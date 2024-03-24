2024 NASCAR EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas: Full results

Race results from the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas, round 6 in the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series.

EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix, Circuit of the Americas - Race Results
PosDriverNatTeamManufacturerGap
1William ByronUSAHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet 
2Christopher BellUSAJoe Gibbs RacingToyota+0.692
3Ty GibbsUSAJoe Gibbs RacingToyota+2.778
4Alex BowmanUSAHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet+12.675
5Tyler ReddickUSA23XI RacingToyota+13.162
6AJ AllmendingerUSAKaulig RacingChevrolet+18.979
7Ross ChastainUSATrackhouse RacingChevrolet+20.988
8Chris BuescherUSARFK RacingFord+24.316
9Kyle BuschUSARichard Childress RacingChevrolet+25.329
10Martin Truex Jr.USAJoe Gibbs RacingToyota+31.628
11Joey LoganoUSATeam PenskeFord+32.491
12Ryan BlaneyUSATeam PenskeFord+34.150
13Chase BriscoeUSAStewart-Haas RacingFord+38.645
14Denny HamlinUSAJoe Gibbs RacingToyota+42.504
15Bubba WallaceUSA23XI RacingToyota+42.860
16Chase ElliottUSAHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet+43.211
17Justin HaleyUSARick Ware RacingFord+44.121
18Kyle LarsonUSAHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet+44.885
19Austin CindricUSATeam PenskeFord+45.195
20Zane SmithUSASpire MotorsportsChevrolet+46.113
21Shane van GisbergenNZLKaulig RacingChevrolet+47.374
22John Hunter NemechekUSALegacy Motor ClubToyota+56.678
23Carson HocevarUSASpire MotorsportsChevrolet+58.723
24Ryan PreeceUSAStewart-Haas RacingFord+58.744
25Corey LaJorieUSASpire MotorsportsChevrolet+59.109
26Austin DillonUSARichard Childress RacingChevrolet+60.090
27Todd GillilandUSAFront Row MotorsportsFord+60.975
28Kaz GralaUSARick Ware RacingFord+61.529
29Ricky Stenhouse Jr.USAJTG Daugherty RacingChevrolet+70.102
30Kamui KobayashiJPN23XI RacingToyota+74.371
31Harrison BurtonUSAWood Brothers RacingFord+79.947
32Daniel SuarezMEXTrackhouse RacingChevrolet+81.779
33Erik JonesUSALegacy Motor ClubToyota+104.257
34Brad KeselowskiUSARFK RacingFord+120.399
35Noah GragsonUSAStewart-Haas RacingFord+1 Lap
36Josh BerryUSAStewart-Haas RacingFord+1 Lap
37Timmy HillUSAMBM MotorsportsFord+2 Laps
38Daniel HemricUSAKaulig RacingChevrolet+2 Laps
39Michael McDowellUSAFront Row MotorsportsFord+17 Laps

William Byron secures his first NASCAR Cup Series win of the season at the Circuit of the Americas [COTA] for the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix. Across the 68 laps at COTA Byron led a total of 42 laps around the circuit.

Christopher Bell finished in second place with race favourite Ty Gibbs in third place, making it his fifth straight top ten finish this season. Bell was gaining on Byron throughout the race but did not have what it took at the end of the race to catch and pass the race leader.

This weekends racing bought a different challenge to the drivers compared to last week. The NASCAR Cup Series raced on a street circuit this weekend instead of an oval and had to deal with the 20 different corners around COTA. The corners also led to several track limits penalties being handed out to the drivers throughout the 68-lap race.

Both stage one and two were won by different drivers who refused to pit and stayed out for the extra ten points. These drivers were Christopher Bell and last weekends race winner, Denny Hamlin.

This weekend saw another twist in the Championship as Kyle Larson and Martin Truex Jr came to COTA with the lead in the Championship. But Larson could only manage 18th with Truex Jr in 10th.

