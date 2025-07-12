Sachsenring Sprint: New 2025 MotoGP World Championship standings
New 2025 MotoGP World Championship standings after Saturday's German Sprint race at Sachsenring, round 11 of 22.
|Sachsenring Sprint Race: New 2025 MotoGP World Championship standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Points
|Diff.
|1
|=
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP25)
|319
|2
|=
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)
|241
|(-78)
|3
|=
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP25)
|181
|(-138)
|4
|^1
|Fabio di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)
|142
|(-177)
|5
|˅1
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24)
|139
|(-180)
|6
|=
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25)
|130
|(-189)
|7
|=
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V)
|104
|(-215)
|8
|=
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|99
|(-220)
|9
|=
|Fermin Aldeguer
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)*
|81
|(-238)
|10
|^1
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|74
|(-245)
|11
|˅1
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|69
|(-250)
|12
|^1
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|51
|(-268)
|13
|˅1
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)*
|49
|(-270)
|14
|=
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)
|44
|(-275)
|15
|=
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|42
|(-277)
|16
|^2
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|38
|(-281)
|17
|˅1
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|38
|(-281)
|18
|˅1
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|35
|(-284)
|19
|=
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|32
|(-287)
|20
|=
|Takaaki Nakagami
|JPN
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|10
|(-309)
|21
|=
|Lorenzo Savadori
|ITA
|Aprilia Factory (RS-GP25)
|8
|(-311)
|22
|^1
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|6
|(-313)
|23
|˅1
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|6
|(-313)
|24
|=
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|Idemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)*
|1
|(-318)
Marc Marquez extends his MotoGP title advantage with a last-lap Sprint race victory over Marco Bezzecchi in Germany.
Fabio di Giannantonio takes fourth in the standings from VR46 team-mate Franco Morbidelli, who crashed out of second place in the Sprint.
^X Rider has improved X championship positions.
= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.
˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.
* Rookie
In this article
Read More
Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter
Latest News
Toprak Razgatlioglu “riding calm for the tyre” before Alex Lowes UK WorldSBK Race 1 crash
More News
Injured Maverick Vinales “evaluating his options”, “Unbelievable bad luck for Tech3”
Marco Bezzecchi “can’t complain” after Marc Marquez defeat: “One lap earlier I was happier!”