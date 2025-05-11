Update on Joan Mir after his nasty crash at French MotoGP

Joan Mir crashed out of the French MotoGP at Le Mans in a multi-bike incident.

Joan Mir made contact with Pecco Bagnaia on Lap 1, at Turn 4, on Sunday, sending both riders down.

Bagnaia rejoined but the factory Honda rider was gingerly led away by stewards from the gravel.

Johann Zarco, the eventual winner of the French MotoGP, was almost caught up in the incident but somehow avoided it.

Mir was initially sent to the medical centre at the circuit. But he was later moved to a local hospital to be checked over.

There are no details about his condition yet.

Mir had topped the warm-up session shortly before the grand prix, which was red flagged when Alex Marquez crashed in the wet conditions.

Mir had qualified 15th but battled to a P9 finish in Saturday’s sprint.

However, his efforts on Sunday came to a premature end after a wet and chaotic start to the grand prix.