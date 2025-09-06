Barcelona Sprint Race: New 2025 MotoGP World Championship standings

New 2025 MotoGP World Championship standings after Saturday's Catalan Sprint race at Barcelona, round 15 of 22.

Marc Marquez, 2025 Catalan MotoGP
Marc Marquez, 2025 Catalan MotoGP

Pos RiderNatTeamPointsDiff.
1=Marc MarquezSPADucati Lenovo (GP25)467 
2=Alex MarquezSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)280(-187)
3=Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP25)228(-239)
4=Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP25)197(-270)
5=Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)170(-297)
6^1Fabio di GiannantonioITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)161(-306)
7˅1Franco MorbidelliITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24)161(-306)
8=Fermin AldeguerSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)*126(-341)
9^1Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)118(-349)
10˅1Johann ZarcoFRACastrol Honda LCR (RC213V)117(-350)
11=Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)95(-372)
12^1Luca MariniITAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)74(-393)
13˅1Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)73(-394)
14=Maverick ViñalesSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)69(-398)
15=Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)68(-399)
16=Ai OguraJPNTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)*59(-408)
17=Jack MillerAUSPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)52(-415)
18=Joan MirSPAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)46(-421)
19=Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)45(-422)
20=Jorge MartinSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP25)23(-444)
21=Pol EspargaroSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)16(-451)
22=Takaaki NakagamiJPNIdemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)10(-457)
23=Miguel OliveiraPORPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)10(-457)
24=Lorenzo SavadoriITAAprilia Factory (RS-GP25)8(-459)
25=Augusto FernandezSPAYamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1)6(-461)
26=Somkiat ChantraTHAIdemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)*1(-466)

Alex Marquez's error hands Marc Marquez victory in the Catalan MotoGP Sprint, increasing his title advantage to 187 points.

Marc needs a lead of at least 185 points after this weekend to have his first title chance next time at Misano.

^X Rider has improved X championship positions.
= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.
˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.
* Rookie
 

 

Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

