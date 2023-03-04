NASCAR: Joey Logano on Pole at Las Vegas for Pennzoil 400 - Full Qualifying Results

Chad Smith's picture
4 Mar 2023
NASCAR Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas - Full Qualifying Results

Full results from qualifying at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

2023 Las Vegas Pennzoil 400 - Qualifying Results
Pos Driver Team Manufacturer
1Joey LoganoTeam PenskeFord
2William ByronHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet
3Ryan BlaneyTeam PenskeFord
4Ty GibbsJoe Gibbs RacingToyota
5Kyle BuschRichard Childress RacingChevrolet
6Kyle LarsonHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet
7Brad KeselowskiRFK RacingFord
8Ross ChastainTrackHouse RacingChevrolet
9Austin CindricTeam PenskeFord
10Christopher BellJoe Gibbs RacingToyota
11Alex BowmanHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet
12Denny HamlinJoe Gibbs RacingToyota
13Bubba Wallace23XI RacingToyota
14Kevin HarvickStewart Haas RacingFord
15Martin Truex JrJoe Gibbs RacingToyota
16Ricky Stenhouse JrJTG Daugherty RacingChevrolet
17Michael McDowellFront Row MotorsportsFord
18Chris BuescherRFK RacingFord
19Corey LaJoieSpire MotorsportsChevrolet
20Chase BriscoeStewart Haas RacingFord
21Aric AlmirolaStewart Haas RacingFord
22Erik JonesLegacy Motor ClubChevrolet
23AJ AllmendingerKaulig RacingChevrolet
24Daniel SuarezTrackHouse RacingChevrolet
25Noah GragsonLegacy Motor ClubChevrolet
26Austin DillonRichard Childress RacingChevrolet
27Justin HaleyKaulig RacingChevrolet
28Todd GillilandFront Row MotorsportsFord
29JJ YeleyRick Ware RacingFord
30Cody WareRick Ware RacingFord
31Ryan PreeceStewart Haas RacingFord
32Josh BerryHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet
33Ty DillonSpire MotorsportsChevrolet
34Tyler Reddick23XI RacingToyota
35Harrison BurtonWood Brothers RacingFord
36BJ McLeodLive Fast MotorsportsChevrolet

Joey Logano certainly has Las Vegas Motor Speedway figured out. The reigning series champion posted the fastest lap during the final round of qualifying today to earn his second pole at the track and the 27th of his career. Logano is also the defending race winner here, and has won three of the last eight races at Las Vegas.

"This is a good car," Logano said. "In practice I noticed it was pretty good and in qualifying I told crew chief Paul Wolfe that we have a heck of piece here. It’s just a really fast car. Hopefully, the speed translates over to the race. But the number one pit stall is always nice. As you get toward the end of these races, you want to get up there. We’ll see if we can transfer it to another win."

Chase Elliott is not racing this weekend, as the 2020 series champion underwent surgery last night for a broken leg suffered during a skiing incident. Hendrick Motorsports has Josh Berry in the No. 9 Chevrolet this weekend, who qualified 32nd today. The team does not yet have a timetable for when Elliott will return.

All three Team Penske cars qualified inside the top nine on Saturday. William Byron will join Logano on the front row tomorrow. Ryan Blaney and Ty Gibbs qualified in Row 2, with Kyle Larson and Kyle Busch just behind them. Brad Keselowski, Ross Chastain, Austin Cindric, and Christopher Bell rounded out the top ten in the final round of qualifying.

This was the first top-five qualifying performance for Gibbs in the Cup series. Tyler Reddick's miserable start to the season continued today as he was not able to qualify as the 23XI Racing team changed out the engine on his Toyota. Harrison Burton also did not get to make a qualifying attempt after he crashed hard during practice due to a mechanical issue. The team is rolling out the backup car for tomorrow's race.

Previous Las Vegas winners

2022 - Joey Logano

2022 - Alex Bowman

2021 - Denny Hamlin

2021 - Kyle Larson

2020 - Kurt Busch

2020 - Joey Logano

2019 - Martin Truex Jr

2019 - Joey Logano

2018 - Brad Keselowski

2018 - Kevin Harvick

2017 - Martin Truex Jr

2016 - Brad Keselowski

2015 - Kevin Harvick

2014 - Brad Keselowski

 