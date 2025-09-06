Barcelona Sprint Race: New 2025 MotoGP World Championship standings
New 2025 MotoGP World Championship standings after Saturday's Catalan Sprint race at Barcelona, round 15 of 22.
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Points
|Diff.
|1
|=
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP25)
|467
|2
|=
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)
|280
|(-187)
|3
|=
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP25)
|228
|(-239)
|4
|=
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25)
|197
|(-270)
|5
|=
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|170
|(-297)
|6
|^1
|Fabio di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)
|161
|(-306)
|7
|˅1
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24)
|161
|(-306)
|8
|=
|Fermin Aldeguer
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)*
|126
|(-341)
|9
|^1
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|118
|(-349)
|10
|˅1
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V)
|117
|(-350)
|11
|=
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|95
|(-372)
|12
|^1
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|74
|(-393)
|13
|˅1
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)
|73
|(-394)
|14
|=
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|69
|(-398)
|15
|=
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|68
|(-399)
|16
|=
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)*
|59
|(-408)
|17
|=
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|52
|(-415)
|18
|=
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|46
|(-421)
|19
|=
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|45
|(-422)
|20
|=
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25)
|23
|(-444)
|21
|=
|Pol Espargaro
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|16
|(-451)
|22
|=
|Takaaki Nakagami
|JPN
|Idemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)
|10
|(-457)
|23
|=
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|10
|(-457)
|24
|=
|Lorenzo Savadori
|ITA
|Aprilia Factory (RS-GP25)
|8
|(-459)
|25
|=
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Yamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1)
|6
|(-461)
|26
|=
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|Idemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)*
|1
|(-466)
Alex Marquez's error hands Marc Marquez victory in the Catalan MotoGP Sprint, increasing his title advantage to 187 points.
Marc needs a lead of at least 185 points after this weekend to have his first title chance next time at Misano.
^X Rider has improved X championship positions.
= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.
˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.
* Rookie
