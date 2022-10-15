NASCAR at Las Vegas: Tyler Reddick Qualified on Pole After Securing Buyout with RCR

Chad Smith's picture
15 Oct 2022
NASCAR Las Vegas South Point 400 - Full Qualifying Results

Full results from qualifying at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Race 7 of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs

2022 Las Vegas South Point 400  - Qualifying Results
Pos Driver Team Manufacturer
1Tyler ReddickRichard Childress RacingChevrolet
2Austin CindricTeam PenskeFord
3William ByronHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet
4Ryan BlaneyTeam PenskeFord
5Joey LoganoTeam PenskeFord
6Daniel SuarezTrackHouse RacingChevrolet
7Christopher BellJoe Gibbs RacingToyota
8Harrison BurtonWood Brothers RacingFord
9Bubba Wallace23XI RacingToyota
10Austin DillonRichard Childress RacingChevrolet
11Ross ChastainTrackHouse RacingChevrolet
12Chris BuescherRFK RacingFord
13Kevin HarvickStewart Haas RacingFord
14Kyle LarsonHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet
15Michael McDowellFront Row MotorsportsFord
16Chase BriscoeStewart Haas RacingFord
17Alex BowmanHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet
18Kyle BuschJoe Gibbs RacingToyota
19Kurt Busch23XI RacingToyota
20Chase ElliottHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet
21AJ AllmendingerKaulig RacingChevrolet
22Erik JonesPetty GMS MotorsportsChevrolet
23Aric AlmirolaStewart Haas RacingFord
24Cole CusterStewart Haas RacingFord
25Brad KeselowskiRFK RacingFord
26JJ YeleyRick Ware RacingFord
27Martin Truex JrJoe Gibbs RacingToyota
28Justin HaleyKaulig RacingChevrolet
29Ricky Stenhouse JrJTG Daugherty RacingChevrolet
30Corey LaJoieSpire MotorsportsChevrolet
31Denny HamlinJoe Gibbs RacingToyota
32Landon CassillSpire MotorsportsChevrolet
33Ty DillonPetty GMS MotorsportsChevrolet
34Cody WareRick Ware RacingFord
35Todd GillilandFront Row MotorsportsFord
36BJ McLeodLive Fast MotorsportsFord

Tyler Reddick had an incredible day at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, capping it off by earning pole position for tomorrow's race. The driver of the No. 8 Chevrolet put down a blistering lap of 29.252 seconds in the final round. This is the third pole of the season for Reddick, who also has three wins this year.

Earlier today, it was announced that Kurt Busch will not race again this season, and that his days as a full-time driver are done as he continues to recover from his concussion. That opened the door for Reddick to secure a buyout with Richard Childress Racing, as he will slide into the No. 45 Toyota for 23XI Racing a year earlier than planned.

Only four of the eight playoff drivers advanced to the final round of qualifying, with William Byron (3rd) fastest among them. Penske teammates Ryan Blaney and Joey Logano qualified 4th and 5th with Christopher Bell lining up in 7th position. The third Penske driver, Austin Cindric, just narrowly missed the top spot and will start alongside Reddick on the front row.

Like Cindric, Daniel Suarez was eliminated from the playoffs last weekend in Charlotte. The Trackhouse Racing driver starts 6th tomorrow, and his teammate Ross Chastain just missed advancing and will start 11th as he continues to fight for a championship. Rookie Harrison Burton, Bubba Wallace, and Austin Dillon rounded out the top-ten in qualifying.

The remaining three playoff drivers did not have a good run today and will need to make up some ground in the race. Chase Briscoe starts 16th, while points leader Chase Elliott rolls off in 20th. Denny Hamlin had a moment during his run and will start back in 31st position tomorrow.

Previous Las Vegas winners

2022 - Alex Bowman

2021 - Denny Hamlin

2021 - Kyle Larson

2020 - Kurt Busch

2020 - Joey Logano

2019 - Martin Truex Jr

2019 - Joey Logano

2018 - Brad Keselowski

2018 - Kevin Harvick

2017 - Martin Truex Jr

2016 - Brad Keselowski

2015 - Kevin Harvick

2014 - Brad Keselowski

 