2024 NASCAR EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas: Full results
Race results from the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas, round 6 in the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series.
EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix, Circuit of the Americas - Race Results
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat
|Team
|Manufacturer
|Gap
|1
|William Byron
|USA
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|2
|Christopher Bell
|USA
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|+0.692
|3
|Ty Gibbs
|USA
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|+2.778
|4
|Alex Bowman
|USA
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|+12.675
|5
|Tyler Reddick
|USA
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|+13.162
|6
|AJ Allmendinger
|USA
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|+18.979
|7
|Ross Chastain
|USA
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|+20.988
|8
|Chris Buescher
|USA
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|+24.316
|9
|Kyle Busch
|USA
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|+25.329
|10
|Martin Truex Jr.
|USA
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|+31.628
|11
|Joey Logano
|USA
|Team Penske
|Ford
|+32.491
|12
|Ryan Blaney
|USA
|Team Penske
|Ford
|+34.150
|13
|Chase Briscoe
|USA
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|Ford
|+38.645
|14
|Denny Hamlin
|USA
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|+42.504
|15
|Bubba Wallace
|USA
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|+42.860
|16
|Chase Elliott
|USA
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|+43.211
|17
|Justin Haley
|USA
|Rick Ware Racing
|Ford
|+44.121
|18
|Kyle Larson
|USA
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|+44.885
|19
|Austin Cindric
|USA
|Team Penske
|Ford
|+45.195
|20
|Zane Smith
|USA
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|+46.113
|21
|Shane van Gisbergen
|NZL
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|+47.374
|22
|John Hunter Nemechek
|USA
|Legacy Motor Club
|Toyota
|+56.678
|23
|Carson Hocevar
|USA
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|+58.723
|24
|Ryan Preece
|USA
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|Ford
|+58.744
|25
|Corey LaJorie
|USA
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|+59.109
|26
|Austin Dillon
|USA
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|+60.090
|27
|Todd Gilliland
|USA
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|+60.975
|28
|Kaz Grala
|USA
|Rick Ware Racing
|Ford
|+61.529
|29
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|USA
|JTG Daugherty Racing
|Chevrolet
|+70.102
|30
|Kamui Kobayashi
|JPN
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|+74.371
|31
|Harrison Burton
|USA
|Wood Brothers Racing
|Ford
|+79.947
|32
|Daniel Suarez
|MEX
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|+81.779
|33
|Erik Jones
|USA
|Legacy Motor Club
|Toyota
|+104.257
|34
|Brad Keselowski
|USA
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|+120.399
|35
|Noah Gragson
|USA
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|Ford
|+1 Lap
|36
|Josh Berry
|USA
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|Ford
|+1 Lap
|37
|Timmy Hill
|USA
|MBM Motorsports
|Ford
|+2 Laps
|38
|Daniel Hemric
|USA
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|+2 Laps
|39
|Michael McDowell
|USA
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|+17 Laps
William Byron secures his first NASCAR Cup Series win of the season at the Circuit of the Americas [COTA] for the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix. Across the 68 laps at COTA Byron led a total of 42 laps around the circuit.
Christopher Bell finished in second place with race favourite Ty Gibbs in third place, making it his fifth straight top ten finish this season. Bell was gaining on Byron throughout the race but did not have what it took at the end of the race to catch and pass the race leader.
This weekends racing bought a different challenge to the drivers compared to last week. The NASCAR Cup Series raced on a street circuit this weekend instead of an oval and had to deal with the 20 different corners around COTA. The corners also led to several track limits penalties being handed out to the drivers throughout the 68-lap race.
Both stage one and two were won by different drivers who refused to pit and stayed out for the extra ten points. These drivers were Christopher Bell and last weekends race winner, Denny Hamlin.
This weekend saw another twist in the Championship as Kyle Larson and Martin Truex Jr came to COTA with the lead in the Championship. But Larson could only manage 18th with Truex Jr in 10th.