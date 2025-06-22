Mugello: New 2025 MotoGP World Championship standings Pos Rider Nat Team Points Diff. 1 = Marc Marquez SPA Ducati Lenovo (GP25) 270 2 = Alex Marquez SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24) 230 (-40) 3 = Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP25) 160 (-110) 4 = Franco Morbidelli ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24) 128 (-142) 5 = Fabio di Giannantonio ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25) 120 (-150) 6 = Johann Zarco FRA Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V) 97 (-173) 7 = Marco Bezzecchi ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25) 94 (-176) 8 = Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 84 (-186) 9 = Fermin Aldeguer SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)* 78 (-192) 10 = Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 61 (-209) 11 = Maverick Viñales SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) 54 (-216) 12 = Ai Ogura JPN Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)* 49 (-221) 13 ^1 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 42 (-228) 14 ˅1 Luca Marini ITA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) 38 (-232) 15 ^3 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25) 36 (-234) 16 ˅1 Enea Bastianini ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) 35 (-235) 17 ^2 Joan Mir SPA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) 32 (-238) 18 ˅1 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 32 (-238) 19 ˅3 Jack Miller AUS Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) 31 (-239) 20 = Takaaki Nakagami JPN Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) 10 (-260) 21 = Lorenzo Savadori ITA Aprilia Factory (RS-GP25) 8 (-262) 22 = Augusto Fernandez SPA Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) 6 (-264) 23 = Miguel Oliveira POR Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) 6 (-264)

Marc Marquez overcomes a spirited early challenge from Francesco Bagnaia and Alex Marquez to extend his MotoGP title lead with victory at Mugello, Italy.

^X Rider has improved X championship positions.

= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.

˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.

* Rookie

