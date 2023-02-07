Floyd Mayweather's Money Team Enters Daytona 500 with Conor Daly

After a successful debut in the Daytona 500 last year, The Money Team is returning to the Great American Race with their No. 50 Chevrolet. This time they will have Conor Daly behind the wheel, as he attempts to make his first start in the Great American Race. Daly made his Cup series debut last year with the team on the Charlotte Roval.

“I am thrilled to be given the opportunity to attempt to run in the Daytona 500,” Daly said. “It is the most prestigious race in NASCAR and to have the chance to compete in it is truly an honor. I am also excited to be running the entire IndyCar Series season and select NASCAR Cup events. I am looking forward to the challenge and can’t wait to get behind the wheel of whatever BITNILE.com race car, boat, dune buggy or vehicle they ask me to drive. Bring it on.”

The BitNile partnership is a big part of this deal with boxing Hall of Famer Floyd Mayweather. The company sponsors Ed Carpenter Racing's Chevrolet entries, the team that Daly drives for full-time in IndyCar. They are hoping to get up to seven different races for Daly in Cup this year, starting with the 65th Daytona 500 next weekend.

Mayweather's team is one of six "open" entries that will be vying for four spots in the big race. There will be at least two cars that do not make the show, so the pressure will be on from the very start. There will be no practice, as the first time the cars will hit the track will be for qualifying on Wednesday. The two Duel races on Thursday will each provide two entries into the 40-car field on Sunday.

“The Money Team Racing shocked the world by making the Daytona 500 last year, and I believe in this team and know we will prepare a great car for this year’s race,” Mayweather said. “Like a fighter who’s always ready to face the best, Conor has the courage to buckle into this beast without any practice and put that car into the field. Conor is like a hungry fighter and my kind of guy. I sure wouldn’t bet against him.”

It is a tall task for Daly, as he will be battling with some of the best in stock car racing. Seven-time Cup champion Jimmie Johnson raced alongside Daly the last two years in IndyCar, and will now be battling for a seat in the Daytona 500. The other drivers in the mix include Travis Pastrana (23XI Racing), Zane Smith (Front Row Motorsports), Chandler Smith (Kaulig Racing), and Austin Hill (Beard Motorsports).

The races in Cup will all be in addition to his full-season schedule in IndyCar. There will be some overlap though, as he will attempt to race in both of the races on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course in August during the joint weekend with NASCAR and IndyCar. Daly, who has led 47 total laps in the last two Indy 500 races, will try to join legends AJ Foyt and Mario Andretti as the only drivers to ever win the Daytona 500 and Indianapolis 500.