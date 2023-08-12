NASCAR Verizon 200 at Indianapolis - Full Qualifying Results

2023 Verizon 200 at Indianapolis - Qualifying Results Pos Driver Team Manufacturer 1 Daniel Suarez TrackHouse Racing Chevrolet 2 Tyler Reddick 23XI Racing Toyota 3 Chase Elliott Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 4 Michael McDowell Front Row Motorsports Ford 5 Kyle Busch Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 6 Kyle Larson Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 7 Christopher Bell Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 8 Shane Van Gisbergen TrackHouse Racing Chevrolet 9 Alex Bowman Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 10 Ty Gibbs Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 11 Brodie Kostecki Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 12 Martin Truex Jr Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 13 Chase Briscoe Stewart Haas Racing Ford 14 Corey LaJoie Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 15 Justin Haley Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 16 Ryan Blaney Team Penske Ford 17 Chris Buescher RFK Racing Ford 18 Joey Logano Team Penske Ford 19 Bubba Wallace 23XI Racing Toyota 20 Austin Cindric Team Penske Ford 21 Ross Chastain TrackHouse Racing Chevrolet 22 Brad Keselowski RFK Racing Ford 23 Todd Gilliland Front Row Motorsports Ford 24 Harrison Burton Wood Brothers Racing Ford 25 Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 26 AJ Allmendinger Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 27 Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 28 Kamui Kobayashi 23XI Racing Toyota 29 Andy Lally Rick Ware Racing Ford 30 Ryan Preece Stewart Haas Racing Ford 31 Jenson Button Rick Ware Racing Ford 32 Josh Biicki Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet 33 Aric Almirola Stewart Haas Racing Ford 34 Ricky Stenhouse Jr JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet 35 Ty Dillon Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 36 Erik Jones Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet 37 Mike Rockenfeller Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet 38 Kevin Harvick Stewart Haas Racing Ford 39 William Byron Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Daniel Suarez needs to win one of the final three races of the regular season to claim a spot in the Playoffs. The Trackhouse Racing driver is in good position to do that tomorrow at Indianapolis. Suarez earned pole position for the Verizon 200 on the IMS road course, edging out some very talented drivers. It is the third career pole for Suarez, and his first since the 2019 season. Defending race winner Tyler Reddick will join Suarez on the front row for the start of the race.

Chase Elliott and Michael McDowell are also battling Suarez for one of the final Playoff spots, and those two drivers will be starting together on Row 2 tomorrow. Row 3 features both drivers named Kyle, with Busch and Larson. Row 4 features Christopher Bell and Shane Van Gisbergen, who is back in the Project 91 Chevrolet for Trackhouse after winning at Chicago. Alex Bowman and Ty Gibbs round out the top-ten in qualifying, as those two are vying for a Playoff spot as well.

Just missing out on advancing to the final round of qualifying were Brodie Kostecki and Martin Truex Jr. Kostecki is a Supercars star making his NASCAR Cup debut in the No. 33 Chevrolet for Richard Childress Racing. Indiana natives Chase Briscoe and Justin Haley both qualified inside the top 15 on Saturday. Team Penske has struggled at Indianapolis this weekend in INDYCAR and NASCAR. Their three Cup drivers qualified 16th (Ryan Blaney), 18th (Joey Logano), and 20th (Austin Cindric) today.

There were several surprises during the session, which included more international drivers like Kamui Kobayahsi, Jenson Button, and Mike Rockenfeller. Even the more prominent names in the series had trouble today. Ross Chastain starts 21st, a far cry from where his teammates will line up. Denny Hamlin and AJ Allmendinger will be starting from Row 13 while Kevin Harvick makes his final start at Indianapolis from the 38th position. William Byron was not able to qualify and will start last tomorrow.

Previous IMS Road Course winners

2022: Tyler Reddick

2021: AJ Allmendinger