NASCAR Pala Casino 400 at Fontana - Full Qualifying Results

NASCAR Pala Casino 400 at Fontana - Full Starting Lineup After Rain Cancels Qualifying
Full results from qualifying at Auto Club Speedway
|2023 Pala Casino 400 - Qualifying Results
|Pos
|Driver
|Team
|Manufacturer
|1
|Christopher Bell
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|2
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr
|JTG Daugherty Racing
|Chevrolet
|3
|Joey Logano
|Team Penske
|Ford
|4
|Alex Bowman
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|5
|Chris Buescher
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|6
|AJ Allmendinger
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|7
|Daniel Suarez
|TrackHouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|8
|Ross Chastain
|TrackHouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|9
|Ryan Blaney
|Team Penske
|Ford
|10
|Kevin Harvick
|Stewart Haas Racing
|Ford
|11
|Cody Ware
|Rick Ware Racing
|Ford
|12
|Corey LaJoie
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|13
|Denny Hamlin
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|14
|Martin Truex Jr
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|15
|Kyle Larson
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|16
|Brad Keselowski
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|17
|Aric Almirola
|Stewart Haas Racing
|Ford
|18
|Bubba Wallace
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|19
|Austin Cindric
|Team Penske
|Ford
|20
|Noah Gragson
|Legacy Motor Club
|Chevrolet
|21
|Kyle Busch
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|22
|JJ Yeley
|Rick Ware Racing
|Ford
|23
|Ty Gibbs
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|24
|Harrison Burton
|Wood Brothers Racing
|Ford
|25
|Todd Gilliland
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|26
|Michael McDowell
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|27
|Ryan Preece
|Stewart Haas Racing
|Ford
|28
|Austin Dillon
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|29
|Justin Haley
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|30
|BJ McLeod
|Live Fast Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|31
|Chase Briscoe
|Stewart Haas Racing
|Ford
|32
|William Byron
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|33
|Chase Elliott
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|34
|Erik Jones
|Legacy Motor Club
|Chevrolet
|35
|Tyler Reddick
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|36
|Ty Dillon
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
Qualifying for the Pala Casino 400 at Auto Club Speedway was rained out, so the starting lineup for tomorrow's race has been set by reverse qualifying order. This will be the final time for NASCAR to race on the 2-mile oval, as the track begins renovations to convert into a half-mile short track.
Christopher Bell will start on pole position, with Daytona 500 winner Ricky Stenhouse Jr joining him on the front row. The JTG Daugherty Racing driver is coming off the biggest win of his career, and will now turn his focus to another high-speed oval. A win tomorrow would make Stenhouse only the sixth driver in history to win the first two races in a season.
Lining up just behind them will be Team Penske driver Joey Logano and 2020 Fontana winner Alex Bowman. Logano has seven top-five finishes (2nd most among active drivers) at Fontana, but the two-time series champion has never won here in his 15 career starts.
Defending race winner Kyle Larson will start 15th tomorrow. The 2021 champ is one of five Hendrick Motorsports drivers to have won here, as the organization holds the record with 12 victories. Another California kid (Jeff Gordon) won the inaugural race in 1997 for Rick Hendrick, and Larson hopes to win the last one on the current configuration.
Chevrolet has won four of the last six races at Auto Club Speedway, with two of them coming from Larson. In this race last year though, nine different teams recorded a top-ten finish. Another important statistic to keep an eye on will be the Stage 1 winner. The driver that has won the first stage has gone on to win four out of the last five races here.
Previous Fontana winners
2022 - Kyle Larson
2020 - Alex Bowman
2019 - Kyle Busch
2018 - Martin Truex Jr
2017 - Kyle Larson
2016 - Jimmie Johnson
2015 - Brad Keselowski
2014 - Kyle Busch
2013 - Kyle Busch
2012 - Tony Stewart
2011 - Kevin Harvick
2010 - Tony Stewart