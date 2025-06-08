Trackhouse insist "no speculation" as debut given to Moto2 title leader

Trackhouse team principal Davide Brivio has confirmed that discussions are underway to give Moto2 title leader Manuel Gonzalez a surprise MotoGP debut in Monday’s Aragon test.

Brivio stressed that the opportunity is not an audition for a future race seat, but simply ‘a gift’ made possible by the team having a bike and crew available due to Ai Ogura’s leg injuries.

“It’s not 100 percent confirmed but yes, we are working on that, we are trying to define the details to see what is possible,” Brivio told MotoGP.com during Sunday’s warm-up at Aragon.

“It’s very simple. We had the bike here, there is a test day tomorrow and we thought maybe it would be nice to give an opportunity to a young rider to test a MotoGP bike.

“Manu Gonzalez is leading the championship in Moto2, so he is doing a good season and deserves it.

“But there’s no speculation [for 2026] we have both riders under contract. We’re not looking for a new rider, and Manu cannot race in Mugello, in case Ogura is not [fit].

“So there’s nothing more. We’re happy to make a present, a gift to a young boy, because we think testing a MotoGP bike is a unique opportunity.

“Unfortunately, we are aware it will also start some speculation, rumour. This is the annoying part – to be honest – which made us wonder whether it’s better to do or not.

“But in the end, we said, okay, it’s nice, let’s make a present, and that’s it.”

While Ogura has shown impressive potential so far in his rookie season team-mate Raul Fernandez is currently just 18th in the world championship.

Meanwhile, there is uncertainty over the future of reigning world champion Jorge Martin at the factory Aprilia team.

“This is just a Trackhouse activity [not Aprilia],” Brivio stressed of the Gonzalez chance. “Of course, we would like to do it for a few guys, not only one, but this time is for him and maybe next time another.”

Diogo Moreira, fifth in the Moto2 standings, is another name rumoured to have been considered for the Trackhouse test.

However, Brivio said: “No, we’ve only been in contact with Manu. There are a few riders who would deserve this chance, but we can’t have a group test. One rider is better than nobody.”

Trackhouse is expected to officially confirm Gonzalez's MotoGP test by the end of today (Sunday).

Pramac Yamaha an option for Gonzalez?

Although Trackhouse has both its riders under contract for 2026, Gonzalez has been linked with a possible MotoGP seat at Pramac Yamaha next year, alongside the to-be-announced deal for WorldSBK champion Toprak Razgatlioglu.

Gonzalez spent his first two Moto2 seasons as a Yamaha-backed rider at the VR46 team, before switching to Gresini and taking his first grand prix win in 2024.

The Spaniard then joined Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP this season and has won three of the seven rounds.

At Silverstone, current Pramac rider Jack Miller indicated it wasn't just Razgatlioglu in contention for an M1 ride in 2026: “There's also young kids in Moto2 winning multiple races and looking strong."

The only riders to have won 'multiple' races in Moto2 so far this year are Gonzalez (22) and third in the championship, Jake Dixon (29).