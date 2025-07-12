2025 German MotoGP: Marc Marquez beats Marco Bezzecchi on last lap for sprint win

Ducati’s Marc Marquez overcame an off on the first lap to snatch victory from Marco Bezzecchi in a wet sprint at the 2025 MotoGP German Grand Prix.

Starting from pole, the championship leader was expected to dominate even in the iffy conditions and threatened that as he got to Turn 1 ahead of the field.

But a mistake at the opening corner made the 15-lap sprint more complicated for the factory Ducati rider, who had to recover from fifth on lap one.

It took him until the final lap to overhaul long-time leader Marco Bezzecchi to score his 10th sprint win of the season, making him the first rider in this era to do so in a single season.

With Alex Marquez slumping to eighth, it marked an end to the Marquez brothers' iron grip on the top two spots of the sprint podium.

Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo completed the podium from seventh on the grid to score his first sprint top three since 2023.

At the start, Marc Marquez grabbed the holeshot on his factory Ducati but outbraked himself into Turn 1 and ran wide.

This dropped him to fifth, with Aprilia’s Marco Bezzecchi coming from third on the grid to lead ahead of VR46 Ducati’s Franco Morbidelli and Quartararo.

Marquez moved ahead of second-place starter Johann Zarco for fourth through Turn 3, but was himself deposed by Fabio Di Giannantonio (VR46) a few corners later.

It wouldn’t be until lap four when Marquez finally overhauled Di Giannantonio at the last corner to move into fourth.

At the front, Bezzecchi quickly got his lead up to 0.8s in the first laps and was offered some respite when Morbidelli fell at Turn 8 on the third lap.

Morbidelli suffered a fast off when he lost the rear on the way into the corner and had to be taken to the medical centre for checks.

This released Quartararo into second, though Bezzecchi was able to get his lead up to over a second against the Yamaha rider by the start of the fourth tour.

Marquez soon began to eat into the gap to Quartararo and passed the Frenchman at Turn 1 on lap nine, after which he suffered a small scare exiting Turn 2.

But this didn’t push him to surrendering his charge for the win, with Marquez getting into striking range of Bezzecchi at the start of the last lap.

Marquez went to the inside of Turn 1, but ran slightly wide. However, this gave him the inside line for Turn 2, with Bezzecchi unable to fend him off from the outside line.

At the chequered flag, Marquez was 0.938s clear of the Aprilia rider to extend his championship lead to 78 points.

Quartararo fended off Di Giannantonio in the latter stages to secure just his second career sprint podium, while Jack Miller was a distant fifth on the Pramac Yamaha.

Brad Binder was the leading KTM in sixth after team-mate Pedro Acosta ran off at Turn 8 on lap eight while running fourth.

Zarco’s gamble on the medium rear rain tyre backfired and he could only manage seventh for LCR Honda, having faded to 10th on lap one, while Alex Marquez (Gresini) and Acosta completed the points.

Pecco Bagnaia endured a torrid sprint on the sister factory team Ducati, with the double world champion 20.339s off the win in 12th.

Morbidelli was the only faller in the sprint, while Maverick Vinales was a non-starter due to injury from a qualifying crash.

Full 2025 MotoGP German Grand Prix sprint results