NASCAR Las Vegas South Point 400 - Full Qualifying Results

2022 Las Vegas South Point 400 - Qualifying Results Pos Driver Team Manufacturer 1 Tyler Reddick Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 2 Austin Cindric Team Penske Ford 3 William Byron Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 4 Ryan Blaney Team Penske Ford 5 Joey Logano Team Penske Ford 6 Daniel Suarez TrackHouse Racing Chevrolet 7 Christopher Bell Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 8 Harrison Burton Wood Brothers Racing Ford 9 Bubba Wallace 23XI Racing Toyota 10 Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 11 Ross Chastain TrackHouse Racing Chevrolet 12 Chris Buescher RFK Racing Ford 13 Kevin Harvick Stewart Haas Racing Ford 14 Kyle Larson Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 15 Michael McDowell Front Row Motorsports Ford 16 Chase Briscoe Stewart Haas Racing Ford 17 Alex Bowman Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 18 Kyle Busch Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 19 Kurt Busch 23XI Racing Toyota 20 Chase Elliott Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 21 AJ Allmendinger Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 22 Erik Jones Petty GMS Motorsports Chevrolet 23 Aric Almirola Stewart Haas Racing Ford 24 Cole Custer Stewart Haas Racing Ford 25 Brad Keselowski RFK Racing Ford 26 JJ Yeley Rick Ware Racing Ford 27 Martin Truex Jr Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 28 Justin Haley Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 29 Ricky Stenhouse Jr JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet 30 Corey LaJoie Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 31 Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 32 Landon Cassill Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 33 Ty Dillon Petty GMS Motorsports Chevrolet 34 Cody Ware Rick Ware Racing Ford 35 Todd Gilliland Front Row Motorsports Ford 36 BJ McLeod Live Fast Motorsports Ford

Tyler Reddick had an incredible day at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, capping it off by earning pole position for tomorrow's race. The driver of the No. 8 Chevrolet put down a blistering lap of 29.252 seconds in the final round. This is the third pole of the season for Reddick, who also has three wins this year.

Earlier today, it was announced that Kurt Busch will not race again this season, and that his days as a full-time driver are done as he continues to recover from his concussion. That opened the door for Reddick to secure a buyout with Richard Childress Racing, as he will slide into the No. 45 Toyota for 23XI Racing a year earlier than planned.

Only four of the eight playoff drivers advanced to the final round of qualifying, with William Byron (3rd) fastest among them. Penske teammates Ryan Blaney and Joey Logano qualified 4th and 5th with Christopher Bell lining up in 7th position. The third Penske driver, Austin Cindric, just narrowly missed the top spot and will start alongside Reddick on the front row.

Like Cindric, Daniel Suarez was eliminated from the playoffs last weekend in Charlotte. The Trackhouse Racing driver starts 6th tomorrow, and his teammate Ross Chastain just missed advancing and will start 11th as he continues to fight for a championship. Rookie Harrison Burton, Bubba Wallace, and Austin Dillon rounded out the top-ten in qualifying.

The remaining three playoff drivers did not have a good run today and will need to make up some ground in the race. Chase Briscoe starts 16th, while points leader Chase Elliott rolls off in 20th. Denny Hamlin had a moment during his run and will start back in 31st position tomorrow.

Previous Las Vegas winners

2022 - Alex Bowman

2021 - Denny Hamlin

2021 - Kyle Larson

2020 - Kurt Busch

2020 - Joey Logano

2019 - Martin Truex Jr

2019 - Joey Logano

2018 - Brad Keselowski

2018 - Kevin Harvick

2017 - Martin Truex Jr

2016 - Brad Keselowski

2015 - Kevin Harvick

2014 - Brad Keselowski