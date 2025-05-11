Le Mans: New 2025 MotoGP World Championship standings Pos Rider Nat Team Points Diff. 1 = Marc Marquez SPA Ducati Lenovo (GP25) 171 2 = Alex Marquez SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24) 149 (-22) 3 = Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP25) 120 (-51) 4 = Franco Morbidelli ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24) 85 (-86) 5 = Fabio di Giannantonio ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25) 74 (-97) 6 ^1 Johann Zarco FRA Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V) 72 (-99) 7 ˅1 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 56 (-115) 8 ^3 Fermin Aldeguer SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)* 48 (-123) 9 ^1 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 46 (-125) 10 ˅2 Ai Ogura JPN Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)* 43 (-128) 11 ^3 Maverick Viñales SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) 40 (-131) 12 ˅3 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25) 38 (-133) 13 = Luca Marini ITA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) 37 (-134) 14 ˅2 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 32 (-139) 15 = Enea Bastianini ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) 31 (-140) 16 ^1 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 23 (-148) 17 ˅1 Jack Miller AUS Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) 19 (-152) 18 ^1 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25) 15 (-156) 19 ˅1 Joan Mir SPA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) 12 (-159) 20 NA Takaaki Nakagami JPN Honda Test Rider (RC213V) 10 (-161) 21 ^1 Lorenzo Savadori ITA Aprilia Factory (RS-GP25) 8 (-163) 22 ˅2 Augusto Fernandez SPA Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) 3 (-168) 23 ˅2 Miguel Oliveira POR Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) 2 (-169)

Marc Marquez extends his 2025 MotoGP world championship lead after nearest title rivals Alex Marquez and Francesco Bagnaia both crash in a chaotic Le Mans race, won by LCR Honda's Johann Zarco.

^X Rider has improved X championship positions.

= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.

˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.

* Rookie

