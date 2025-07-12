2025 German MotoGP, Sachsenring - Sprint Race Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff 1 Marc Marquez SPA Ducati Lenovo (GP25) 22m 25.747s 2 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25) +0.938s 3 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +4.361s 4 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25) +4.683s 5 Jack Miller AUS Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) +9.405s 6 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +11.720s 7 Johann Zarco FRA Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V) +12.090s 8 Alex Marquez SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24) +12.347s 9 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +17.236s 10 Fermin Aldeguer SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)* +18.728s 11 Miguel Oliveira POR Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) +19.486s 12 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP25) +20.339s 13 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25) +21.978s 14 Joan Mir SPA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +23.077s 15 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +23.575s 16 Luca Marini ITA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +29.220s 17 Ai Ogura JPN Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)* +31.433s 18 Lorenzo Savadori ITA Aprilia Factory (RS-GP25) +50.698s Franco Morbidelli ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24) DNF

* Rookie

Marc Marquez puts a last-lap pass on Marco Bezzecchi to win a wet German MotoGP Sprint race at Sachsenring.

Pole qualifier Marquez had held the advantage into Turn 1 but ran wide, gifting the lead to Bezzecchi from Franco Morbidelli and Fabio Quartararo.

Morbidelli later crashed out of second place, cartwheeling through the Turn 8 gravel trap, the scene of his qualifying crash this morning.,

Quartararo and Marquez then began hunting down Bezzecchi, while just behind them, Pedro Acosta speared off track and rejoined in tenth.

Marquez overtook Quartararo’s Yamaha at the halfway stage of the 15 laps, with Bezzecchi 1.5s ahead.

The Lenovo Ducati was within striking distance by the penultimate lap and made a victory pass through Turns 1 and 2 on the final lap.

Quartararo held on for his and Yamaha’s first Sprint podium of the season.

Marc Marquez, who began the race with a 68-point advantage over injured brother Alex, also extended his title lead with the Gresini rider settling for eighth.

Defending German MotoGP winner Francesco Bagnaia lost further ground on both Marquez brothers by finishing outside the points in twelfth, one place lower than he had started.

Both the soft and medium rear wet tyres provided effective, depending on the water level, in final practice and qualifying.

All riders picked the soft rear for the Sprint, signalling they expected the track to remain soaking wet, alongside the medium front.

However, Johann Zarco and Luca Marini rolled the dice and made a late switch to the medium rear, which Zarco had used to claim second on the grid in qualifying.

But it didn’t pay off with the Frenchman left in seventh at the chequered flag.

Better weather is expected for Sunday’s grand prix.

There were no Tech3 KTM riders on the grid, with Enea Bastianini absent after being diagnosed with appendicitis and Maverick Vinales withdrawing due to a shoulder injury in qualifying.

Marc Marquez is chasing a ninth MotoGP victory at the anti-clockwise Sachsenring on Sunday, but also his first German win since 2021.

HRC’s Luca Marini is returning to MotoGP action after missing the last three rounds due a dislocated hip, fractured sternum, fractured collarbone and a collapsed lung, sustained during a Superbike testing accident at Suzuka.

However, another Honda rider is missing, with LCR’s Somkiat Chantra undergoing surgery after knee ligament damage during training.

Chantra will not be replaced for Sachsenring, but HRC test rider and former LCR racer Takaaki Nakagami will step in for Brno.

Aprilia test rider Lorenzo Savadori is again replacing injured reigning world champion Jorge Martin at Aprilia.

Martin is planning to finally return at next weekend’s Brno round.

Rain is a threat throughout the German MotoGP weekend, with Saturday forecast to see the wettest weather.