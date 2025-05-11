2025 French MotoGP, Le Mans - Race Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff 1 Johann Zarco FRA Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V) 45m 47.541s 2 Marc Marquez SPA Ducati Lenovo (GP25) +19.907s 3 Fermin Aldeguer SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)* +26.532s 4 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +29.631s 5 Maverick Viñales SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +38.136s 6 Takaaki Nakagami JPN Honda Test Rider (RC213V) +59.527s 7 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25) +70.302s 8 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25) +70.363s 9 Lorenzo Savadori ITA Aprilia Factory (RS-GP25) +25.793s 10 Ai Ogura JPN Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)* +26.529s 11 Luca Marini ITA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +32.535s 12 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +35.357s 13 Enea Bastianini ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +1 lap 14 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25) +1 lap 15 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24) +1 lap 16 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP25) +1 lap Alex Marquez SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24) DNF Miguel Oliveira POR Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) DNF Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) DNF Jack Miller AUS Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) DNF Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) DNF Joan Mir SPA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) DNF

*Rookie

Johann Zarco overcomes a first turn incident to take a dream home victory in a delayed, chaotic 2025 French MotoGP at Le Mans.

It was Zarco’s first win since Phillip Island 2023 for Pramac Ducati, and LCR Honda’s first win since Alex Rins at COTA earlier in the same year.

The victory also halted Ducati’s run of 22 GP wins, leaving the Italian manufacturer tied with Honda for the all-time record.

The last time a French rider won their home grand prix was 1954!

Increasing rain spots caused all riders to pit at the end of the original warm-up lap, delaying the start.

But the drama was just beginning.

A lull in the rain then sent most of the field back into the pits again on the sighting lap for the restart, getting back on their dry bikes in time to make the grid but with a double long lap to serve.

Those 13 riders were: Marc Marquez, Alex Marquez, Fabio Quartararo, Ai Ogura, Fermin Aldeguer, Fabio di Giannantonio, Pedro Acosta, Joan Mir, Brad Binder, Raul Fernandez, Enea Bastianini, Maverick Vinales and Franco Morbidelli.

Early race mayhem included Bastianini wiping out Bagnaia at Turn 1, where Mir also fell and forced Zarco through the gravel (pictured).

The rain then intensified, causing accidents for home pole qualifier Fabio Quartararo and Brad Binder while in the wheeltracks of race leader Marc Marquez.

Marquez and others on slicks heeded the warning and pitted, again, for their wet bikes.

After rejoining, Marquez was eight seconds behind Zarco, who had taken the restart on his wet bike and stuck to his guns.

The LCR rider extended his lead to over 19 seconds on his way to a brilliant victory, which left the packed grandstands delirious. An emotional Zarco left parc ferme to orchestrate the celebrations on the main straight, topped by a customary backflip.

Alex Marquez had high-sided from third place in the closing stages, putting KTM’s Pedro Acosta into the final podium place. But Marquez’s rookie Gresini team-mate Fermin Aldeguer was on a charge and repeated yesterday’s third by passing Acosta on the penultimate lap.

Tech3’s Maverick Vinales and Honda wild-card Takaaki Nakagami completed the top five while Alex Marquez fell for a second and final time, ending his perfect run of 2025 points finishes.

After correctly sticking with wets for the restart, Pramac Yamaha's Jack Miller was another to wonder what might have been as he trudged through the gravel, having crashed while ahead of future race leader Zarco on lap 6.

The Yamaha riders had the new engine plus some chassis parts used at the Jerez test available this weekend.

Pedro Acosta and Somkiat Chantra underwent arm pump surgery following Jerez. Acosta was riding this weekend, but rookie Chantra was still recovering.

Pramac’s Miguel Oliveira was returning to MotoGP action after missing the last three rounds due to a shoulder injury in Argentina.

Injure reigning world champion Jorge Martin continues to be replaced by Aprilia test rider Lorenzo Savadori.

Takaaki Nakagami was making his Honda wild-card debut, after retiring from full time competition at the end of last season.

Despite the Sunday weather, a new official MotoGP attendance record of 311,797 fans was set across the Le Mans weekend, beating last year's total of 297,471.

While that figure includes some double and triple counting due to multi-day attendance, there is no question over the huge Sunday crowd of 120,403 fans.

The British Grand Prix takes place at Silverstone in two weeks.