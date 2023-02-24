Kyle Larson Seeking Back-to-Back Fontana Wins to Jumpstart Title Run

Last season was all about change. The new NextGen car introduced parity throughout the garage area, and elevated the smaller teams to a level playing field with the giants of the sport. One of the biggest examples of that came at the expense of Kyle Larson, who dominated the 2021 season with 10 wins and a Cup championship.

Larson didn’t exactly fall off of a cliff last year, but it sure felt like it. After scoring 20 top-five finishes in 2021, The driver of the No. 5 Chevrolet had 20 top-five finishes and 2,581 laps led during his championship season. Last year those numbers dropped to 13 top-fives and 635 laps led, but his average finishing position (14.1) dropped five spots.

It was still a respectable season, but after winning at Fontana in the second race last year, Larson didn't get back to victory lane until Watkins Glen, right before the start of the playoffs.

Fontana has followed in the giant footsteps of Daytona on the schedule from 2005 to 2011, then returned to that same slot last year. The track that has hosted NASCAR since 1997 is about to undergo some major changes though.

This will be the last time anyone will see this type of racing here, as the facility is set to convert their high-speed 2-mile oval to a half-mile short track. The series will not be here next season, or possibly even in 2025.

That puts more of an emphasis on drivers to win the final race at this circuit, and some have fared much better than others. This race is more than just having the horsepower, managing the draft, and navigating the bumps. The widely-paved track offers plenty of room to maneuver, and choosing the right path can make all the difference.

Larson was able to qualify on the front row at Daytona for the second year in a row, after starting on pole for the Great American Race last year. This was the fourth consecutive race at Daytona that Larson started on the front row. All four ended the same - with a DNF. This is where he tends to turn things around.

Sunday’s race provides Larson and his team the opportunity to reset after a wild Speedweeks. Auto Club Speedway has been a place where Larson has shined throughout his Cup career. In addition to his win last year, the California kid won from pole in 2017, and also has a pair of runner-up finishes in 2014 and 2018.

"We seem to be really good on this style racetrack. It’s a place that I really love with the line changes and the way the tires wear out. I remember last year you could draft pretty well down the straightaways. It was a fun race. Hopefully, we can be fast again and win in my home state again."

A win on Sunday would likely punch the Playoff ticket for Larson, but it is all about the bigger picture with this team. The momentum that they carry and the tone they set for the rest of the season is more important to them than another trophy. The end goal is a much larger trophy, and that is the one they covet.