NASCAR Verizon 200 at Indianapolis - Full Qualifying Results

NASCAR: Daniel Suarez Earns Verizon 200 Pole at Indianapolis - Full Qualifying Results
Full results from qualifying at Indianapolis, where Daniel Suarez earned pole position for the race.
|2023 Verizon 200 at Indianapolis - Qualifying Results
|Pos
|Driver
|Team
|Manufacturer
|1
|Daniel Suarez
|TrackHouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|2
|Tyler Reddick
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|3
|Chase Elliott
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|4
|Michael McDowell
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|5
|Kyle Busch
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|6
|Kyle Larson
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|7
|Christopher Bell
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|8
|Shane Van Gisbergen
|TrackHouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|9
|Alex Bowman
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|10
|Ty Gibbs
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|11
|Brodie Kostecki
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|12
|Martin Truex Jr
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|13
|Chase Briscoe
|Stewart Haas Racing
|Ford
|14
|Corey LaJoie
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|15
|Justin Haley
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|16
|Ryan Blaney
|Team Penske
|Ford
|17
|Chris Buescher
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|18
|Joey Logano
|Team Penske
|Ford
|19
|Bubba Wallace
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|20
|Austin Cindric
|Team Penske
|Ford
|21
|Ross Chastain
|TrackHouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|22
|Brad Keselowski
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|23
|Todd Gilliland
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|24
|Harrison Burton
|Wood Brothers Racing
|Ford
|25
|Denny Hamlin
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|26
|AJ Allmendinger
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|27
|Austin Dillon
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|28
|Kamui Kobayashi
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|29
|Andy Lally
|Rick Ware Racing
|Ford
|30
|Ryan Preece
|Stewart Haas Racing
|Ford
|31
|Jenson Button
|Rick Ware Racing
|Ford
|32
|Josh Biicki
|Live Fast Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|33
|Aric Almirola
|Stewart Haas Racing
|Ford
|34
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr
|JTG Daugherty Racing
|Chevrolet
|35
|Ty Dillon
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|36
|Erik Jones
|Legacy Motor Club
|Chevrolet
|37
|Mike Rockenfeller
|Legacy Motor Club
|Chevrolet
|38
|Kevin Harvick
|Stewart Haas Racing
|Ford
|39
|William Byron
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
Daniel Suarez needs to win one of the final three races of the regular season to claim a spot in the Playoffs. The Trackhouse Racing driver is in good position to do that tomorrow at Indianapolis. Suarez earned pole position for the Verizon 200 on the IMS road course, edging out some very talented drivers. It is the third career pole for Suarez, and his first since the 2019 season. Defending race winner Tyler Reddick will join Suarez on the front row for the start of the race.
Chase Elliott and Michael McDowell are also battling Suarez for one of the final Playoff spots, and those two drivers will be starting together on Row 2 tomorrow. Row 3 features both drivers named Kyle, with Busch and Larson. Row 4 features Christopher Bell and Shane Van Gisbergen, who is back in the Project 91 Chevrolet for Trackhouse after winning at Chicago. Alex Bowman and Ty Gibbs round out the top-ten in qualifying, as those two are vying for a Playoff spot as well.
Just missing out on advancing to the final round of qualifying were Brodie Kostecki and Martin Truex Jr. Kostecki is a Supercars star making his NASCAR Cup debut in the No. 33 Chevrolet for Richard Childress Racing. Indiana natives Chase Briscoe and Justin Haley both qualified inside the top 15 on Saturday. Team Penske has struggled at Indianapolis this weekend in INDYCAR and NASCAR. Their three Cup drivers qualified 16th (Ryan Blaney), 18th (Joey Logano), and 20th (Austin Cindric) today.
There were several surprises during the session, which included more international drivers like Kamui Kobayahsi, Jenson Button, and Mike Rockenfeller. Even the more prominent names in the series had trouble today. Ross Chastain starts 21st, a far cry from where his teammates will line up. Denny Hamlin and AJ Allmendinger will be starting from Row 13 while Kevin Harvick makes his final start at Indianapolis from the 38th position. William Byron was not able to qualify and will start last tomorrow.
Previous IMS Road Course winners
2022: Tyler Reddick
2021: AJ Allmendinger