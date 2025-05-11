Le Mans: New 2025 MotoGP World Championship standings

New 2025 MotoGP World Championship standings after Sunday's French MotoGP race at Le Mans, round 6 of 22.

Pos RiderNatTeamPointsDiff.
1=Marc MarquezSPADucati Lenovo (GP25)171 
2=Alex MarquezSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)149(-22)
3=Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP25)120(-51)
4=Franco MorbidelliITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24)85(-86)
5=Fabio di GiannantonioITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)74(-97)
6^1Johann ZarcoFRACastrol Honda LCR (RC213V)72(-99)
7˅1Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)56(-115)
8^3Fermin AldeguerSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)*48(-123)
9^1Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)46(-125)
10˅2Ai OguraJPNTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)*43(-128)
11^3Maverick ViñalesSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)40(-131)
12˅3Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP25)38(-133)
13=Luca MariniITAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)37(-134)
14˅2Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)32(-139)
15=Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)31(-140)
16^1Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)23(-148)
17˅1Jack MillerAUSPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)19(-152)
18^1Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)15(-156)
19˅1Joan MirSPAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)12(-159)
20NATakaaki NakagamiJPNHonda Test Rider (RC213V)10(-161)
21^1Lorenzo SavadoriITAAprilia Factory (RS-GP25)8(-163)
22˅2Augusto FernandezSPAPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)3(-168)
23˅2Miguel OliveiraPORPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)2(-169)

Marc Marquez extends his 2025 MotoGP world championship lead after nearest title rivals Alex Marquez and Francesco Bagnaia both crash in a chaotic Le Mans race, won by LCR Honda's Johann Zarco.

^X Rider has improved X championship positions.
= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.
˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.
* Rookie
 

Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

