NASCAR Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas - Full Qualifying Results

2023 Las Vegas Pennzoil 400 - Qualifying Results Pos Driver Team Manufacturer 1 Joey Logano Team Penske Ford 2 William Byron Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 3 Ryan Blaney Team Penske Ford 4 Ty Gibbs Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 5 Kyle Busch Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 6 Kyle Larson Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 7 Brad Keselowski RFK Racing Ford 8 Ross Chastain TrackHouse Racing Chevrolet 9 Austin Cindric Team Penske Ford 10 Christopher Bell Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 11 Alex Bowman Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 12 Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 13 Bubba Wallace 23XI Racing Toyota 14 Kevin Harvick Stewart Haas Racing Ford 15 Martin Truex Jr Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 16 Ricky Stenhouse Jr JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet 17 Michael McDowell Front Row Motorsports Ford 18 Chris Buescher RFK Racing Ford 19 Corey LaJoie Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 20 Chase Briscoe Stewart Haas Racing Ford 21 Aric Almirola Stewart Haas Racing Ford 22 Erik Jones Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet 23 AJ Allmendinger Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 24 Daniel Suarez TrackHouse Racing Chevrolet 25 Noah Gragson Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet 26 Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 27 Justin Haley Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 28 Todd Gilliland Front Row Motorsports Ford 29 JJ Yeley Rick Ware Racing Ford 30 Cody Ware Rick Ware Racing Ford 31 Ryan Preece Stewart Haas Racing Ford 32 Josh Berry Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 33 Ty Dillon Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 34 Tyler Reddick 23XI Racing Toyota 35 Harrison Burton Wood Brothers Racing Ford 36 BJ McLeod Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet

Joey Logano certainly has Las Vegas Motor Speedway figured out. The reigning series champion posted the fastest lap during the final round of qualifying today to earn his second pole at the track and the 27th of his career. Logano is also the defending race winner here, and has won three of the last eight races at Las Vegas.

"This is a good car," Logano said. "In practice I noticed it was pretty good and in qualifying I told crew chief Paul Wolfe that we have a heck of piece here. It’s just a really fast car. Hopefully, the speed translates over to the race. But the number one pit stall is always nice. As you get toward the end of these races, you want to get up there. We’ll see if we can transfer it to another win."

Chase Elliott is not racing this weekend, as the 2020 series champion underwent surgery last night for a broken leg suffered during a skiing incident. Hendrick Motorsports has Josh Berry in the No. 9 Chevrolet this weekend, who qualified 32nd today. The team does not yet have a timetable for when Elliott will return.

All three Team Penske cars qualified inside the top nine on Saturday. William Byron will join Logano on the front row tomorrow. Ryan Blaney and Ty Gibbs qualified in Row 2, with Kyle Larson and Kyle Busch just behind them. Brad Keselowski, Ross Chastain, Austin Cindric, and Christopher Bell rounded out the top ten in the final round of qualifying.

This was the first top-five qualifying performance for Gibbs in the Cup series. Tyler Reddick's miserable start to the season continued today as he was not able to qualify as the 23XI Racing team changed out the engine on his Toyota. Harrison Burton also did not get to make a qualifying attempt after he crashed hard during practice due to a mechanical issue. The team is rolling out the backup car for tomorrow's race.

Previous Las Vegas winners

2022 - Joey Logano

2022 - Alex Bowman

2021 - Denny Hamlin

2021 - Kyle Larson

2020 - Kurt Busch

2020 - Joey Logano

2019 - Martin Truex Jr

2019 - Joey Logano

2018 - Brad Keselowski

2018 - Kevin Harvick

2017 - Martin Truex Jr

2016 - Brad Keselowski

2015 - Kevin Harvick

2014 - Brad Keselowski