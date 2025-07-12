Sachsenring Sprint: New 2025 MotoGP World Championship standings

Sachsenring Sprint Race: New 2025 MotoGP World Championship standings Pos Rider Nat Team Points Diff. 1 = Marc Marquez SPA Ducati Lenovo (GP25) 319 2 = Alex Marquez SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24) 241 (-78) 3 = Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP25) 181 (-138) 4 ^1 Fabio di Giannantonio ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25) 142 (-177) 5 ˅1 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24) 139 (-180) 6 = Marco Bezzecchi ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25) 130 (-189) 7 = Johann Zarco FRA Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V) 104 (-215) 8 = Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 99 (-220) 9 = Fermin Aldeguer SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)* 81 (-238) 10 ^1 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 74 (-245) 11 ˅1 Maverick Viñales SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) 69 (-250) 12 ^1 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 51 (-268) 13 ˅1 Ai Ogura JPN Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)* 49 (-270) 14 = Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25) 44 (-275) 15 = Enea Bastianini ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) 42 (-277) 16 ^2 Jack Miller AUS Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) 38 (-281) 17 ˅1 Luca Marini ITA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) 38 (-281) 18 ˅1 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 35 (-284) 19 = Joan Mir SPA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) 32 (-287) 20 = Takaaki Nakagami JPN Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) 10 (-309) 21 = Lorenzo Savadori ITA Aprilia Factory (RS-GP25) 8 (-311) 22 ^1 Miguel Oliveira POR Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) 6 (-313) 23 ˅1 Augusto Fernandez SPA Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) 6 (-313) 24 = Somkiat Chantra THA Idemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)* 1 (-318)

Marc Marquez extends his MotoGP title advantage with a last-lap Sprint race victory over Marco Bezzecchi in Germany.

Fabio di Giannantonio takes fourth in the standings from VR46 team-mate Franco Morbidelli, who crashed out of second place in the Sprint.

^X Rider has improved X championship positions.

= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.

˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.

* Rookie

