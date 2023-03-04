NASCAR Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas - Full Qualifying Results

NASCAR: Joey Logano on Pole at Las Vegas for Pennzoil 400 - Full Qualifying Results
Full results from qualifying at Las Vegas Motor Speedway
|2023 Las Vegas Pennzoil 400 - Qualifying Results
|Pos
|Driver
|Team
|Manufacturer
|1
|Joey Logano
|Team Penske
|Ford
|2
|William Byron
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|3
|Ryan Blaney
|Team Penske
|Ford
|4
|Ty Gibbs
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|5
|Kyle Busch
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|6
|Kyle Larson
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|7
|Brad Keselowski
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|8
|Ross Chastain
|TrackHouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|9
|Austin Cindric
|Team Penske
|Ford
|10
|Christopher Bell
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|11
|Alex Bowman
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|12
|Denny Hamlin
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|13
|Bubba Wallace
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|14
|Kevin Harvick
|Stewart Haas Racing
|Ford
|15
|Martin Truex Jr
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|16
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr
|JTG Daugherty Racing
|Chevrolet
|17
|Michael McDowell
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|18
|Chris Buescher
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|19
|Corey LaJoie
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|20
|Chase Briscoe
|Stewart Haas Racing
|Ford
|21
|Aric Almirola
|Stewart Haas Racing
|Ford
|22
|Erik Jones
|Legacy Motor Club
|Chevrolet
|23
|AJ Allmendinger
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|24
|Daniel Suarez
|TrackHouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|25
|Noah Gragson
|Legacy Motor Club
|Chevrolet
|26
|Austin Dillon
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|27
|Justin Haley
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|28
|Todd Gilliland
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|29
|JJ Yeley
|Rick Ware Racing
|Ford
|30
|Cody Ware
|Rick Ware Racing
|Ford
|31
|Ryan Preece
|Stewart Haas Racing
|Ford
|32
|Josh Berry
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|33
|Ty Dillon
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|34
|Tyler Reddick
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|35
|Harrison Burton
|Wood Brothers Racing
|Ford
|36
|BJ McLeod
|Live Fast Motorsports
|Chevrolet
Joey Logano certainly has Las Vegas Motor Speedway figured out. The reigning series champion posted the fastest lap during the final round of qualifying today to earn his second pole at the track and the 27th of his career. Logano is also the defending race winner here, and has won three of the last eight races at Las Vegas.
"This is a good car," Logano said. "In practice I noticed it was pretty good and in qualifying I told crew chief Paul Wolfe that we have a heck of piece here. It’s just a really fast car. Hopefully, the speed translates over to the race. But the number one pit stall is always nice. As you get toward the end of these races, you want to get up there. We’ll see if we can transfer it to another win."
Chase Elliott is not racing this weekend, as the 2020 series champion underwent surgery last night for a broken leg suffered during a skiing incident. Hendrick Motorsports has Josh Berry in the No. 9 Chevrolet this weekend, who qualified 32nd today. The team does not yet have a timetable for when Elliott will return.
All three Team Penske cars qualified inside the top nine on Saturday. William Byron will join Logano on the front row tomorrow. Ryan Blaney and Ty Gibbs qualified in Row 2, with Kyle Larson and Kyle Busch just behind them. Brad Keselowski, Ross Chastain, Austin Cindric, and Christopher Bell rounded out the top ten in the final round of qualifying.
This was the first top-five qualifying performance for Gibbs in the Cup series. Tyler Reddick's miserable start to the season continued today as he was not able to qualify as the 23XI Racing team changed out the engine on his Toyota. Harrison Burton also did not get to make a qualifying attempt after he crashed hard during practice due to a mechanical issue. The team is rolling out the backup car for tomorrow's race.
Previous Las Vegas winners
2022 - Joey Logano
2022 - Alex Bowman
2021 - Denny Hamlin
2021 - Kyle Larson
2020 - Kurt Busch
2020 - Joey Logano
2019 - Martin Truex Jr
2019 - Joey Logano
2018 - Brad Keselowski
2018 - Kevin Harvick
2017 - Martin Truex Jr
2016 - Brad Keselowski
2015 - Kevin Harvick
2014 - Brad Keselowski