2025 German MotoGP, Sachsenring - Sprint Race Results

Sprint race results from the 2025 German MotoGP at Sachsenring, round 11 of 22.

Marc Marquez, 2025 German MotoGP
Marc Marquez, 2025 German MotoGP
2025 German MotoGP, Sachsenring - Sprint Race Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime/Diff
1Marc MarquezSPADucati Lenovo (GP25)22m 25.747s
2Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP25)+0.938s
3Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+4.361s
4Fabio Di GiannantonioITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)+4.683s
5Jack MillerAUSPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)+9.405s
6Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+11.720s
7Johann ZarcoFRACastrol Honda LCR (RC213V)+12.090s
8Alex MarquezSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)+12.347s
9Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)+17.236s
10Fermin AldeguerSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)*+18.728s
11Miguel OliveiraPORPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)+19.486s
12Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP25)+20.339s
13Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)+21.978s
14Joan MirSPAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+23.077s
15Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+23.575s
16Luca MariniITAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+29.220s
17Ai OguraJPNTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)*+31.433s
18Lorenzo SavadoriITAAprilia Factory (RS-GP25)+50.698s
 Franco MorbidelliITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24)DNF

* Rookie

Marc Marquez puts a last-lap pass on Marco Bezzecchi to win a wet German MotoGP Sprint race at Sachsenring.

Pole qualifier Marquez had held the advantage into Turn 1 but ran wide, gifting the lead to Bezzecchi from Franco Morbidelli and Fabio Quartararo.

Morbidelli later crashed out of second place, cartwheeling through the Turn 8 gravel trap, the scene of his qualifying crash this morning.,

Quartararo and Marquez then began hunting down Bezzecchi, while just behind them, Pedro Acosta speared off track and rejoined in tenth.

Marquez overtook Quartararo’s Yamaha at the halfway stage of the 15 laps, with Bezzecchi 1.5s ahead.

The Lenovo Ducati was within striking distance by the penultimate lap and made a victory pass through Turns 1 and 2 on the final lap.

Quartararo held on for his and Yamaha’s first Sprint podium of the season.

Marc Marquez, who began the race with a 68-point advantage over injured brother Alex, also extended his title lead with the Gresini rider settling for eighth.

Defending German MotoGP winner Francesco Bagnaia lost further ground on both Marquez brothers by finishing outside the points in twelfth, one place lower than he had started.

Both the soft and medium rear wet tyres provided effective, depending on the water level, in final practice and qualifying.

All riders picked the soft rear for the Sprint, signalling they expected the track to remain soaking wet, alongside the medium front.

However, Johann Zarco and Luca Marini rolled the dice and made a late switch to the medium rear, which Zarco had used to claim second on the grid in qualifying.

But it didn’t pay off with the Frenchman left in seventh at the chequered flag.

Better weather is expected for Sunday’s grand prix.

There were no Tech3 KTM riders on the grid, with Enea Bastianini absent after being diagnosed with appendicitis and Maverick Vinales withdrawing due to a shoulder injury in qualifying.

Marc Marquez is chasing a ninth MotoGP victory at the anti-clockwise Sachsenring on Sunday, but also his first German win since 2021.

HRC’s Luca Marini is returning to MotoGP action after missing the last three rounds due a dislocated hip, fractured sternum, fractured collarbone and a collapsed lung, sustained during a Superbike testing accident at Suzuka.

However, another Honda rider is missing, with LCR’s Somkiat Chantra undergoing surgery after knee ligament damage during training.

Chantra will not be replaced for Sachsenring, but HRC test rider and former LCR racer Takaaki Nakagami will step in for Brno.

Aprilia test rider Lorenzo Savadori is again replacing injured reigning world champion Jorge Martin at Aprilia.

Martin is planning to finally return at next weekend’s Brno round.

Rain is a threat throughout the German MotoGP weekend, with Saturday forecast to see the wettest weather.

In this article

Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

WSBK News
6m ago
Nicolo Bulega suffers “problem with my eyes” in UK WorldSBK Race 1
Nicolo Bulega, 2025 UK WorldSBK, podium. Credit: Gold and Goose.
WSBK News
25m ago
Toprak Razgatlioglu “riding calm for the tyre” before Alex Lowes UK WorldSBK Race 1 crash
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2025 UK WorldSBK, podium. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
33m ago
“One key thing missing” addressed by F1 team on a high
Sauber
F1 News
1h ago
“Escalate” theory about Oscar Piastri v Lando Norris battles
Oscar Piastri
IndyCar
1h ago
IndyCar Iowa Speedway Qualifying LIVE UPDATES!

More News

MotoGP News
1h ago
Injured Maverick Vinales “evaluating his options”, “Unbelievable bad luck for Tech3”
Maverick Vinales, 2025 German MotoGP
MotoGP News
1h ago
Alex Marquez: Injury “not an excuse” as MotoGP sprint podium run comes to an end
Alex Marquez, Gresini Ducati, 2025 German MotoGP
MotoGP News
1h ago
Marco Bezzecchi “can’t complain” after Marc Marquez defeat: “One lap earlier I was happier!”
Marco Bezzecchi, Marc Marquez battle for victory, 2025 German MotoGP Sprint
MotoGP News
1h ago
Marc Marquez admits he ‘pushed too much’ for Germany MotoGP sprint win
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2025 German MotoGP
MotoGP News
2h ago
Why Germany MotoGP sprint podium was “a surprise” for Fabio Quartararo
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing, 2025 German MotoGP