NASCAR Las Vegas South Point 400 - Full Qualifying Results

NASCAR at Las Vegas: Tyler Reddick Qualified on Pole After Securing Buyout with RCR
Full results from qualifying at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Race 7 of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs
|2022 Las Vegas South Point 400 - Qualifying Results
|Pos
|Driver
|Team
|Manufacturer
|1
|Tyler Reddick
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|2
|Austin Cindric
|Team Penske
|Ford
|3
|William Byron
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|4
|Ryan Blaney
|Team Penske
|Ford
|5
|Joey Logano
|Team Penske
|Ford
|6
|Daniel Suarez
|TrackHouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|7
|Christopher Bell
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|8
|Harrison Burton
|Wood Brothers Racing
|Ford
|9
|Bubba Wallace
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|10
|Austin Dillon
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|11
|Ross Chastain
|TrackHouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|12
|Chris Buescher
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|13
|Kevin Harvick
|Stewart Haas Racing
|Ford
|14
|Kyle Larson
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|15
|Michael McDowell
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|16
|Chase Briscoe
|Stewart Haas Racing
|Ford
|17
|Alex Bowman
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|18
|Kyle Busch
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|19
|Kurt Busch
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|20
|Chase Elliott
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|21
|AJ Allmendinger
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|22
|Erik Jones
|Petty GMS Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|23
|Aric Almirola
|Stewart Haas Racing
|Ford
|24
|Cole Custer
|Stewart Haas Racing
|Ford
|25
|Brad Keselowski
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|26
|JJ Yeley
|Rick Ware Racing
|Ford
|27
|Martin Truex Jr
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|28
|Justin Haley
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|29
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr
|JTG Daugherty Racing
|Chevrolet
|30
|Corey LaJoie
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|31
|Denny Hamlin
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|32
|Landon Cassill
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|33
|Ty Dillon
|Petty GMS Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|34
|Cody Ware
|Rick Ware Racing
|Ford
|35
|Todd Gilliland
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|36
|BJ McLeod
|Live Fast Motorsports
|Ford
Tyler Reddick had an incredible day at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, capping it off by earning pole position for tomorrow's race. The driver of the No. 8 Chevrolet put down a blistering lap of 29.252 seconds in the final round. This is the third pole of the season for Reddick, who also has three wins this year.
Earlier today, it was announced that Kurt Busch will not race again this season, and that his days as a full-time driver are done as he continues to recover from his concussion. That opened the door for Reddick to secure a buyout with Richard Childress Racing, as he will slide into the No. 45 Toyota for 23XI Racing a year earlier than planned.
Only four of the eight playoff drivers advanced to the final round of qualifying, with William Byron (3rd) fastest among them. Penske teammates Ryan Blaney and Joey Logano qualified 4th and 5th with Christopher Bell lining up in 7th position. The third Penske driver, Austin Cindric, just narrowly missed the top spot and will start alongside Reddick on the front row.
Like Cindric, Daniel Suarez was eliminated from the playoffs last weekend in Charlotte. The Trackhouse Racing driver starts 6th tomorrow, and his teammate Ross Chastain just missed advancing and will start 11th as he continues to fight for a championship. Rookie Harrison Burton, Bubba Wallace, and Austin Dillon rounded out the top-ten in qualifying.
The remaining three playoff drivers did not have a good run today and will need to make up some ground in the race. Chase Briscoe starts 16th, while points leader Chase Elliott rolls off in 20th. Denny Hamlin had a moment during his run and will start back in 31st position tomorrow.
Previous Las Vegas winners
2022 - Alex Bowman
2021 - Denny Hamlin
2021 - Kyle Larson
2020 - Kurt Busch
2020 - Joey Logano
2019 - Martin Truex Jr
2019 - Joey Logano
2018 - Brad Keselowski
2018 - Kevin Harvick
2017 - Martin Truex Jr
2016 - Brad Keselowski
2015 - Kevin Harvick
2014 - Brad Keselowski