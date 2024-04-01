2024 NASCAR Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway: Full results

Denny Hamlin takes victory at home for the Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway

Toyota Owners 400, Richmond Raceway - Race Results
PosDriverNatTeamManufacturerGap
1Denny HamlinUSAJoe Gibbs RacingToyota 
2Joey LoganoUSATeam PenskeFord+0.269
3Kyle LarsonUSAHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet+0.628
4Martin Truex Jr.USAJoe Gibbs RacingToyota+0.640
5Chase ElliottUSAHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet+0.873
6Christopher BellUSAJoe Gibbs RacingToyota+1.154
7William ByronUSAHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet+1.520
8Brad KeselowskiUSARFK RacingFord+1.797
9Chris BuescherUSARFK RacingFord+2.110
10Tyler ReddickUSA23XI RacingToyota+2.114
11Josh BerryUSAStewart-Haas RacingFord+2.269
12Noah GragsonUSAStewart-Haas RacingFord+2.501
13Bubba WallaceUSA23XI RacingToyota+2.714
14Erik JonesUSALegacy Motor ClubToyota+2.772
15Ross ChastainUSATrackhouse RacingChevrolet+2.888
16Ty GibbsUSAJoe Gibbs RacingToyota+2.918
17Alex BowmanUSAHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet+5.844
18Chase BriscoeUSAStewart-Haas RacingFord+6.236
19Ryan BlaneyUSATeam PenskeFord+6.438
20Kyle BuschUSARichard Childress RacingChevrolet+7.410
21Todd GillilandUSAFront Row MotorsportsFord+7.699
22Daniel SuarezMEXTrackhouse RacingChevrolet+7.894
23Austin CindricUSATeam PenskeFord-1 Lap
24Austin DillonUSARichard Childress RacingChevrolet-1 Lap
25John Hunter NemechekUSALegacy Motor ClubToyota-1 Lap
26Michael McDowellUSAFront Row MotorsportsFord-1 Lap
27Carson HocevarUSASpire MotorsportsChevrolet-1 Lap
28Ryan PreeceUSAStewart-Haas RacingFord-1 Lap
29Ty DillonUSAKaulig RacingChevrolet-2 Laps
30Daniel HemricUSAKaulig RacingChevrolet-2 Laps
31Kaz GralaUSARick Ware RacingFord-2 Laps
32Justin HaleyUSARick Ware RacingFord-2 Laps
33Ricky Stenhouse Jr.USAJTG Daugherty RacingChevrolet-2 Laps
34Harrison BurtonUSAWood Brothers RacingFord-2 Laps
35Zane SmithUSASpire MotorsportsChevrolet-3 Laps
36Corey LaJorieUSASpire MotorsportsChevrolet-3 Laps

After 400-laps Denny Hamlin wins the seventh race of the season in the Toyota Owners 400 at his home track of Richmond Raceway.

This Easter Sunday special started with the drivers on wet tyres due to a heavy downpour before the race began. However, 30 laps in the race became a dry race and a mandatory non-competitive pit-stop was called so dry tyres could be put on the cars.

In second and third place were Joey Logano and Kyle Larson, with Martin Truex Jr and Chase Elliott rounding out the top five.

Finishing just inside the top ten were Christopher Bell, William Byron, Brad Keselowski, Chris Buescher and Tyler Reddick.

Young superstar and the driver who was second in the Championship coming to Richmond, Ty Gibbs, finished outside the top ten for only the second time this season.

Stage One was won by pole-sitter Kyle Larson after a caution flag ended the first stage due to Josh Berry spinning Daniel Suarez.

Stage two was won by Truex Jr, this was the #19 cars first stage win of the season and gave him 10 extra points.

Truex Jr lost the lead of the race in Overtime after a late caution stacked the field back up together.

