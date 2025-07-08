2025 Aragon MotoGP, MotorLand - Race Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff 1 Marc Marquez SPA Ducati Lenovo (GP25) 41m 11.195s 2 Alex Marquez SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24) +1.107s 3 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP25) +2.029s 4 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +7.657s 5 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24) +10.363s 6 Fermin Aldeguer SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)* +11.889s 7 Joan Mir SPA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +14.938s 8 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25) +16.022s 9 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25) +18.321s 10 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25) +19.190s 11 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +19.646s 12 Enea Bastianini ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +24.624s 13 Augusto Fernandez SPA Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) +25.986s 14 Jack Miller AUS Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) +26.761s 15 Miguel Oliveira POR Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) +27.122s 16 Somkiat Chantra THA Idemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)* +37.117s 17 Lorenzo Savadori ITA Aprilia Factory (RS-GP25) +43.588s 18 Maverick Viñales SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +86.319s Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) DNF Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) DNF Johann Zarco FRA Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V) DNF

* Rookie

Marc Marquez dominates the 2025 Aragon MotoGP, extending his title lead after a perfect weekend at a track where he took his first Ducati victory a year ago.

The Ducati Lenovo rider topped every track session he was eligible to take part in this weekend, for the first time since the Sachsenring in 2015.

Marquez ended a run of five different winners in the last five GPs by easing clear of younger brother and nearest title rival Alex.

Aragon: New 2025 MotoGP World Championship standings

While Marc Marquez was always in control, Gresini rider Alex faced pressure from the other factory Ducati of Francesco Bagnaia, plus the KTMs of Pedro Acosta and Brad Binder.

Acosta was the only rider to pick the hard front tyre, with everyone else on mediums front and rear.

The KTM rider spent the early stages in an entertaining duel with Bagnaia over third, the Italian’s front-end woes appearing reduced as he calmly retaliated whenever Acosta attacked.

But they were both catching Alex Marquez, with Binder completing a close group by the midway stage.

That became a three-rider gang when Binder slid off at Turn 3, with Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo crashing out of tenth place, at Turn 1, soon after.

Alex Marquez kept Bagnaia at bay to confirm his first grand prix runner-up finish since round 3 in COTA, with Bagnaia on the rostrum for the first time since Jerez.

Acosta settled into fourth while rookie Fermin Aldeguer and VR46’s Franco Morbidelli battled hard for fifth, including banging fairings on the back straight – twice!

HRC’s Joan Mir, taken down by Jack Miller early on Saturday, avoided trouble to take his best grand prix result since Indonesia 2023.

Maverick Vinales was just behind Mir when he lost the front of his Tech3 KTM, handing Silverstone MotoGP winner Marco Bezzecchi another 8th place from 20th on the grid.

Johann Zarco crashed to complete a disappointing weekend for the LCR rider.

HRC’s Luca Marini was missing this weekend after suffering multiple injuries while testing a Superbike at Suzuka in Japan.

Rookie Ai Ogura was also absent due to his Silverstone injuries. Both riders were not replaced.

Yamaha test rider Augusto Fernandez made his fourth grand prix appearance of the season but first as a wild-card, after previously standing in for the injured Miguel Oliveira at Pramac.

Aprilia test rider Lorenzo Savadori was again replacing injured reigning world champion Jorge Martin at Aprilia.

The second official in-season MotoGP test of the 2025 season takes place at Aragon on Monday, when Moto2 title leader Manuel Gonzalez is set to make his premier-class debut with a 'one-off' ride at Trackhouse.