2025 German MotoGP: Marc Marquez beats Marco Bezzecchi on last lap for sprint win

Marc Marquez took an historic 10th sprint win of 2025

Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2025 German MotoGP
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2025 German MotoGP
© Gold and Goose

Ducati’s Marc Marquez overcame an off on the first lap to snatch victory from Marco Bezzecchi in a wet sprint at the 2025 MotoGP German Grand Prix.

Starting from pole, the championship leader was expected to dominate even in the iffy conditions and threatened that as he got to Turn 1 ahead of the field.

But a mistake at the opening corner made the 15-lap sprint more complicated for the factory Ducati rider, who had to recover from fifth on lap one.

It took him until the final lap to overhaul long-time leader Marco Bezzecchi to score his 10th sprint win of the season, making him the first rider in this era to do so in a single season.

With Alex Marquez slumping to eighth, it marked an end to the Marquez brothers' iron grip on the top two spots of the sprint podium.

Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo completed the podium from seventh on the grid to score his first sprint top three since 2023.

At the start, Marc Marquez grabbed the holeshot on his factory Ducati but outbraked himself into Turn 1 and ran wide.

This dropped him to fifth, with Aprilia’s Marco Bezzecchi coming from third on the grid to lead ahead of VR46 Ducati’s Franco Morbidelli and Quartararo.

Marquez moved ahead of second-place starter Johann Zarco for fourth through Turn 3, but was himself deposed by Fabio Di Giannantonio (VR46) a few corners later.

It wouldn’t be until lap four when Marquez finally overhauled Di Giannantonio at the last corner to move into fourth.

At the front, Bezzecchi quickly got his lead up to 0.8s in the first laps and was offered some respite when Morbidelli fell at Turn 8 on the third lap.

Morbidelli suffered a fast off when he lost the rear on the way into the corner and had to be taken to the medical centre for checks.

This released Quartararo into second, though Bezzecchi was able to get his lead up to over a second against the Yamaha rider by the start of the fourth tour.

Marquez soon began to eat into the gap to Quartararo and passed the Frenchman at Turn 1 on lap nine, after which he suffered a small scare exiting Turn 2.

But this didn’t push him to surrendering his charge for the win, with Marquez getting into striking range of Bezzecchi at the start of the last lap.

Marquez went to the inside of Turn 1, but ran slightly wide. However, this gave him the inside line for Turn 2, with Bezzecchi unable to fend him off from the outside line.

At the chequered flag, Marquez was 0.938s clear of the Aprilia rider to extend his championship lead to 78 points.

Quartararo fended off Di Giannantonio in the latter stages to secure just his second career sprint podium, while Jack Miller was a distant fifth on the Pramac Yamaha.

Brad Binder was the leading KTM in sixth after team-mate Pedro Acosta ran off at Turn 8 on lap eight while running fourth.

Zarco’s gamble on the medium rear rain tyre backfired and he could only manage seventh for LCR Honda, having faded to 10th on lap one, while Alex Marquez (Gresini) and Acosta completed the points.

Pecco Bagnaia endured a torrid sprint on the sister factory team Ducati, with the double world champion 20.339s off the win in 12th.

Morbidelli was the only faller in the sprint, while Maverick Vinales was a non-starter due to injury from a qualifying crash.

Full 2025 MotoGP German Grand Prix sprint results

Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

WSBK News
21m ago
Toprak Razgatlioglu “riding calm for the tyre” before Alex Lowes UK WorldSBK Race 1 crash
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2025 UK WorldSBK, podium. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
29m ago
“One key thing missing” addressed by F1 team on a high
Sauber
F1 News
59m ago
“Escalate” theory about Oscar Piastri v Lando Norris battles
Oscar Piastri
IndyCar
1h ago
IndyCar Iowa Speedway Qualifying LIVE UPDATES!
MotoGP News
1h ago
Injured Maverick Vinales “evaluating his options”, “Unbelievable bad luck for Tech3”
Maverick Vinales, 2025 German MotoGP

More News

MotoGP News
1h ago
Alex Marquez: Injury “not an excuse” as MotoGP sprint podium run comes to an end
Alex Marquez, Gresini Ducati, 2025 German MotoGP
MotoGP News
1h ago
Marco Bezzecchi “can’t complain” after Marc Marquez defeat: “One lap earlier I was happier!”
Marco Bezzecchi, Marc Marquez battle for victory, 2025 German MotoGP Sprint
MotoGP News
1h ago
Marc Marquez admits he ‘pushed too much’ for Germany MotoGP sprint win
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2025 German MotoGP
MotoGP News
2h ago
Why Germany MotoGP sprint podium was “a surprise” for Fabio Quartararo
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing, 2025 German MotoGP
IndyCar News
2h ago
IndyCar championship contender Kyle Kirkwood smacks the wall in practice
Kyle Kirkwood's car being picked up after a crash.