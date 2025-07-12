Sachsenring Sprint: New 2025 MotoGP World Championship standings

New 2025 MotoGP World Championship standings after Saturday's German Sprint race at Sachsenring, round 11 of 22.

Pos RiderNatTeamPointsDiff.
1=Marc MarquezSPADucati Lenovo (GP25)319 
2=Alex MarquezSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)241(-78)
3=Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP25)181(-138)
4^1Fabio di GiannantonioITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)142(-177)
5˅1Franco MorbidelliITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24)139(-180)
6=Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP25)130(-189)
7=Johann ZarcoFRACastrol Honda LCR (RC213V)104(-215)
8=Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)99(-220)
9=Fermin AldeguerSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)*81(-238)
10^1Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)74(-245)
11˅1Maverick ViñalesSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)69(-250)
12^1Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)51(-268)
13˅1Ai OguraJPNTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)*49(-270)
14=Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)44(-275)
15=Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)42(-277)
16^2Jack MillerAUSPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)38(-281)
17˅1Luca MariniITAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)38(-281)
18˅1Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)35(-284)
19=Joan MirSPAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)32(-287)
20=Takaaki NakagamiJPNHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)10(-309)
21=Lorenzo SavadoriITAAprilia Factory (RS-GP25)8(-311)
22^1Miguel OliveiraPORPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)6(-313)
23˅1Augusto FernandezSPAPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)6(-313)
24=Somkiat ChantraTHAIdemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)*1(-318)

Marc Marquez extends his MotoGP title advantage with a last-lap Sprint race victory over Marco Bezzecchi in Germany.

Fabio di Giannantonio takes fourth in the standings from VR46 team-mate Franco Morbidelli, who crashed out of second place in the Sprint.

^X Rider has improved X championship positions.
= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.
˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.
* Rookie
 

Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez's injury issues.

