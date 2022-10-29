NASCAR Martinsville Xfinity 500 - Full Qualifying Results
Full results from qualifying at Martinsville, Race 9 of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs
|2022 Martinsville Xfinity 500 - Qualifying Results
|Pos
|Driver
|Team
|Manufacturer
|1
|Kyle Larson
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|2
|Chase Elliott
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|3
|Chase Briscoe
|Stewart Haas Racing
|Ford
|4
|Ryan Blaney
|Team Penske
|Ford
|5
|Cole Custer
|Stewart Haas Racing
|Ford
|6
|Brad Keselowski
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|7
|Daniel Suarez
|TrackHouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|8
|Kevin Harvick
|Stewart Haas Racing
|Ford
|9
|Ross Chastain
|TrackHouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|10
|Harrison Burton
|Wood Brothers Racing
|Ford
|11
|Denny Hamlin
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|12
|Joey Logano
|Team Penske
|Ford
|13
|Michael McDowell
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|14
|Corey LaJoie
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|15
|Aric Almirola
|Stewart Haas Racing
|Ford
|16
|Austin Dillon
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|17
|Noah Gragson
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|18
|Kyle Busch
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|19
|Todd Gilliland
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|20
|Christopher Bell
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|21
|AJ Allmendinger
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|22
|Chris Buescher
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|23
|Erik Jones
|Petty GMS Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|24
|Bubba Wallace
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|25
|William Byron
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|26
|Ty Gibbs
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|27
|Martin Truex Jr
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|28
|Tyler Reddick
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|29
|Justin Haley
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|30
|Austin Cindric
|Team Penske
|Ford
|31
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr
|JTG Daugherty Racing
|Chevrolet
|32
|Ty Dillon
|Petty GMS Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|33
|Landon Cassill
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|34
|BJ McLeod
|Live Fast Motorsports
|Ford
|35
|JJ Yeley
|Rick Ware Racing
|Ford
|36
|Cody Ware
|Rick Ware Racing
|Ford
Kyle Larson continued his wave of momentum today at Martinsville, earning pole position for tomorrow's penultimate race of the season. Hendrick Motorsports swept the front row with Chase Elliott joining Larson up front for the start of the race. This is the fourth pole of the season for Larson, the 14th of his career, and his first at Martinsville.
Row 2 features a pair of playoff drivers in Chase Briscoe and Ryan Blaney. Ross Chastain (9th) was the only other playoff driver to advance to the final round of qualifying. Denny Hamlin just missed out on advancing, getting bumped by his friend Chastain as the final car to qualify in the first round. The driver of the No. 11 Toyota starts 11th, alongside Joey Logano, who already has a spot in the championship four next weekend.
Three of the remaining seven playoff drivers will advance to the championship next weekend at Phoenix. At least two drivers will advance based on points, which can be earned at the two stage breaks during the race. Any tie-breakers will be determined by number of race wins this season, and the best race result from this round of the playoffs.
Christopher Bell had a moment during his qualifying run that cost him dearly. He will start 20th tomorrow in his No. 20 Camry, which is exactly where he finished in the spring race here earlier this year. Sitting 33 points below the cutline, Bell is likely going to need to win the race in order to advance. He already did it once this year, finding victory in a must-win situation at the Charlotte Roval.
The only other playoff driver starting behind Bell is William Byron. He too had a slip during his qualifying run that has him starting near the back of the pack in 25th position. Going into the race, Byron is 5 points above the cutline, but he will likely drop as soon as the green flag waves.
Previous Martinsville winners
2022 - William Byron
2021 - Alex Bowman
2021 - Martin Truex Jr
2020 - Chase Elliott
2020 - Martin Truex Jr
2019 - Martin Truex Jr
2019 - Brad Keselowski
2018 - Joey Logano
2018 - Clint Bowyer
2017 - Kyle Busch
2017 - Brad Keselowski
2016 - Jimmie Johnson
2016 - Kyle Busch
2015 - Jeff Gordon
2015 - Denny Hamlin