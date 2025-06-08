Aragon: New 2025 MotoGP World Championship standings

New 2025 MotoGP World Championship standings after Sunday's Aragon race, round 8 of 22.

Marc Marquez, 2025 Aragon MotoGP
Pos RiderNatTeamPointsDiff.
1=Marc MarquezSPADucati Lenovo (GP25)233 
2=Alex MarquezSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)201(-32)
3=Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP25)140(-93)
4=Franco MorbidelliITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24)115(-118)
5^1Fabio di GiannantonioITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)99(-134)
6˅1Johann ZarcoFRACastrol Honda LCR (RC213V)97(-136)
7=Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP25)79(-154)
8^1Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)76(-157)
9˅1Fermin AldeguerSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)*73(-160)
10=Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)59(-174)
11=Maverick ViñalesSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)48(-185)
12=Ai OguraJPNTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)*43(-190)
13=Luca MariniITAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)38(-195)
14=Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)35(-198)
15=Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)35(-198)
16=Jack MillerAUSPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)31(-202)
17=Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)31(-202)
18^1Joan MirSPAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)27(-206)
19˅1Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)25(-208)
20=Takaaki NakagamiJPNHonda Test Rider (RC213V)10(-223)
21=Lorenzo SavadoriITAAprilia Factory (RS-GP25)8(-225)
22=Augusto FernandezSPAPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)6(-227)
23=Miguel OliveiraPORPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)3(-230)

Marc Marquez increases his MotoGP World Championship lead over younger brother Alex with victory in Sunday's Aragon Grand Prix.

^X Rider has improved X championship positions.
= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.
˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.
* Rookie
 

Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

