2025 Italian MotoGP, Mugello - Race Results

Race results from the 2025 Italian MotoGP at Mugello, round 9 of 22.

PosRiderNatTeamTime/Diff
1Marc MarquezSPADucati Lenovo (GP25)41m 9.214s
2Alex MarquezSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)+1.942s
3Fabio Di GiannantonioITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)+2.136s
4Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP25)+5.081s
5Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP25)+9.329s
6Franco MorbidelliITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24)+16.866s
7Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)+18.526s
8Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)+19.349s
9Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+19.377s
10Ai OguraJPNTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)*+21.943s
11Joan MirSPAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+22.877s
12Fermin AldeguerSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)*+25.578s
13Miguel OliveiraPORPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)+26.123s
14Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+26.130s
15Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+28.155s
16Takaaki NakagamiJPNHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+33.110s
17Lorenzo SavadoriITAAprilia Factory (RS-GP25)+40.900s
18Somkiat ChantraTHAIdemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)*+70.075s
 Jack MillerAUSPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)DNF
 Maverick ViñalesSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)DNF
 Johann ZarcoFRACastrol Honda LCR (RC213V)DNF
 Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)DNF

* Rookie

Marc Marquez fights past Francesco Bagnaia and Alex Marquez to claim a symbolic 93rd grand prix victory at the Italian MotoGP, his first Mugello win since 2014.

Mugello: New 2025 MotoGP World Championship standings

A brilliant back-and-forth lead battle between title leader Marquez and Ducati team-mate Bagnaia kept the Italian fans on their feet in the early stages, before Alex burst past them both on lap 6 of 23.

Bagnaia was beginning to show signs of the front-end issues that have stymied his season, drifting wide at the final corner... But maintained his pace and, after Marc re-passed Alex, kept in touch with the Gresini rider.

However, another GP25 rider, Fabio di Giannantonio, was going faster than them both. With Marc Marquez stretching away up front, the VR46 rider was in Pecco’s wheel tracks by the closing stages.

Diggia launched his attack for the final podium place with a neat pass on the penultimate lap and quickly put clear air between himself and the double MotoGP champion.

Maverick Vinales was matching the lap times of the leaders as he climbed from sixth to fourth.

However, a clumsy re-pass attempt by Franco Morbidelli sent the Tech3 rider down and left the Italian with a long lap penalty. Morbidelli then overshot the long lap lane and had to serve it again, dropping him to seventh.

The VR46 rider gained one place back, taking the chequered flag behind the Aprilia of Marco Bezzecchi.

Gresini rookie Fermin Aldeguer ran wide during a near miss on the opening lap.

Enea Bastianini (crash), Johann Zarco (crash) and Jack Miller (clutch) joined Vinales on the DNF list.

All riders picked the soft rear tyre, with all but Pedro Acosta selecting the medium front. The KTM rider again elected to race the hard front.

Rookie Ai Ogura was returning to action after missing Aragon due to his Silverstone leg injuries.

HRC’s Luca Marini was again absent due to multiple injuries while testing a Superbike at Suzuka in Japan, and replaced by Honda test rider Takaaki Nakagami.

Aprilia test rider Lorenzo Savadori again replaced injured reigning world champion Jorge Martin at Aprilia.

The Dutch MotoGP at Assen takes place next weekend.

Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

