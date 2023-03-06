NASCAR: William Byron Wins Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas – Full Race Results

6 Mar 2023
2023 NASCAR Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas – Full Race Results

Full race results from the Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, won by William Byron.

2023 Las Vegas Pennzoil 400 - Race Results
Pos Driver Team Manufacturer
1William ByronHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet
2Kyle LarsonHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet
3Alex BowmanHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet
4Bubba Wallace23XI RacingToyota
5Christopher BellJoe Gibbs RacingToyota
6Austin CindricTeam PenskeFord
7Martin Truex JrJoe Gibbs RacingToyota
8Justin HaleyKaulig RacingChevrolet
9Kevin HarvickStewart Haas RacingFord
10Daniel SuarezTrackHouse RacingChevrolet
11Denny HamlinJoe Gibbs RacingToyota
12Ross ChastainTrackHouse RacingChevrolet
13Ryan BlaneyTeam PenskeFord
14Kyle BuschRichard Childress RacingChevrolet
15Tyler Reddick23XI RacingToyota
16Aric AlmirolaStewart Haas RacingFord
17Brad KeselowskiRFK RacingFord
18AJ AllmendingerKaulig RacingChevrolet
19Erik JonesLegacy Motor ClubChevrolet
20Corey LaJoieSpire MotorsportsChevrolet
21Chris BuescherRFK RacingFord
22Ty GibbsJoe Gibbs RacingToyota
23Ryan PreeceStewart Haas RacingFord
24Ricky Stenhouse JrJTG Daugherty RacingChevrolet
25Michael McDowellFront Row MotorsportsFord
26Harrison BurtonWood Brothers RacingFord
27Austin DillonRichard Childress RacingChevrolet
28Chase BriscoeStewart Haas RacingFord
29Josh BerryHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet
30Noah GragsonLegacy Motor ClubChevrolet
31Todd GillilandFront Row MotorsportsFord
32BJ McLeodLive Fast MotorsportsChevrolet
33JJ YeleyRick Ware RacingFord
34Ty DillonSpire MotorsportsChevrolet
35Cody WareRick Ware RacingFord
36Joey LoganoTeam PenskeFord

It has been a busy week for Hendrick Motorsports, but with Chase Elliott missing today's race (surgery), the team delivered a 1-2-3 finish at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. This is the third time in the organization's history that they have had a 1-2-3 finish. William Byron delivered the win for Rick Hendrick, edging out Kyle Larson in an overtime finish. Larson, who was leading before the caution came out with three laps remaining, had a slightly slower pit stop than Byron.

It was a fitting end for Byron, who dominated the race by leading 176 laps and sweeping the stages. "I am really confident about the group of guys that I have on this No. 24 team. They work extremely hard, and we spent a lot of time in the off-season just going through running the simulator with Chevy and running on iRacing and just trying to get better as a race car driver and as a team. It’s all about the team. It’s a great pit crew. When we got back in traffic, it was a little bit tight, but we knew we had speed.”

With the race being in Las Vegas, there was one driver inside the top-ten that decided to gamble at the end. Martin Truex Jr opted to not pit before the final restart, but he was unable to hold off the cars with fresh rubber. Byron got to his outside and checked out on the final lap.

Alex Bowman won this race a year ago, and followed it up with a solid third place finish today. Toyota drivers Bubba Wallace of 23XI Racing and Christopher Bell of Joe Gibbs Racing earned top-five finishes for their teams. Rounding out the top ten on Sunday were Austin Cindric, Truex, Justin Haley, Kevin Harvick, and Daniel Suarez.

Pole sitter and defending Las Vegas winner Joey Logano finished last, the only car who did not finish the race. The Team Penske driver got pushed high exiting Turn 4 in the final stage of the race and found the outside wall before spinning on the infield grass.

Previous Las Vegas winners

2022 - Joey Logano

2022 - Alex Bowman

2021 - Denny Hamlin

2021 - Kyle Larson

2020 - Kurt Busch

2020 - Joey Logano

2019 - Martin Truex Jr

2019 - Joey Logano

2018 - Brad Keselowski

2018 - Kevin Harvick

2017 - Martin Truex Jr

2016 - Brad Keselowski

2015 - Kevin Harvick

2014 - Brad Keselowski

 