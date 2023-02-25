NASCAR Pala Casino 400 at Fontana - Full Qualifying Results

2023 Pala Casino 400 - Qualifying Results Pos Driver Team Manufacturer 1 Christopher Bell Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 2 Ricky Stenhouse Jr JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet 3 Joey Logano Team Penske Ford 4 Alex Bowman Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 5 Chris Buescher RFK Racing Ford 6 AJ Allmendinger Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 7 Daniel Suarez TrackHouse Racing Chevrolet 8 Ross Chastain TrackHouse Racing Chevrolet 9 Ryan Blaney Team Penske Ford 10 Kevin Harvick Stewart Haas Racing Ford 11 Cody Ware Rick Ware Racing Ford 12 Corey LaJoie Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 13 Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 14 Martin Truex Jr Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 15 Kyle Larson Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 16 Brad Keselowski RFK Racing Ford 17 Aric Almirola Stewart Haas Racing Ford 18 Bubba Wallace 23XI Racing Toyota 19 Austin Cindric Team Penske Ford 20 Noah Gragson Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet 21 Kyle Busch Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 22 JJ Yeley Rick Ware Racing Ford 23 Ty Gibbs Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 24 Harrison Burton Wood Brothers Racing Ford 25 Todd Gilliland Front Row Motorsports Ford 26 Michael McDowell Front Row Motorsports Ford 27 Ryan Preece Stewart Haas Racing Ford 28 Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 29 Justin Haley Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 30 BJ McLeod Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet 31 Chase Briscoe Stewart Haas Racing Ford 32 William Byron Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 33 Chase Elliott Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 34 Erik Jones Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet 35 Tyler Reddick 23XI Racing Toyota 36 Ty Dillon Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

Qualifying for the Pala Casino 400 at Auto Club Speedway was rained out, so the starting lineup for tomorrow's race has been set by reverse qualifying order. This will be the final time for NASCAR to race on the 2-mile oval, as the track begins renovations to convert into a half-mile short track.

Christopher Bell will start on pole position, with Daytona 500 winner Ricky Stenhouse Jr joining him on the front row. The JTG Daugherty Racing driver is coming off the biggest win of his career, and will now turn his focus to another high-speed oval. A win tomorrow would make Stenhouse only the sixth driver in history to win the first two races in a season.

Lining up just behind them will be Team Penske driver Joey Logano and 2020 Fontana winner Alex Bowman. Logano has seven top-five finishes (2nd most among active drivers) at Fontana, but the two-time series champion has never won here in his 15 career starts.

Defending race winner Kyle Larson will start 15th tomorrow. The 2021 champ is one of five Hendrick Motorsports drivers to have won here, as the organization holds the record with 12 victories. Another California kid (Jeff Gordon) won the inaugural race in 1997 for Rick Hendrick, and Larson hopes to win the last one on the current configuration.

Chevrolet has won four of the last six races at Auto Club Speedway, with two of them coming from Larson. In this race last year though, nine different teams recorded a top-ten finish. Another important statistic to keep an eye on will be the Stage 1 winner. The driver that has won the first stage has gone on to win four out of the last five races here.

Previous Fontana winners

2022 - Kyle Larson

2020 - Alex Bowman

2019 - Kyle Busch

2018 - Martin Truex Jr

2017 - Kyle Larson

2016 - Jimmie Johnson

2015 - Brad Keselowski

2014 - Kyle Busch

2013 - Kyle Busch

2012 - Tony Stewart

2011 - Kevin Harvick

2010 - Tony Stewart