Catalan Sprint Race: New 2025 MotoGP World Championship standings Pos Rider Nat Team Points Diff. 1 = Marc Marquez SPA Ducati Lenovo (GP25) 467 2 = Alex Marquez SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24) 280 (-187) 3 = Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP25) 228 (-239) 4 = Marco Bezzecchi ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25) 197 (-270) 5 = Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 170 (-297) 6 ^1 Fabio di Giannantonio ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25) 161 (-306) 7 ˅1 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24) 161 (-306) 8 = Fermin Aldeguer SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)* 126 (-341) 9 ^1 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 118 (-349) 10 ˅1 Johann Zarco FRA Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V) 117 (-350) 11 = Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 95 (-372) 12 ^1 Luca Marini ITA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) 74 (-393) 13 ˅1 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25) 73 (-394) 14 = Maverick Viñales SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) 69 (-398) 15 = Enea Bastianini ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) 68 (-399) 16 = Ai Ogura JPN Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)* 59 (-408) 17 = Jack Miller AUS Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) 52 (-415) 18 = Joan Mir SPA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) 46 (-421) 19 = Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 45 (-422) 20 = Jorge Martin SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25) 23 (-444) 21 = Pol Espargaro SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) 16 (-451) 22 = Takaaki Nakagami JPN Idemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V) 10 (-457) 23 = Miguel Oliveira POR Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) 10 (-457) 24 = Lorenzo Savadori ITA Aprilia Factory (RS-GP25) 8 (-459) 25 = Augusto Fernandez SPA Yamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1) 6 (-461) 26 = Somkiat Chantra THA Idemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)* 1 (-466)

Alex Marquez's error hands Marc Marquez victory in the Catalan MotoGP Sprint, increasing his title advantage to 187 points.

Marc needs a lead of at least 185 points after this weekend to have his first title chance next time at Misano.

^X Rider has improved X championship positions.

= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.

˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.

* Rookie



