2023 NASCAR Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas – Full Race Results

2023 Las Vegas Pennzoil 400 - Race Results Pos Driver Team Manufacturer 1 William Byron Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 2 Kyle Larson Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 3 Alex Bowman Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 4 Bubba Wallace 23XI Racing Toyota 5 Christopher Bell Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 6 Austin Cindric Team Penske Ford 7 Martin Truex Jr Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 8 Justin Haley Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 9 Kevin Harvick Stewart Haas Racing Ford 10 Daniel Suarez TrackHouse Racing Chevrolet 11 Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 12 Ross Chastain TrackHouse Racing Chevrolet 13 Ryan Blaney Team Penske Ford 14 Kyle Busch Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 15 Tyler Reddick 23XI Racing Toyota 16 Aric Almirola Stewart Haas Racing Ford 17 Brad Keselowski RFK Racing Ford 18 AJ Allmendinger Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 19 Erik Jones Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet 20 Corey LaJoie Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 21 Chris Buescher RFK Racing Ford 22 Ty Gibbs Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 23 Ryan Preece Stewart Haas Racing Ford 24 Ricky Stenhouse Jr JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet 25 Michael McDowell Front Row Motorsports Ford 26 Harrison Burton Wood Brothers Racing Ford 27 Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 28 Chase Briscoe Stewart Haas Racing Ford 29 Josh Berry Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 30 Noah Gragson Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet 31 Todd Gilliland Front Row Motorsports Ford 32 BJ McLeod Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet 33 JJ Yeley Rick Ware Racing Ford 34 Ty Dillon Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 35 Cody Ware Rick Ware Racing Ford 36 Joey Logano Team Penske Ford

It has been a busy week for Hendrick Motorsports, but with Chase Elliott missing today's race (surgery), the team delivered a 1-2-3 finish at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. This is the third time in the organization's history that they have had a 1-2-3 finish. William Byron delivered the win for Rick Hendrick, edging out Kyle Larson in an overtime finish. Larson, who was leading before the caution came out with three laps remaining, had a slightly slower pit stop than Byron.

It was a fitting end for Byron, who dominated the race by leading 176 laps and sweeping the stages. "I am really confident about the group of guys that I have on this No. 24 team. They work extremely hard, and we spent a lot of time in the off-season just going through running the simulator with Chevy and running on iRacing and just trying to get better as a race car driver and as a team. It’s all about the team. It’s a great pit crew. When we got back in traffic, it was a little bit tight, but we knew we had speed.”

With the race being in Las Vegas, there was one driver inside the top-ten that decided to gamble at the end. Martin Truex Jr opted to not pit before the final restart, but he was unable to hold off the cars with fresh rubber. Byron got to his outside and checked out on the final lap.

Alex Bowman won this race a year ago, and followed it up with a solid third place finish today. Toyota drivers Bubba Wallace of 23XI Racing and Christopher Bell of Joe Gibbs Racing earned top-five finishes for their teams. Rounding out the top ten on Sunday were Austin Cindric, Truex, Justin Haley, Kevin Harvick, and Daniel Suarez.

Pole sitter and defending Las Vegas winner Joey Logano finished last, the only car who did not finish the race. The Team Penske driver got pushed high exiting Turn 4 in the final stage of the race and found the outside wall before spinning on the infield grass.

Previous Las Vegas winners

2022 - Joey Logano

2022 - Alex Bowman

2021 - Denny Hamlin

2021 - Kyle Larson

2020 - Kurt Busch

2020 - Joey Logano

2019 - Martin Truex Jr

2019 - Joey Logano

2018 - Brad Keselowski

2018 - Kevin Harvick

2017 - Martin Truex Jr

2016 - Brad Keselowski

2015 - Kevin Harvick

2014 - Brad Keselowski