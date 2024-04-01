2024 NASCAR Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway: Full results
Denny Hamlin takes victory at home for the Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway
Toyota Owners 400, Richmond Raceway - Race Results
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat
|Team
|Manufacturer
|Gap
|1
|Denny Hamlin
|USA
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|2
|Joey Logano
|USA
|Team Penske
|Ford
|+0.269
|3
|Kyle Larson
|USA
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|+0.628
|4
|Martin Truex Jr.
|USA
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|+0.640
|5
|Chase Elliott
|USA
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|+0.873
|6
|Christopher Bell
|USA
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|+1.154
|7
|William Byron
|USA
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|+1.520
|8
|Brad Keselowski
|USA
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|+1.797
|9
|Chris Buescher
|USA
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|+2.110
|10
|Tyler Reddick
|USA
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|+2.114
|11
|Josh Berry
|USA
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|Ford
|+2.269
|12
|Noah Gragson
|USA
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|Ford
|+2.501
|13
|Bubba Wallace
|USA
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|+2.714
|14
|Erik Jones
|USA
|Legacy Motor Club
|Toyota
|+2.772
|15
|Ross Chastain
|USA
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|+2.888
|16
|Ty Gibbs
|USA
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|+2.918
|17
|Alex Bowman
|USA
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|+5.844
|18
|Chase Briscoe
|USA
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|Ford
|+6.236
|19
|Ryan Blaney
|USA
|Team Penske
|Ford
|+6.438
|20
|Kyle Busch
|USA
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|+7.410
|21
|Todd Gilliland
|USA
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|+7.699
|22
|Daniel Suarez
|MEX
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|+7.894
|23
|Austin Cindric
|USA
|Team Penske
|Ford
|-1 Lap
|24
|Austin Dillon
|USA
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|-1 Lap
|25
|John Hunter Nemechek
|USA
|Legacy Motor Club
|Toyota
|-1 Lap
|26
|Michael McDowell
|USA
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|-1 Lap
|27
|Carson Hocevar
|USA
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|-1 Lap
|28
|Ryan Preece
|USA
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|Ford
|-1 Lap
|29
|Ty Dillon
|USA
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|-2 Laps
|30
|Daniel Hemric
|USA
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|-2 Laps
|31
|Kaz Grala
|USA
|Rick Ware Racing
|Ford
|-2 Laps
|32
|Justin Haley
|USA
|Rick Ware Racing
|Ford
|-2 Laps
|33
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|USA
|JTG Daugherty Racing
|Chevrolet
|-2 Laps
|34
|Harrison Burton
|USA
|Wood Brothers Racing
|Ford
|-2 Laps
|35
|Zane Smith
|USA
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|-3 Laps
|36
|Corey LaJorie
|USA
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|-3 Laps
After 400-laps Denny Hamlin wins the seventh race of the season in the Toyota Owners 400 at his home track of Richmond Raceway.
This Easter Sunday special started with the drivers on wet tyres due to a heavy downpour before the race began. However, 30 laps in the race became a dry race and a mandatory non-competitive pit-stop was called so dry tyres could be put on the cars.
In second and third place were Joey Logano and Kyle Larson, with Martin Truex Jr and Chase Elliott rounding out the top five.
Finishing just inside the top ten were Christopher Bell, William Byron, Brad Keselowski, Chris Buescher and Tyler Reddick.
Young superstar and the driver who was second in the Championship coming to Richmond, Ty Gibbs, finished outside the top ten for only the second time this season.
Stage One was won by pole-sitter Kyle Larson after a caution flag ended the first stage due to Josh Berry spinning Daniel Suarez.
Stage two was won by Truex Jr, this was the #19 cars first stage win of the season and gave him 10 extra points.
Truex Jr lost the lead of the race in Overtime after a late caution stacked the field back up together.