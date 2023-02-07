NASCAR driver Kyle Busch: "Discovery of the handgun led to my detainment”

Reports emerged that the NASCAR driver was arrested last month as he returned from a holiday in Cancun, identifying as "Kyle Thomas B".

Authorities said that his gun contained “hollow-point bullets”.

Busch has now explained: "In late January, Samantha and I enjoyed a several-day vacation in Mexico.

"When departing the country, my handgun was flagged during routine screening at the airport.

“I have a valid concealed carry permit from my local authority and adhere to all handgun laws, but I made a mistake by forgetting it was in my bag.

"Discovery of the handgun led to my detainment while the situation was resolved. I was not aware of Mexican law and had no intention of bringing my handgun into Mexico.

"When it was discovered, I fully cooperated with the authorities, accepted the penalties, and returned to North Carolina.

"I apologise for my mistake and appreciate the respect shown by all parties as we resolved the matter. My family and I consider this issue closed."

Busch, 37, is in his first season with Richard Childress Racing after leaving Joe Gibbs Racing.