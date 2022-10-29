NASCAR Martinsville Xfinity 500 - Full Qualifying Results

Chad Smith's picture
29 Oct 2022
NASCAR Martinsville Xfinity 500 - Full Qualifying Results

Full results from qualifying at Martinsville, Race 9 of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs

2022 Martinsville Xfinity 500  - Qualifying Results
Pos Driver Team Manufacturer
1Kyle LarsonHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet
2Chase ElliottHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet
3Chase BriscoeStewart Haas RacingFord
4Ryan BlaneyTeam PenskeFord
5Cole CusterStewart Haas RacingFord
6Brad KeselowskiRFK RacingFord
7Daniel SuarezTrackHouse RacingChevrolet
8Kevin HarvickStewart Haas RacingFord
9Ross ChastainTrackHouse RacingChevrolet
10Harrison BurtonWood Brothers RacingFord
11Denny HamlinJoe Gibbs RacingToyota
12Joey LoganoTeam PenskeFord
13Michael McDowellFront Row MotorsportsFord
14Corey LaJoieSpire MotorsportsChevrolet
15Aric AlmirolaStewart Haas RacingFord
16Austin DillonRichard Childress RacingChevrolet
17Noah GragsonHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet
18Kyle BuschJoe Gibbs RacingToyota
19Todd GillilandFront Row MotorsportsFord
20Christopher BellJoe Gibbs RacingToyota
21AJ AllmendingerKaulig RacingChevrolet
22Chris BuescherRFK RacingFord
23Erik JonesPetty GMS MotorsportsChevrolet
24Bubba Wallace23XI RacingToyota
25William ByronHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet
26Ty Gibbs23XI RacingToyota
27Martin Truex JrJoe Gibbs RacingToyota
28Tyler ReddickRichard Childress RacingChevrolet
29Justin HaleyKaulig RacingChevrolet
30Austin CindricTeam PenskeFord
31Ricky Stenhouse JrJTG Daugherty RacingChevrolet
32Ty DillonPetty GMS MotorsportsChevrolet
33Landon CassillSpire MotorsportsChevrolet
34BJ McLeodLive Fast MotorsportsFord
35JJ YeleyRick Ware RacingFord
36Cody WareRick Ware RacingFord

Kyle Larson continued his wave of momentum today at Martinsville, earning pole position for tomorrow's penultimate race of the season. Hendrick Motorsports swept the front row with Chase Elliott joining Larson up front for the start of the race. This is the fourth pole of the season for Larson, the 14th of his career, and his first at Martinsville.

Row 2 features a pair of playoff drivers in Chase Briscoe and Ryan Blaney. Ross Chastain (9th) was the only other playoff driver to advance to the final round of qualifying. Denny Hamlin just missed out on advancing, getting bumped by his friend Chastain as the final car to qualify in the first round. The driver of the No. 11 Toyota starts 11th, alongside Joey Logano, who already has a spot in the championship four next weekend.

Three of the remaining seven playoff drivers will advance to the championship next weekend at Phoenix. At least two drivers will advance based on points, which can be earned at the two stage breaks during the race. Any tie-breakers will be determined by number of race wins this season, and the best race result from this round of the playoffs.

Christopher Bell had a moment during his qualifying run that cost him dearly. He will start 20th tomorrow in his No. 20 Camry, which is exactly where he finished in the spring race here earlier this year. Sitting 33 points below the cutline, Bell is likely going to need to win the race in order to advance. He already did it once this year, finding victory in a must-win situation at the Charlotte Roval.

The only other playoff driver starting behind Bell is William Byron. He too had a slip during his qualifying run that has him starting near the back of the pack in 25th position. Going into the race, Byron is 5 points above the cutline, but he will likely drop as soon as the green flag waves.

Previous Martinsville winners

2022 - William Byron

2021 - Alex Bowman

2021 - Martin Truex Jr

2020 - Chase Elliott

2020 - Martin Truex Jr

2019 - Martin Truex Jr

2019 - Brad Keselowski

2018 - Joey Logano

2018 - Clint Bowyer

2017 - Kyle Busch

2017 - Brad Keselowski

2016 - Jimmie Johnson

2016 - Kyle Busch

2015 - Jeff Gordon

2015 - Denny Hamlin

 