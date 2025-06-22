Mugello: New 2025 MotoGP World Championship standings

New 2025 MotoGP World Championship standings after Sunday's Italian MotoGP race at Mugello, round 9 of 22.

Marc Marquez, 2025 Italian MotoGP
Marc Marquez, 2025 Italian MotoGP
Pos RiderNatTeamPointsDiff.
1=Marc MarquezSPADucati Lenovo (GP25)270 
2=Alex MarquezSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)230(-40)
3=Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP25)160(-110)
4=Franco MorbidelliITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24)128(-142)
5=Fabio di GiannantonioITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)120(-150)
6=Johann ZarcoFRACastrol Honda LCR (RC213V)97(-173)
7=Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP25)94(-176)
8=Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)84(-186)
9=Fermin AldeguerSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)*78(-192)
10=Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)61(-209)
11=Maverick ViñalesSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)54(-216)
12=Ai OguraJPNTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)*49(-221)
13^1Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)42(-228)
14˅1Luca MariniITAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)38(-232)
15^3Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)36(-234)
16˅1Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)35(-235)
17^2Joan MirSPAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)32(-238)
18˅1Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)32(-238)
19˅3Jack MillerAUSPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)31(-239)
20=Takaaki NakagamiJPNHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)10(-260)
21=Lorenzo SavadoriITAAprilia Factory (RS-GP25)8(-262)
22=Augusto FernandezSPAPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)6(-264)
23=Miguel OliveiraPORPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)6(-264)

Marc Marquez overcomes a spirited early challenge from Francesco Bagnaia and Alex Marquez to extend his MotoGP title lead with victory at Mugello, Italy.

^X Rider has improved X championship positions.
= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.
˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.
* Rookie
 

In this article

Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

