2025 Italian MotoGP, Mugello - Race Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff 1 Marc Marquez SPA Ducati Lenovo (GP25) 41m 9.214s 2 Alex Marquez SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24) +1.942s 3 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25) +2.136s 4 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP25) +5.081s 5 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25) +9.329s 6 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24) +16.866s 7 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25) +18.526s 8 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +19.349s 9 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +19.377s 10 Ai Ogura JPN Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)* +21.943s 11 Joan Mir SPA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +22.877s 12 Fermin Aldeguer SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)* +25.578s 13 Miguel Oliveira POR Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) +26.123s 14 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +26.130s 15 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +28.155s 16 Takaaki Nakagami JPN Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +33.110s 17 Lorenzo Savadori ITA Aprilia Factory (RS-GP25) +40.900s 18 Somkiat Chantra THA Idemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)* +70.075s Jack Miller AUS Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) DNF Maverick Viñales SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) DNF Johann Zarco FRA Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V) DNF Enea Bastianini ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) DNF

* Rookie

Marc Marquez fights past Francesco Bagnaia and Alex Marquez to claim a symbolic 93rd grand prix victory at the Italian MotoGP, his first Mugello win since 2014.

Mugello: New 2025 MotoGP World Championship standings

A brilliant back-and-forth lead battle between title leader Marquez and Ducati team-mate Bagnaia kept the Italian fans on their feet in the early stages, before Alex burst past them both on lap 6 of 23.

Bagnaia was beginning to show signs of the front-end issues that have stymied his season, drifting wide at the final corner... But maintained his pace and, after Marc re-passed Alex, kept in touch with the Gresini rider.

However, another GP25 rider, Fabio di Giannantonio, was going faster than them both. With Marc Marquez stretching away up front, the VR46 rider was in Pecco’s wheel tracks by the closing stages.

Diggia launched his attack for the final podium place with a neat pass on the penultimate lap and quickly put clear air between himself and the double MotoGP champion.

Maverick Vinales was matching the lap times of the leaders as he climbed from sixth to fourth.

However, a clumsy re-pass attempt by Franco Morbidelli sent the Tech3 rider down and left the Italian with a long lap penalty. Morbidelli then overshot the long lap lane and had to serve it again, dropping him to seventh.

The VR46 rider gained one place back, taking the chequered flag behind the Aprilia of Marco Bezzecchi.

Gresini rookie Fermin Aldeguer ran wide during a near miss on the opening lap.

Enea Bastianini (crash), Johann Zarco (crash) and Jack Miller (clutch) joined Vinales on the DNF list.

All riders picked the soft rear tyre, with all but Pedro Acosta selecting the medium front. The KTM rider again elected to race the hard front.

Rookie Ai Ogura was returning to action after missing Aragon due to his Silverstone leg injuries.

HRC’s Luca Marini was again absent due to multiple injuries while testing a Superbike at Suzuka in Japan, and replaced by Honda test rider Takaaki Nakagami.

Aprilia test rider Lorenzo Savadori again replaced injured reigning world champion Jorge Martin at Aprilia.

The Dutch MotoGP at Assen takes place next weekend.