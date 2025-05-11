Jack Miller pushed out of Le Mans Sprint points: “Bastianini sent one from 6km back"

Jack Miller pushed out of MotoGP Sprint points at Le Mans after contact with Enea Bastianini.

Miller, Zarco, Bastianini, 2025 French MotoGP Sprint
Miller, Zarco, Bastianini, 2025 French MotoGP Sprint

Jack Miller's French MotoGP Sprint race was "basically over" after contact with Enea Bastianini scuppered his chances of a top-six finish.

The Australian was forced wide at Turn 8 following a late lunge from the Tech3 KTM rider, dropping to 14th.

Starting eighth, Miller had dodged the early chaos as riders struggled to disengage their front ride-height devices through the fast Turn 1.

But after losing ninth to Johann Zarco on lap 3, the Pramac Yamaha rider found himself in the firing line of Bastianini’s aggressive move.

“I had a solid qualifying, where everything worked quite well for us,” said Miller. “The race started off okay, I got a decent launch but then everyone bunched up into the Turn 3 chicane, I don't think anybody got their devices unhooked at the front.

“I tried to cut from the outside to the inside, but I ran into a ‘big orange pack’ on the inside of Turn 3 and had to hit the brakes hard to avoid them.

“Still, I was in a decent spot and getting in the groove. Then on the third lap, Johann passed me, which was alright, but that put me in range of Bastianini, who sent one in from 6 kilometres back at Turn 8, pushing both of us off track.

“Five riders passed me, and from that moment the race was basically over.”

Bastianini was handed a drop two positions penalty for ‘irresponsible riding’ but the damage was done for Miller, who eventually recovered to eleventh, outside of the points.

“The bike wasn’t bad - the grip dropped a bit as the temperature rose, which made us struggle more with corner speed – but overall, it was still competitive," Miller said. 

"I’m looking forward to tomorrow with the medium tyre. I’ve been strong all weekend, but here it’s really tough to overtake unless the rider in front makes a mistake.”

Pramac team director Gino Borsoi shared Miller’s frustration at a fifth non-score in a row.

“We didn’t get the result we wanted from the Sprint, but it wasn’t due to a lack of pace or pure speed from Jack,” said Borsoi. 

“The contact with Bastianini cost him several positions and took away our chance to fight for a strong result. I believe sixth place was absolutely within reach today, especially starting from eighth on the grid.

“But we have another shot tomorrow, and I’m confident we can bounce back - especially running this beautiful Alpine anniversary livery.”

Team-mate Miguel Oliveira, making his return from injury, finished 20th in a 13-lap race that was all about regaining fitness and rhythm.

"I knew this was going to be a weekend of struggle and patience, given that I’m still far from being in optimal physical condition,” Oliveira said. “Just a few weeks off these bikes is enough to make everything harder when you come back.”
 

Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
17m ago
Ferrari and Lewis Hamilton told “there’s no point”, urged to avoid error
Lewis Hamilton
MotoGP News
51m ago
Jack Miller pushed out of Le Mans Sprint points: “Bastianini sent one from 6km back"
Miller, Zarco, Bastianini, 2025 French MotoGP Sprint
F1 News
1h ago
Shock Sergio Perez to Mercedes hypothesis is touted
George Russell, Sergio Perez
MotoGP News
1h ago
Fermin Aldeguer admits “I was playing the lottery” - but Marc Marquez already knew
Marc Marquez, Fermin Aldeguer
MotoGP News
1h ago
Ducati responds after Pecco Bagnaia's frank admission about 2025 MotoGP bike
Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati Corse, 2025 French MotoGP

More News

MotoGP News
2h ago
Marc Marquez lauds Fabio Quartararo: “What he’s doing with the Yamaha bike…”
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2025 French MotoGP
F1 News
2h ago
Martin Brundle names underrated F1 star who’s “in the form of his life”
Alex Albon ahead of Lando Norris in Miami
MotoGP Results
2h ago
2025 French MotoGP, Le Mans - Warm-up Results
Joan Mir
MotoGP News
2h ago
Starting grid for today's French MotoGP
Fabio Quartararo
MotoGP News
2h ago
How to watch French MotoGP today: Live stream here
MotoGP