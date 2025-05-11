2025 French MotoGP, Le Mans - Race Results

Race results from the 2025 French MotoGP at Le Mans, round 6 of 22.

Zarco forced off as Mir and Bagnaia fall, Turn 1, 2025 French MotoGP
Zarco forced off as Mir and Bagnaia fall, Turn 1, 2025 French MotoGP

2025 French MotoGP, Le Mans - Race Results

PosRiderNatTeamTime/Diff
1Johann ZarcoFRACastrol Honda LCR (RC213V)45m 47.541s
2Marc MarquezSPADucati Lenovo (GP25)+19.907s
3Fermin AldeguerSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)*+26.532s
4Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)+29.631s
5Maverick ViñalesSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+38.136s
6Takaaki NakagamiJPNHonda Test Rider (RC213V)+59.527s
7Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)+70.302s
8Fabio Di GiannantonioITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)+70.363s
9Lorenzo SavadoriITAAprilia Factory (RS-GP25)+25.793s
10Ai OguraJPNTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)*+26.529s
11Luca MariniITAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+32.535s
12Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+35.357s
13Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+1 lap
14Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP25)+1 lap
15Franco MorbidelliITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24)+1 lap
16Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP25)+1 lap
 Alex MarquezSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)DNF
 Miguel OliveiraPORPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)DNF
 Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)DNF
 Jack MillerAUSPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)DNF
 Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)DNF
 Joan MirSPAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)DNF

*Rookie

Johann Zarco overcomes a first turn incident to take a dream home victory in a delayed, chaotic 2025 French MotoGP at Le Mans.

It was Zarco’s first win since Phillip Island 2023 for Pramac Ducati, and LCR Honda’s first win since Alex Rins at COTA earlier in the same year.

The victory also halted Ducati’s run of 22 GP wins, leaving the Italian manufacturer tied with Honda for the all-time record.

The last time a French rider won their home grand prix was 1954!

Increasing rain spots caused all riders to pit at the end of the original warm-up lap, delaying the start.

But the drama was just beginning.

A lull in the rain then sent most of the field back into the pits again on the sighting lap for the restart, getting back on their dry bikes in time to make the grid but with a double long lap to serve.

Those 13 riders were: Marc Marquez, Alex Marquez, Fabio Quartararo, Ai Ogura, Fermin Aldeguer, Fabio di Giannantonio, Pedro Acosta, Joan Mir, Brad Binder, Raul Fernandez, Enea Bastianini, Maverick Vinales and Franco Morbidelli.

Early race mayhem included Bastianini wiping out Bagnaia at Turn 1, where Mir also fell and forced Zarco through the gravel (pictured).

The rain then intensified, causing accidents for home pole qualifier Fabio Quartararo and Brad Binder while in the wheeltracks of race leader Marc Marquez.

Marquez and others on slicks heeded the warning and pitted, again, for their wet bikes.

After rejoining, Marquez was eight seconds behind Zarco, who had taken the restart on his wet bike and stuck to his guns.

The LCR rider extended his lead to over 19 seconds on his way to a brilliant victory, which left the packed grandstands delirious. An emotional Zarco left parc ferme to orchestrate the celebrations on the main straight, topped by a customary backflip.

Alex Marquez had high-sided from third place in the closing stages, putting KTM’s Pedro Acosta into the final podium place. But Marquez’s rookie Gresini team-mate Fermin Aldeguer was on a charge and repeated yesterday’s third by passing Acosta on the penultimate lap.

Tech3’s Maverick Vinales and Honda wild-card Takaaki Nakagami completed the top five while Alex Marquez fell for a second and final time, ending his perfect run of 2025 points finishes.

After correctly sticking with wets for the restart, Pramac Yamaha's Jack Miller was another to wonder what might have been as he trudged through the gravel, having crashed while ahead of future race leader Zarco on lap 6.

The Yamaha riders had the new engine plus some chassis parts used at the Jerez test available this weekend.

Pedro Acosta and Somkiat Chantra underwent arm pump surgery following Jerez. Acosta was riding this weekend, but rookie Chantra was still recovering.

Pramac’s Miguel Oliveira was returning to MotoGP action after missing the last three rounds due to a shoulder injury in Argentina.

Injure reigning world champion Jorge Martin continues to be replaced by Aprilia test rider Lorenzo Savadori.

Takaaki Nakagami was making his Honda wild-card debut, after retiring from full time competition at the end of last season.

Despite the Sunday weather, a new official MotoGP attendance record of 311,797 fans was set across the Le Mans weekend, beating last year's total of 297,471.

While that figure includes some double and triple counting due to multi-day attendance, there is no question over the huge Sunday crowd of 120,403 fans.

The British Grand Prix takes place at Silverstone in two weeks.

Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

RR News
18m ago
Michael Dunlop delivers blunt verdict on two controversies at North West 200
Michael Dunlop, 2025 North West 200, podium (Supersport Race 1).
MotoGP News
24m ago
LCR “was really worried” when Zarco was faster than Marquez in French MotoGP
Johann Zarco, LCR Honda, 2025 French MotoGP
RR News
27m ago
Davey Todd “pretty fired up”, North West 200 drama "eating away at me"
Davey Todd, 2025 North West 200.
RR News
29m ago
Peter Hickman picks out BMW trait that “bodes well” for Isle of Man TT after NW200 podium
Peter Hickman, 2025 North West 200.
MotoGP News
43m ago
Marc Marquez reveals “only mistake” of his wet French MotoGP ride
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2025 French MotoGP

More News

F1 News
51m ago
Fatherhood for Max Verstappen tipped to be bad news for his F1 rivals
Max Verstappen, Kelly Piquet
MotoGP News
59m ago
Honda sensationally stop Ducati from breaking their unique MotoGP record
Gigi Dall'Igna
MotoGP Results
1h ago
Le Mans: New 2025 MotoGP World Championship standings
Francesco Bagnaia crash, 2025 French MotoGP
MotoGP News
1h ago
Update on Joan Mir after his nasty crash at French MotoGP
Joan Mir
MotoGP News
1h ago
2025 French MotoGP: Johann Zarco wins dramatic flag-to-flag Le Mans race
Johann Zarco, LCR Honda, 2025 French MotoGP