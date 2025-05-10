Le Mans Sprint: New 2025 MotoGP World Championship standings
New 2025 MotoGP World Championship standings after Saturday's French MotoGP Sprint race at Le Mans, round 6 of 22.
|Le Mans Sprint Race: New 2025 MotoGP World Championship standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Points
|Diff.
|1
|^1
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP25)
|151
|2
|˅1
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)
|149
|(-2)
|3
|=
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP25)
|120
|(-31)
|4
|=
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24)
|84
|(-67)
|5
|=
|Fabio di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)
|66
|(-85)
|6
|=
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|56
|(-95)
|7
|=
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V)
|47
|(-104)
|8
|=
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)*
|37
|(-114)
|9
|=
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25)
|36
|(-115)
|10
|=
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|33
|(-118)
|11
|^3
|Fermin Aldeguer
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)*
|32
|(-119)
|12
|˅1
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|32
|(-119)
|13
|˅1
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|32
|(-119)
|14
|^1
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|29
|(-122)
|15
|˅2
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|28
|(-123)
|16
|=
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|19
|(-132)
|17
|=
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|19
|(-132)
|18
|=
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|12
|(-139)
|19
|=
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)
|6
|(-145)
|20
|=
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|3
|(-148)
|21
|=
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|2
|(-149)
|22
|=
|Lorenzo Savadori
|ITA
|Aprilia Factory (RS-GP25)
|1
|(-150)
Marc Marquez regains the MotoGP title lead with a sixth Sprint victory in a row, at Le Mans.
^X Rider has improved X championship positions.
= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.
˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.
* Rookie
