bike in the warm-up session, and I expected to be able to ride a good race, but the mistake on the first corner changed my plans.”

Bezzecchi was the only factory Aprilia to start the race with temporary team-mate Lorenzo Savadori withdrawing due to a shoulder injury.