Mugello: New 2025 MotoGP World Championship standings
New 2025 MotoGP World Championship standings after Sunday's Italian MotoGP race at Mugello, round 9 of 22.
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Points
|Diff.
|1
|=
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP25)
|270
|2
|=
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)
|230
|(-40)
|3
|=
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP25)
|160
|(-110)
|4
|=
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24)
|128
|(-142)
|5
|=
|Fabio di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)
|120
|(-150)
|6
|=
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V)
|97
|(-173)
|7
|=
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25)
|94
|(-176)
|8
|=
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|84
|(-186)
|9
|=
|Fermin Aldeguer
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)*
|78
|(-192)
|10
|=
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|61
|(-209)
|11
|=
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|54
|(-216)
|12
|=
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)*
|49
|(-221)
|13
|^1
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|42
|(-228)
|14
|˅1
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|38
|(-232)
|15
|^3
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)
|36
|(-234)
|16
|˅1
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|35
|(-235)
|17
|^2
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|32
|(-238)
|18
|˅1
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|32
|(-238)
|19
|˅3
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|31
|(-239)
|20
|=
|Takaaki Nakagami
|JPN
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|10
|(-260)
|21
|=
|Lorenzo Savadori
|ITA
|Aprilia Factory (RS-GP25)
|8
|(-262)
|22
|=
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|6
|(-264)
|23
|=
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|6
|(-264)
Marc Marquez overcomes a spirited early challenge from Francesco Bagnaia and Alex Marquez to extend his MotoGP title lead with victory at Mugello, Italy.
^X Rider has improved X championship positions.
= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.
˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.
* Rookie
