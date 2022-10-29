NASCAR Martinsville Xfinity 500 - Full Qualifying Results

2022 Martinsville Xfinity 500 - Qualifying Results Pos Driver Team Manufacturer 1 Kyle Larson Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 2 Chase Elliott Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 3 Chase Briscoe Stewart Haas Racing Ford 4 Ryan Blaney Team Penske Ford 5 Cole Custer Stewart Haas Racing Ford 6 Brad Keselowski RFK Racing Ford 7 Daniel Suarez TrackHouse Racing Chevrolet 8 Kevin Harvick Stewart Haas Racing Ford 9 Ross Chastain TrackHouse Racing Chevrolet 10 Harrison Burton Wood Brothers Racing Ford 11 Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 12 Joey Logano Team Penske Ford 13 Michael McDowell Front Row Motorsports Ford 14 Corey LaJoie Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 15 Aric Almirola Stewart Haas Racing Ford 16 Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 17 Noah Gragson Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 18 Kyle Busch Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 19 Todd Gilliland Front Row Motorsports Ford 20 Christopher Bell Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 21 AJ Allmendinger Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 22 Chris Buescher RFK Racing Ford 23 Erik Jones Petty GMS Motorsports Chevrolet 24 Bubba Wallace 23XI Racing Toyota 25 William Byron Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 26 Ty Gibbs 23XI Racing Toyota 27 Martin Truex Jr Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 28 Tyler Reddick Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 29 Justin Haley Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 30 Austin Cindric Team Penske Ford 31 Ricky Stenhouse Jr JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet 32 Ty Dillon Petty GMS Motorsports Chevrolet 33 Landon Cassill Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 34 BJ McLeod Live Fast Motorsports Ford 35 JJ Yeley Rick Ware Racing Ford 36 Cody Ware Rick Ware Racing Ford

Kyle Larson continued his wave of momentum today at Martinsville, earning pole position for tomorrow's penultimate race of the season. Hendrick Motorsports swept the front row with Chase Elliott joining Larson up front for the start of the race. This is the fourth pole of the season for Larson, the 14th of his career, and his first at Martinsville.

Row 2 features a pair of playoff drivers in Chase Briscoe and Ryan Blaney. Ross Chastain (9th) was the only other playoff driver to advance to the final round of qualifying. Denny Hamlin just missed out on advancing, getting bumped by his friend Chastain as the final car to qualify in the first round. The driver of the No. 11 Toyota starts 11th, alongside Joey Logano, who already has a spot in the championship four next weekend.

Three of the remaining seven playoff drivers will advance to the championship next weekend at Phoenix. At least two drivers will advance based on points, which can be earned at the two stage breaks during the race. Any tie-breakers will be determined by number of race wins this season, and the best race result from this round of the playoffs.

Christopher Bell had a moment during his qualifying run that cost him dearly. He will start 20th tomorrow in his No. 20 Camry, which is exactly where he finished in the spring race here earlier this year. Sitting 33 points below the cutline, Bell is likely going to need to win the race in order to advance. He already did it once this year, finding victory in a must-win situation at the Charlotte Roval.

The only other playoff driver starting behind Bell is William Byron. He too had a slip during his qualifying run that has him starting near the back of the pack in 25th position. Going into the race, Byron is 5 points above the cutline, but he will likely drop as soon as the green flag waves.

Previous Martinsville winners

2022 - William Byron

2021 - Alex Bowman

2021 - Martin Truex Jr

2020 - Chase Elliott

2020 - Martin Truex Jr

2019 - Martin Truex Jr

2019 - Brad Keselowski

2018 - Joey Logano

2018 - Clint Bowyer

2017 - Kyle Busch

2017 - Brad Keselowski

2016 - Jimmie Johnson

2016 - Kyle Busch

2015 - Jeff Gordon

2015 - Denny Hamlin