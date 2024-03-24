How to watch NASCAR at Circuit of the Americas today: Live stream here

This is how to watch 2024 NASCAR at Circuit of the Americas on March 22-24 from anywhere - including ways to get a free NASCAR at Circuit of the Americas live stream. We’ve also listed the NASCAR at Circuit of the Americas start times below.

The first road course race of the season is coming up at COTA.

It begins a run of three consecutive races following the new short track that debuted in Phoenix.

Ex-F1 driver Kamui Kobayashi joins the action at COTA driving for 23XI Racing.

“I’m definitely excited for this weekend at COTA,” said Kobayashi. 

“My first race last year at Indy, I think I was a little bit surprised, but I think the race went quite smooth. I think I dropped back in the early stage, and I didn’t get any caution. It was quite difficult in the back end of the field, but I had great fun.”

HOW TO WATCH NASCAR AT COTA FOR FREE ONLINE

Sign up to DirecTV Stream’s five-day free trial or fuboTV’s free trial. This enables you to watch NASCAR for free online through Fox, FS1, NBC, and USA. You can watch two NASCAR races for free before you need to take out a month subscription.

HOW TO WATCH NASCAR AT COTA 2024 FROM ANYWHERE

If you’re currently abroad or not in the same country as the TV streaming service you’re trying to use, you probably won’t be able to watch the NASCAR at Circuit of the Americas because of geo-blocking, a technology that broadcasters use to restricts certain content to specific parts of the world. However, you can dodge geo-blocks by using a VPN, and ExpressVPN is one of the best.

ExpressVPN is offering all customers an extra three months free if they take out the 12-month plan (a saving of 49%) and a 30-day money-back guarantee so they can try it risk-free

ExpressVPN is an easy to use VPN that lets you change your IP address, making it look like you’re in a completely different country. It also encrypts your internet traffic to protect your privacy.

It’s compatible with most streaming devices including Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, and Android and Apple mobiles.

NASCAR AT COTA 2024 START TIMES (EASTERN TIME)

Friday March 22
3.30pm - Practice - Truck Series
4pm - Qualifying - Truck Series
5.30pm - Practice - Xfinity Series
6pm - Qualifying - Xfinity Series

Saturday March 23
10am - Practice - NASCAR Cup
11.30am - Qualifying - NASCAR Cup
1.30pm - XPEL 225 - Truck Series
5pm - Focused Health 250 - Xfinity Series

Sunday March 24
3.30pm - Echopark Automotive Grand Prix - NASCAR Cup

HOW TO WATCH NASCAR AT COTA 2024 IN THE USA

The most popular motorsport series in the United States of America can be watched via multiple different ways.

The first 16 points races of the NASCAR season are broadcast by Fox TV. The final 20 points races and the playoffs are on NBC.

Streams that will broadcast NASCAR in the USA include Fubo, Sling TV, YouTube TV, ESPN+, DirecTV Stream, Peacock TV, and Hulu + Live TV.

HOW TO WATCH NASCAR AT COTA 2024 IN CANADA

TSN is the TV broadcaster which shows live NASCAR in Canada.

HOW TO WATCH NASCAR AT COTA 2024 IN THE UK

Navigate to Premier Sports via Sky TV or Now TV for live coverage of NASCAR at Circuit of the Americas. You need to be subscribed to the Sky Sports Extra package.

HOW TO WATCH NASCAR AT COTA 2024 IN AUSTRALIA

Fox Sports Australia has live coverage of NASCAR in Australia.

