Le Mans: New 2025 MotoGP World Championship standings
New 2025 MotoGP World Championship standings after Sunday's French MotoGP race at Le Mans, round 6 of 22.
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Points
|Diff.
|1
|=
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP25)
|171
|2
|=
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)
|149
|(-22)
|3
|=
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP25)
|120
|(-51)
|4
|=
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24)
|85
|(-86)
|5
|=
|Fabio di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)
|74
|(-97)
|6
|^1
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V)
|72
|(-99)
|7
|˅1
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|56
|(-115)
|8
|^3
|Fermin Aldeguer
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)*
|48
|(-123)
|9
|^1
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|46
|(-125)
|10
|˅2
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)*
|43
|(-128)
|11
|^3
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|40
|(-131)
|12
|˅3
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25)
|38
|(-133)
|13
|=
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|37
|(-134)
|14
|˅2
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|32
|(-139)
|15
|=
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|31
|(-140)
|16
|^1
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|23
|(-148)
|17
|˅1
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|19
|(-152)
|18
|^1
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)
|15
|(-156)
|19
|˅1
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|12
|(-159)
|20
|NA
|Takaaki Nakagami
|JPN
|Honda Test Rider (RC213V)
|10
|(-161)
|21
|^1
|Lorenzo Savadori
|ITA
|Aprilia Factory (RS-GP25)
|8
|(-163)
|22
|˅2
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|3
|(-168)
|23
|˅2
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|2
|(-169)
Marc Marquez extends his 2025 MotoGP world championship lead after nearest title rivals Alex Marquez and Francesco Bagnaia both crash in a chaotic Le Mans race, won by LCR Honda's Johann Zarco.
^X Rider has improved X championship positions.
= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.
˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.
* Rookie
