2023 NASCAR Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas – Full Race Results

NASCAR: William Byron Wins Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas – Full Race Results
Full race results from the Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, won by William Byron.
|2023 Las Vegas Pennzoil 400 - Race Results
|Pos
|Driver
|Team
|Manufacturer
|1
|William Byron
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|2
|Kyle Larson
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|3
|Alex Bowman
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|4
|Bubba Wallace
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|5
|Christopher Bell
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|6
|Austin Cindric
|Team Penske
|Ford
|7
|Martin Truex Jr
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|8
|Justin Haley
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|9
|Kevin Harvick
|Stewart Haas Racing
|Ford
|10
|Daniel Suarez
|TrackHouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|11
|Denny Hamlin
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|12
|Ross Chastain
|TrackHouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|13
|Ryan Blaney
|Team Penske
|Ford
|14
|Kyle Busch
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|15
|Tyler Reddick
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|16
|Aric Almirola
|Stewart Haas Racing
|Ford
|17
|Brad Keselowski
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|18
|AJ Allmendinger
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|19
|Erik Jones
|Legacy Motor Club
|Chevrolet
|20
|Corey LaJoie
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|21
|Chris Buescher
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|22
|Ty Gibbs
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|23
|Ryan Preece
|Stewart Haas Racing
|Ford
|24
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr
|JTG Daugherty Racing
|Chevrolet
|25
|Michael McDowell
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|26
|Harrison Burton
|Wood Brothers Racing
|Ford
|27
|Austin Dillon
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|28
|Chase Briscoe
|Stewart Haas Racing
|Ford
|29
|Josh Berry
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|30
|Noah Gragson
|Legacy Motor Club
|Chevrolet
|31
|Todd Gilliland
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|32
|BJ McLeod
|Live Fast Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|33
|JJ Yeley
|Rick Ware Racing
|Ford
|34
|Ty Dillon
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|35
|Cody Ware
|Rick Ware Racing
|Ford
|36
|Joey Logano
|Team Penske
|Ford
It has been a busy week for Hendrick Motorsports, but with Chase Elliott missing today's race (surgery), the team delivered a 1-2-3 finish at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. This is the third time in the organization's history that they have had a 1-2-3 finish. William Byron delivered the win for Rick Hendrick, edging out Kyle Larson in an overtime finish. Larson, who was leading before the caution came out with three laps remaining, had a slightly slower pit stop than Byron.
It was a fitting end for Byron, who dominated the race by leading 176 laps and sweeping the stages. "I am really confident about the group of guys that I have on this No. 24 team. They work extremely hard, and we spent a lot of time in the off-season just going through running the simulator with Chevy and running on iRacing and just trying to get better as a race car driver and as a team. It’s all about the team. It’s a great pit crew. When we got back in traffic, it was a little bit tight, but we knew we had speed.”
With the race being in Las Vegas, there was one driver inside the top-ten that decided to gamble at the end. Martin Truex Jr opted to not pit before the final restart, but he was unable to hold off the cars with fresh rubber. Byron got to his outside and checked out on the final lap.
Alex Bowman won this race a year ago, and followed it up with a solid third place finish today. Toyota drivers Bubba Wallace of 23XI Racing and Christopher Bell of Joe Gibbs Racing earned top-five finishes for their teams. Rounding out the top ten on Sunday were Austin Cindric, Truex, Justin Haley, Kevin Harvick, and Daniel Suarez.
Pole sitter and defending Las Vegas winner Joey Logano finished last, the only car who did not finish the race. The Team Penske driver got pushed high exiting Turn 4 in the final stage of the race and found the outside wall before spinning on the infield grass.
Previous Las Vegas winners
2022 - Joey Logano
2022 - Alex Bowman
2021 - Denny Hamlin
2021 - Kyle Larson
2020 - Kurt Busch
2020 - Joey Logano
2019 - Martin Truex Jr
2019 - Joey Logano
2018 - Brad Keselowski
2018 - Kevin Harvick
2017 - Martin Truex Jr
2016 - Brad Keselowski
2015 - Kevin Harvick
2014 - Brad Keselowski