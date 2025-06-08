2025 Aragon MotoGP: Marc Marquez cruises to victory to extend championship lead

Marc Marquez cruised to a first victory since Qatar after dominating the 2025 MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix from pole on his factory Ducati.

Leading every session through to Sunday’s 23-lap grand prix, including a pole in qualifying and a win in the sprint, Marc Marquez was clear favourite to run away with Sunday’s contest.

Taking the lead at the first corner, he was never headed and cruised to the chequered flag by over a second from Gresini’s Alex Marquez having backed off on the final lap.

It’s his fourth grand prix win of the season and moves him 32 points clear in the championship.

He also becomes the first rider since himself in Germany in 2015 to lead every session of a grand prix weekend.

Alex Marquez held off a stiff challenge from Pecco Bagnaia to bag another runner-up result, while Pedro Acosta was fourth for KTM.

There was no repeat of his poor start from pole from the sprint on Sunday at the Aragon GP, as Marc Marquez eased into the lead ahead of Alex Marquez and Pecco Bagnaia.

After the first four laps, Marc Marquez’s lead stood at a steady 0.5s, before he started to up his pace a few tours later.

At the start of lap eight, the factory Ducati rider was 0.8s clear having just put in the fastest lap of the race at that point and would be 1.2s in front of Alex Marquez next time around.

He continued to swell his advantage at the head of the field, with it moving above two seconds for the first time at the start of lap 12.

He would come under no threat as the race wore on, with the 32-year-old maintaining a high pace as he posted the fastest lap of the grand prix on the 21st tour at 1m46.705s.

Starting the last lap over two seconds in front, he eased off on his final tour to secure a first grand prix wins since April’s Qatar GP.

Alex Marquez had close attention from Bagnaia for much of the race, but was able to keep him 0.9s behind at the chequered flag.

Bagnaia looked more comfortable on his factory Ducati in the grand prix and resisted an early onslaught from KTM’s Acosta to keep ahold of third.

Though continuing to push Alex Marquez to the end, he could do nothing to mount an overtake and had to settle for third.

Acosta was the only rider in the field to run the hard front tyre and was 5.6s further back in fourth, which is his best dry result of the season having been fourth in the wet at Le Mans.

Franco Morbidelli was fifth for VR46 Ducati after a hard late battle with Gresini rookie Fermin Aldeguer, with the pair making contact several times as they debated the position.

Joan Mir was seventh for Honda head of Aprilia’s Marco Bezzecchi, who came from 20th on the grid to eighth.

Fabio Di Giannantonio was ninth on the sister VR46 Ducati, while Raul Fernandez completed the top 10 for Trackhouse Aprilia.

Alex Rins was 11th for Yamaha, with Tech3’s Enea Bastianini, Yamaha wildcard Augusto Fernandez, Pramac’s Jack Miller and his team-mate Miguel Oliveira completing the top 15.

Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo crashed out on lap 13, while Maverick Vinales (Tech3), Brad Binder (KTM) and Johann Zarco (LCR) also fell out of the race.

Full 2025 MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix results