Jack Miller's French MotoGP Sprint race was "basically over" after contact with Enea Bastianini scuppered his chances of a top-six finish.

The Australian was forced wide at Turn 8 following a late lunge from the Tech3 KTM rider, dropping to 14th.

Starting eighth, Miller had dodged the early chaos as riders struggled to disengage their front ride-height devices through the fast Turn 1.

But after losing ninth to Johann Zarco on lap 3, the Pramac Yamaha rider found himself in the firing line of Bastianini’s aggressive move.

“I had a solid qualifying, where everything worked quite well for us,” said Miller. “The race started off okay, I got a decent launch but then everyone bunched up into the Turn 3 chicane, I don't think anybody got their devices unhooked at the front.

“I tried to cut from the outside to the inside, but I ran into a ‘big orange pack’ on the inside of Turn 3 and had to hit the brakes hard to avoid them.

“Still, I was in a decent spot and getting in the groove. Then on the third lap, Johann passed me, which was alright, but that put me in range of Bastianini, who sent one in from 6 kilometres back at Turn 8, pushing both of us off track.

“Five riders passed me, and from that moment the race was basically over.”

Bastianini was handed a drop two positions penalty for ‘irresponsible riding’ but the damage was done for Miller, who eventually recovered to eleventh, outside of the points.

“The bike wasn’t bad - the grip dropped a bit as the temperature rose, which made us struggle more with corner speed – but overall, it was still competitive," Miller said.

"I’m looking forward to tomorrow with the medium tyre. I’ve been strong all weekend, but here it’s really tough to overtake unless the rider in front makes a mistake.”

Pramac team director Gino Borsoi shared Miller’s frustration at a fifth non-score in a row.

“We didn’t get the result we wanted from the Sprint, but it wasn’t due to a lack of pace or pure speed from Jack,” said Borsoi.

“The contact with Bastianini cost him several positions and took away our chance to fight for a strong result. I believe sixth place was absolutely within reach today, especially starting from eighth on the grid.

“But we have another shot tomorrow, and I’m confident we can bounce back - especially running this beautiful Alpine anniversary livery.”

Team-mate Miguel Oliveira, making his return from injury, finished 20th in a 13-lap race that was all about regaining fitness and rhythm.

"I knew this was going to be a weekend of struggle and patience, given that I’m still far from being in optimal physical condition,” Oliveira said. “Just a few weeks off these bikes is enough to make everything harder when you come back.”

