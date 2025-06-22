2025 Italian MotoGP: Marc Marquez takes 93rd win after tight early battle

Ducati’s Marc Marquez won a thrilling early battle to claim his 93rd career victory at the 2025 MotoGP Italian Grand Prix to further extend his championship lead.

Going without a win at Mugello since 2014, Marc Marquez completed the hat-trick at the Italian Grand Prix in 2025 as he claimed pole, sprint victory and top honours in Sunday’s main race.

Going head-to-head with team-mate Pecco Bagnaia and Gresini Ducati’s Alex Marquez in the early laps, Marc Marquez ultimately came through to get to the chequered flag 1.942s.

He has given Ducati a fourth-successive victory on home soil at the Italian Grand Prix and extends his championship lead to 40 points going into next weekend’s Dutch Grand Prix.

Alex Marquez was second to strengthen his position in second in the standings, while VR46 Ducati rider Fabio Di Giannantonio grabbed the final podium spot in third.

That came at the expense of Pecco Bagnaia, whose early victory hopes faded to the point where he dropped off the podium at a venue he has won at in the previous three years.

He is now 110 points behind Marc Marquez at the lead of the championship.

Marc Marquez grabbed the holeshot off the line at the start of the 23-lap grand prix, though was overtaken by Bagnaia into Turn 2.

The pair swapped positions again on the run to Turn 1 on the second lap, as Marquez outbraked his team-mate on the outside of the circuit to take the place.

At the start of lap three, Bagnaia tried to take the lead from Marquez into Turn 2, but ran slightly wide and let the No.93 come back through.

Bagnaia forced his GP25 Ducati up the inside into Turn 2, with Marquez doing the same into Turn 4 seconds later.

As he tried to retaliate, Bagnaia made contact with Marc Marquez’s rear tyre and allowed Alex Marquez to come around the outside into second.

Bagnaia quickly got back ahead of Alex Marquez before launching a raid on the lead into Turn 2 on lap four with a surprise lunge.

The former held firm when Marc Marquez attempted to come through again on lap five, but almost crashed at the last corner when he lost the front going through the long left-hander.

Marc Marquez initially took the lead back on the exit of the corner, but Alex Marquez sliptreamed past both factory Ducati riders to hit the front at Turn 1.

Bagnaia would lose second to Marc Marquez at the start of lap seven, while Alex Marquez tried to break away in the lead.

But Marc Marquez kept him in his sights and moved back into the lead on lap 9 at Turn 1, with the championship leader quickly pulling away.

He came under no threat after this point, with Marc Marquez 1.942s clear of Alex Marquez at the chequered flag.

The Gresini rider was able to break the challenge of Bagnaia behind him, who faded into the clutches of a charging Fabio Di Giannantonio on the VR46-run GP25.

Di Giannantonio came through into third with a brave move at Turn 7 on the penultimate tour, and ended up just 0.194s behind Alex Marquez.

Marco Bezzecchi completed the top five on the factory Aprilia, while VR46’s Franco Morbidelli was sixth after serving two long lap penalties.

The Italian was handed the first for a collision with Tech3 KTM’s Maverick Vinales on lap nine while battling for fourth, with the second given when he failed to serve the initial penalty correctly.

Raul Fernandez was seventh for Trackhouse Aprilia, while Pedro Acosta was the leading KTM in eighth ahead of team-mate Brad Binder and the sister Trackhouse bike of Ai Ogura.

Joan Mir was the leading Honda in 11th, with Gresini’s Fermin Aldeguer 12th, Pramac Yamaha’s Miguel Oliveira 13th and Yamaha duo Fabio Quartararo and Alex Rins in 14th and 15th.

Pramac’s Jack Miller retired with a clutch issue, while Johann Zarco (LCR) and Enea Bastianini (Tech3) crashed out early.

