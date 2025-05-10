Fabio Quartararo sees French MotoGP sprint ‘disappointment’ as ‘a good thing’

Yamaha rider was fourth after starting Le Mans sprint on pole

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing, 2025 French MotoGP
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing, 2025 French MotoGP
© Gold and Goose

Fabio Quartararo says it’s “a good thing” to be “disappointed” at missing the podium in the MotoGP French Grand Prix sprint having started from pole.

The factory Yamaha rider snatched a second successive MotoGP pole on Saturday morning after setting a new lap record of his home Le Mans circuit.

Fabio Quartararo then led the opening five laps of the sprint, but could do nothing to hold back eventual winner Marc Marquez on the sixth tour of 13.

The 2021 world champion would drop out of the top three as Gresini duo Alex Marquez and Fermin Aldeguer worked their way past him.

Quartararo missed the podium by just under eight tenths, but admitted afterwards that he knew there was nothing he could do to battle the Ducatis today.

“I mean, in the past we never almost reached a point in the sprint and to be disappointed with a P4 is a good thing,” he told the official MotoGP website.

“Of course, I wanted to be on the sprint podium but today we had to make an intelligent race and accept that the three guys in front of us were faster.

“But I enjoyed it and I think we gave a great show in the first laps.

“Hopefully tomorrow we have a little bit less tyre degradation.”

Quartararo noted that he always planned to push as hard as he did in the early stages of the sprint, but is “still really far” from the Ducatis in terms of top speed despite running an updated engine this weekend.

“It was always the plan because we are struggling a little bit with the power, even if the new engine is helping a little,” he added.

"But we can see we are still really far from the Ducatis on the straights and we know what we miss to really compete with them.

“We know, but to find it is more difficult for the engineers. But, like I said, it’s great to be disappointed with a P4 on the sprint and trying to make our best.”

Fabio Quartararo must have “intelligent” French GP

Quartararo’s long run pace during Friday practice was impressive and will make him a factor in the grand prix over 27 laps on Sunday.

Despite this, he says he must be “intelligent” in the main race and “accept” that there is no sense in crashing out of a good result for a podium he may not have the speed for.

“I mean, for me, we have to make like today: tomorrow we have to make an intelligent race, try to make the best position as possible,” he said.

“We know that sometimes we have to accept that to make a P4 doesn’t make any sense to crash to make a P3.

“Sometimes we have to accept that today we didn’t have the pace to make P3.

“But I enjoyed it a lot and to make a few laps already in the lead and being able to be quite close is great.”

Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

RR Results
12m ago
2025 North West 200, Saturday Races Results
Dean Harrison, 2025 North West 200.
MotoGP News
24m ago
Francesco Bagnaia: “Zero warning” before Le Mans Sprint crash - “slower, less lean angle…”
Francesco Bagnaia crash, 2025 French MotoGP Sprint
MotoGP News
28m ago
‘Strangest crash ever’ for KTM’s Brad Binder in French MotoGP sprint
Brad Binder, KTM Factory Racing, 2025 French MotoGP
MotoGP News
54m ago
Why Jerez MotoGP crash proved crucial in Marc Marquez’s Le Mans sprint win
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2025 French MotoGP
F1 News
1h ago
Kimi Antonelli “totally different” to teenage Max Verstappen’s rise
Andrea Kimi Antonelli

More News

MotoGP News
1h ago
Alex Marquez “closer to Marc than we expected” in Le Mans MotoGP Sprint
Alex Marquez, 2025 French MotoGP Sprint
MotoGP News
1h ago
How the Marquez brothers “helped” a MotoGP rookie to a first podium
Fermin Aldeguer, Gresini Ducati, 2025 French MotoGP
MotoGP News
2h ago
Fabio Quartararo sees French MotoGP sprint ‘disappointment’ as ‘a good thing’
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing, 2025 French MotoGP
Le Mans News
2h ago
Spa WEC: Alpine grabs lead from Ferrari before halfway mark
#36 Alpine
F1 News
3h ago
‘The next Max’ Verstappen pointed out, he might “wind up” Lando Norris
Max Verstappen