2025 Aragon MotoGP, MotorLand - Race Results

Race results from the 2025 Aragon MotoGP at MotorLand, round 8 of 22.

PosRiderNatTeamTime/Diff
1Marc MarquezSPADucati Lenovo (GP25)41m 11.195s
2Alex MarquezSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)+1.107s
3Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP25)+2.029s
4Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)+7.657s
5Franco MorbidelliITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24)+10.363s
6Fermin AldeguerSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)*+11.889s
7Joan MirSPAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+14.938s
8Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP25)+16.022s
9Fabio Di GiannantonioITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)+18.321s
10Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)+19.190s
11Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+19.646s
12Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+24.624s
13Augusto FernandezSPAPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)+25.986s
14Jack MillerAUSPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)+26.761s
15Miguel OliveiraPORPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)+27.122s
16Somkiat ChantraTHAIdemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)*+37.117s
17Lorenzo SavadoriITAAprilia Factory (RS-GP25)+43.588s
18Maverick ViñalesSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+86.319s
 Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)DNF
 Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)DNF
 Johann ZarcoFRACastrol Honda LCR (RC213V)DNF

* Rookie

Marc Marquez dominates the 2025 Aragon MotoGP, extending his title lead after a perfect weekend at a track where he took his first Ducati victory a year ago.

The Ducati Lenovo rider topped every track session he was eligible to take part in this weekend, for the first time since the Sachsenring in 2015.

Marquez ended a run of five different winners in the last five GPs by easing clear of younger brother and nearest title rival Alex.

Aragon: New 2025 MotoGP World Championship standings

While Marc Marquez was always in control, Gresini rider Alex faced pressure from the other factory Ducati of Francesco Bagnaia, plus the KTMs of Pedro Acosta and Brad Binder.

Acosta was the only rider to pick the hard front tyre, with everyone else on mediums front and rear.

The KTM rider spent the early stages in an entertaining duel with Bagnaia over third, the Italian’s front-end woes appearing reduced as he calmly retaliated whenever Acosta attacked.

But they were both catching Alex Marquez, with Binder completing a close group by the midway stage.

That became a three-rider gang when Binder slid off at Turn 3, with Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo crashing out of tenth place, at Turn 1, soon after.

Alex Marquez kept Bagnaia at bay to confirm his first grand prix runner-up finish since round 3 in COTA, with Bagnaia on the rostrum for the first time since Jerez.

Acosta settled into fourth while rookie Fermin Aldeguer and VR46’s Franco Morbidelli battled hard for fifth, including banging fairings on the back straight – twice!

HRC’s Joan Mir, taken down by Jack Miller early on Saturday, avoided trouble to take his best grand prix result since Indonesia 2023.

Maverick Vinales was just behind Mir when he lost the front of his Tech3 KTM, handing Silverstone MotoGP winner Marco Bezzecchi another 8th place from 20th on the grid.

Johann Zarco crashed to complete a disappointing weekend for the LCR rider.

HRC’s Luca Marini was missing this weekend after suffering multiple injuries while testing a Superbike at Suzuka in Japan.

Rookie Ai Ogura was also absent due to his Silverstone injuries. Both riders were not replaced.

Yamaha test rider Augusto Fernandez made his fourth grand prix appearance of the season but first as a wild-card, after previously standing in for the injured Miguel Oliveira at Pramac.

Aprilia test rider Lorenzo Savadori was again replacing injured reigning world champion Jorge Martin at Aprilia.

The second official in-season MotoGP test of the 2025 season takes place at Aragon on Monday, when Moto2 title leader Manuel Gonzalez is set to make his premier-class debut with a 'one-off' ride at Trackhouse.

Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

