NASCAR Verizon 200 at Indianapolis - Full Qualifying Results

NASCAR: Daniel Suarez Earns Verizon 200 Pole at Indianapolis - Full Qualifying Results

12 Aug 2023
Full results from qualifying at Indianapolis, where Daniel Suarez earned pole position for the race.

Pos Driver Team Manufacturer
1Daniel SuarezTrackHouse RacingChevrolet
2Tyler Reddick23XI RacingToyota
3Chase ElliottHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet
4Michael McDowellFront Row MotorsportsFord
5Kyle BuschRichard Childress RacingChevrolet
6Kyle LarsonHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet
7Christopher BellJoe Gibbs RacingToyota
8Shane Van GisbergenTrackHouse RacingChevrolet
9Alex BowmanHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet
10Ty GibbsJoe Gibbs RacingToyota
11Brodie KosteckiRichard Childress RacingChevrolet
12Martin Truex JrJoe Gibbs RacingToyota
13Chase BriscoeStewart Haas RacingFord
14Corey LaJoieSpire MotorsportsChevrolet
15Justin HaleyKaulig RacingChevrolet
16Ryan BlaneyTeam PenskeFord
17Chris BuescherRFK RacingFord
18Joey LoganoTeam PenskeFord
19Bubba Wallace23XI RacingToyota
20Austin CindricTeam PenskeFord
21Ross ChastainTrackHouse RacingChevrolet
22Brad KeselowskiRFK RacingFord
23Todd GillilandFront Row MotorsportsFord
24Harrison BurtonWood Brothers RacingFord
25Denny HamlinJoe Gibbs RacingToyota
26AJ AllmendingerKaulig RacingChevrolet
27Austin DillonRichard Childress RacingChevrolet
28Kamui Kobayashi23XI RacingToyota
29Andy LallyRick Ware RacingFord
30Ryan PreeceStewart Haas RacingFord
31Jenson ButtonRick Ware RacingFord
32Josh BiickiLive Fast MotorsportsChevrolet
33Aric AlmirolaStewart Haas RacingFord
34Ricky Stenhouse JrJTG Daugherty RacingChevrolet
35Ty DillonSpire MotorsportsChevrolet
36Erik JonesLegacy Motor ClubChevrolet
37Mike RockenfellerLegacy Motor ClubChevrolet
38Kevin HarvickStewart Haas RacingFord
39William ByronHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet

Daniel Suarez needs to win one of the final three races of the regular season to claim a spot in the Playoffs. The Trackhouse Racing driver is in good position to do that tomorrow at Indianapolis. Suarez earned pole position for the Verizon 200 on the IMS road course, edging out some very talented drivers. It is the third career pole for Suarez, and his first since the 2019 season. Defending race winner Tyler Reddick will join Suarez on the front row for the start of the race.

Chase Elliott and Michael McDowell are also battling Suarez for one of the final Playoff spots, and those two drivers will be starting together on Row 2 tomorrow. Row 3 features both drivers named Kyle, with Busch and Larson. Row 4 features Christopher Bell and Shane Van Gisbergen, who is back in the Project 91 Chevrolet for Trackhouse after winning at Chicago. Alex Bowman and Ty Gibbs round out the top-ten in qualifying, as those two are vying for a Playoff spot as well.

Just missing out on advancing to the final round of qualifying were Brodie Kostecki and Martin Truex Jr. Kostecki is a Supercars star making his NASCAR Cup debut in the No. 33 Chevrolet for Richard Childress Racing. Indiana natives Chase Briscoe and Justin Haley both qualified inside the top 15 on Saturday. Team Penske has struggled at Indianapolis this weekend in INDYCAR and NASCAR. Their three Cup drivers qualified 16th (Ryan Blaney), 18th (Joey Logano), and 20th (Austin Cindric) today.

There were several surprises during the session, which included more international drivers like Kamui Kobayahsi, Jenson Button, and Mike Rockenfeller. Even the more prominent names in the series had trouble today. Ross Chastain starts 21st, a far cry from where his teammates will line up. Denny Hamlin and AJ Allmendinger will be starting from Row 13 while Kevin Harvick makes his final start at Indianapolis from the 38th position. William Byron was not able to qualify and will start last tomorrow.

