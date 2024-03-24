2024 NASCAR EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas: Full results

EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix, Circuit of the Americas - Race Results Pos Driver Nat Team Manufacturer Gap 1 William Byron USA Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 2 Christopher Bell USA Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota +0.692 3 Ty Gibbs USA Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota +2.778 4 Alex Bowman USA Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet +12.675 5 Tyler Reddick USA 23XI Racing Toyota +13.162 6 AJ Allmendinger USA Kaulig Racing Chevrolet +18.979 7 Ross Chastain USA Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet +20.988 8 Chris Buescher USA RFK Racing Ford +24.316 9 Kyle Busch USA Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet +25.329 10 Martin Truex Jr. USA Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota +31.628 11 Joey Logano USA Team Penske Ford +32.491 12 Ryan Blaney USA Team Penske Ford +34.150 13 Chase Briscoe USA Stewart-Haas Racing Ford +38.645 14 Denny Hamlin USA Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota +42.504 15 Bubba Wallace USA 23XI Racing Toyota +42.860 16 Chase Elliott USA Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet +43.211 17 Justin Haley USA Rick Ware Racing Ford +44.121 18 Kyle Larson USA Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet +44.885 19 Austin Cindric USA Team Penske Ford +45.195 20 Zane Smith USA Spire Motorsports Chevrolet +46.113 21 Shane van Gisbergen NZL Kaulig Racing Chevrolet +47.374 22 John Hunter Nemechek USA Legacy Motor Club Toyota +56.678 23 Carson Hocevar USA Spire Motorsports Chevrolet +58.723 24 Ryan Preece USA Stewart-Haas Racing Ford +58.744 25 Corey LaJorie USA Spire Motorsports Chevrolet +59.109 26 Austin Dillon USA Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet +60.090 27 Todd Gilliland USA Front Row Motorsports Ford +60.975 28 Kaz Grala USA Rick Ware Racing Ford +61.529 29 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. USA JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet +70.102 30 Kamui Kobayashi JPN 23XI Racing Toyota +74.371 31 Harrison Burton USA Wood Brothers Racing Ford +79.947 32 Daniel Suarez MEX Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet +81.779 33 Erik Jones USA Legacy Motor Club Toyota +104.257 34 Brad Keselowski USA RFK Racing Ford +120.399 35 Noah Gragson USA Stewart-Haas Racing Ford +1 Lap 36 Josh Berry USA Stewart-Haas Racing Ford +1 Lap 37 Timmy Hill USA MBM Motorsports Ford +2 Laps 38 Daniel Hemric USA Kaulig Racing Chevrolet +2 Laps 39 Michael McDowell USA Front Row Motorsports Ford +17 Laps

William Byron secures his first NASCAR Cup Series win of the season at the Circuit of the Americas [COTA] for the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix. Across the 68 laps at COTA Byron led a total of 42 laps around the circuit.

Christopher Bell finished in second place with race favourite Ty Gibbs in third place, making it his fifth straight top ten finish this season. Bell was gaining on Byron throughout the race but did not have what it took at the end of the race to catch and pass the race leader.

This weekends racing bought a different challenge to the drivers compared to last week. The NASCAR Cup Series raced on a street circuit this weekend instead of an oval and had to deal with the 20 different corners around COTA. The corners also led to several track limits penalties being handed out to the drivers throughout the 68-lap race.

Both stage one and two were won by different drivers who refused to pit and stayed out for the extra ten points. These drivers were Christopher Bell and last weekends race winner, Denny Hamlin.

This weekend saw another twist in the Championship as Kyle Larson and Martin Truex Jr came to COTA with the lead in the Championship. But Larson could only manage 18th with Truex Jr in 10th.