Kurt Busch Stepping Away, Tyler Reddick Joins 23XI Racing

Busch has not raced in the Cup series since his July 23 crash at Pocono during qualifying. The 44-year old released a statement earlier today in his hometown of Las Vegas, where the series is racing this weekend in Round 7 of the playoffs. The 23XI Racing driver cited health concerns as the primary reason for making this decision.

"I know I’m not 100% in my ability to go out and race at the top level in the NASCAR Cup Series,” Busch said. “These are the best of the best drivers, and lately, I haven’t felt my best. The doctors have come to the conclusion that it is best for me to shut it down for this season.”

“Even though I have made solid gains since I have been working with top specialists, I’m still not 100% and I’m still not cleared to compete. As I continue to focus on my health and work towards being cleared, I will be stepping away from full-time NASCAR Cup Series competition in 2023." Kurt won at Kansas earlier this year, which was the first victory for the 23XI Racing organization.

With the 2004 Cup champion out of the seat, the 23XI Racing team will get Reddick a year earlier than expected after he reached a buyout with Richard Childress Racing.

A statement from RCR confirmed that news. "Richard Childress Racing has agreed to release Tyler Reddick to drive for 23XI in 2023. With Kyle Busch coming to RCR next year, we believe it is in our mutual best interest to focus on building successful programs for the future. RCR and Tyler have enjoyed a great deal of success together, and everyone at RCR wishes him well."

While Busch presented this somber news today, he also pointed out that this was not a retirement announcement. He said that there are still events that he plans to race in, and that was why he did not have any family members at today's press conference.

"Next year my contributions to racing may look a little different, but I will continue to give my best to this sport. And if I'm cleared, maybe you'll see me at select races." Those words leave open the possibility of Kurt being back in a race car at some point next season, but his days of racing full-time in the series are likely over.

"We’re building something special here and I look forward to continuing working with Bubba (Wallace) off track as well as Tyler." Busch has 34 race wins in 776 career starts in the series, including his 2004 championship and 2017 Daytona 500 victory.