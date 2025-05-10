Le Mans Sprint: New 2025 MotoGP World Championship standings

New 2025 MotoGP World Championship standings after Saturday's French MotoGP Sprint race at Le Mans, round 6 of 22.

Marc Marquez, 2025 French MotoGP Sprint
Marc Marquez, 2025 French MotoGP Sprint
Le Mans Sprint Race: New 2025 MotoGP World Championship standings
Pos RiderNatTeamPointsDiff.
1^1Marc MarquezSPADucati Lenovo (GP25)151 
2˅1Alex MarquezSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)149(-2)
3=Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP25)120(-31)
4=Franco MorbidelliITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24)84(-67)
5=Fabio di GiannantonioITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)66(-85)
6=Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)56(-95)
7=Johann ZarcoFRACastrol Honda LCR (RC213V)47(-104)
8=Ai OguraJPNTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)*37(-114)
9=Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP25)36(-115)
10=Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)33(-118)
11^3Fermin AldeguerSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)*32(-119)
12˅1Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)32(-119)
13˅1Luca MariniITAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)32(-119)
14^1Maverick ViñalesSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)29(-122)
15˅2Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)28(-123)
16=Jack MillerAUSPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)19(-132)
17=Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)19(-132)
18=Joan MirSPAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)12(-139)
19=Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)6(-145)
20=Augusto FernandezSPAPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)3(-148)
21=Miguel OliveiraPORPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)2(-149)
22=Lorenzo SavadoriITAAprilia Factory (RS-GP25)1(-150)

Marc Marquez regains the MotoGP title lead with a sixth Sprint victory in a row, at Le Mans.

^X Rider has improved X championship positions.
= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.
˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.
* Rookie
 

Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

RR Results
43s ago
2025 North West 200, Saturday Races Results
Dean Harrison, 2025 North West 200.
F1 News
4m ago
‘The next Max’ Verstappen pointed out, he might “wind up” Lando Norris
Max Verstappen
MotoGP Results
23m ago
Le Mans Sprint: New 2025 MotoGP World Championship standings
Marc Marquez, 2025 French MotoGP Sprint
MotoGP News
30m ago
2025 French MotoGP: Marc Marquez takes historic sprint win, Pecco Bagnaia crashes
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2025 French MotoGP
MotoGP Results
41m ago
2025 French MotoGP, Le Mans - Sprint Race Results
Start, 2025 French MotoGP Sprint race

More News

Moto2 Results
1h ago
2025 French Moto2 - Qualifying Results
Manuel Gonzalez, pole position, qualifying, moto2, Le Mans , French GP, 10 May 2025
MotoGP
1h ago
2025 French MotoGP - Sprint updates LIVE!
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing, 2025 French MotoGP
RR News
1h ago
Peter Hickman, Davey Todd fume after controversial NW200 decision: “It’s dead simple…”
Peter Hickman, 2025 North West 200.
F1 News
2h ago
Oscar Piastri revered for F1 trait that Lewis Hamilton was “the king” of
Lewis Hamilton and Oscar Piastri
Moto3 Results
2h ago
2025 French Moto3 - Qualifying Results
Maximo Quiles, Pole position, qualifying, Le Mans. French GP, Moto3, 10 May 2025