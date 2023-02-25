NASCAR Pala Casino 400 at Fontana - Full Qualifying Results

NASCAR Pala Casino 400 at Fontana - Full Starting Lineup After Rain Cancels Qualifying

2023 Pala Casino 400 - Qualifying Results
Pos Driver Team Manufacturer
1Christopher BellJoe Gibbs RacingToyota
2Ricky Stenhouse JrJTG Daugherty RacingChevrolet
3Joey LoganoTeam PenskeFord
4Alex BowmanHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet
5Chris BuescherRFK RacingFord
6AJ AllmendingerKaulig RacingChevrolet
7Daniel SuarezTrackHouse RacingChevrolet
8Ross ChastainTrackHouse RacingChevrolet
9Ryan BlaneyTeam PenskeFord
10Kevin HarvickStewart Haas RacingFord
11Cody WareRick Ware RacingFord
12Corey LaJoieSpire MotorsportsChevrolet
13Denny HamlinJoe Gibbs RacingToyota
14Martin Truex JrJoe Gibbs RacingToyota
15Kyle LarsonHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet
16Brad KeselowskiRFK RacingFord
17Aric AlmirolaStewart Haas RacingFord
18Bubba Wallace23XI RacingToyota
19Austin CindricTeam PenskeFord
20Noah GragsonLegacy Motor ClubChevrolet
21Kyle BuschRichard Childress RacingChevrolet
22JJ YeleyRick Ware RacingFord
23Ty GibbsJoe Gibbs RacingToyota
24Harrison BurtonWood Brothers RacingFord
25Todd GillilandFront Row MotorsportsFord
26Michael McDowellFront Row MotorsportsFord
27Ryan PreeceStewart Haas RacingFord
28Austin DillonRichard Childress RacingChevrolet
29Justin HaleyKaulig RacingChevrolet
30BJ McLeodLive Fast MotorsportsChevrolet
31Chase BriscoeStewart Haas RacingFord
32William ByronHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet
33Chase ElliottHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet
34Erik JonesLegacy Motor ClubChevrolet
35Tyler Reddick23XI RacingToyota
36Ty DillonSpire MotorsportsChevrolet

Qualifying for the Pala Casino 400 at Auto Club Speedway was rained out, so the starting lineup for tomorrow's race has been set by reverse qualifying order. This will be the final time for NASCAR to race on the 2-mile oval, as the track begins renovations to convert into a half-mile short track.

Christopher Bell will start on pole position, with Daytona 500 winner Ricky Stenhouse Jr joining him on the front row. The JTG Daugherty Racing driver is coming off the biggest win of his career, and will now turn his focus to another high-speed oval. A win tomorrow would make Stenhouse only the sixth driver in history to win the first two races in a season.

Lining up just behind them will be Team Penske driver Joey Logano and 2020 Fontana winner Alex Bowman. Logano has seven top-five finishes (2nd most among active drivers) at Fontana, but the two-time series champion has never won here in his 15 career starts.

Defending race winner Kyle Larson will start 15th tomorrow. The 2021 champ is one of five Hendrick Motorsports drivers to have won here, as the organization holds the record with 12 victories. Another California kid (Jeff Gordon) won the inaugural race in 1997 for Rick Hendrick, and Larson hopes to win the last one on the current configuration.

Chevrolet has won four of the last six races at Auto Club Speedway, with two of them coming from Larson. In this race last year though, nine different teams recorded a top-ten finish. Another important statistic to keep an eye on will be the Stage 1 winner. The driver that has won the first stage has gone on to win four out of the last five races here.

Previous Fontana winners

2022 - Kyle Larson

2020 - Alex Bowman

2019 - Kyle Busch

2018 - Martin Truex Jr

2017 - Kyle Larson

2016 - Jimmie Johnson

2015 - Brad Keselowski

2014 - Kyle Busch

2013 - Kyle Busch

2012 - Tony Stewart

2011 - Kevin Harvick

2010 - Tony Stewart

 