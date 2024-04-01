2024 NASCAR Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway: Full results

Toyota Owners 400, Richmond Raceway - Race Results Pos Driver Nat Team Manufacturer Gap 1 Denny Hamlin USA Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 2 Joey Logano USA Team Penske Ford +0.269 3 Kyle Larson USA Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet +0.628 4 Martin Truex Jr. USA Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota +0.640 5 Chase Elliott USA Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet +0.873 6 Christopher Bell USA Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota +1.154 7 William Byron USA Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet +1.520 8 Brad Keselowski USA RFK Racing Ford +1.797 9 Chris Buescher USA RFK Racing Ford +2.110 10 Tyler Reddick USA 23XI Racing Toyota +2.114 11 Josh Berry USA Stewart-Haas Racing Ford +2.269 12 Noah Gragson USA Stewart-Haas Racing Ford +2.501 13 Bubba Wallace USA 23XI Racing Toyota +2.714 14 Erik Jones USA Legacy Motor Club Toyota +2.772 15 Ross Chastain USA Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet +2.888 16 Ty Gibbs USA Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota +2.918 17 Alex Bowman USA Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet +5.844 18 Chase Briscoe USA Stewart-Haas Racing Ford +6.236 19 Ryan Blaney USA Team Penske Ford +6.438 20 Kyle Busch USA Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet +7.410 21 Todd Gilliland USA Front Row Motorsports Ford +7.699 22 Daniel Suarez MEX Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet +7.894 23 Austin Cindric USA Team Penske Ford -1 Lap 24 Austin Dillon USA Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet -1 Lap 25 John Hunter Nemechek USA Legacy Motor Club Toyota -1 Lap 26 Michael McDowell USA Front Row Motorsports Ford -1 Lap 27 Carson Hocevar USA Spire Motorsports Chevrolet -1 Lap 28 Ryan Preece USA Stewart-Haas Racing Ford -1 Lap 29 Ty Dillon USA Kaulig Racing Chevrolet -2 Laps 30 Daniel Hemric USA Kaulig Racing Chevrolet -2 Laps 31 Kaz Grala USA Rick Ware Racing Ford -2 Laps 32 Justin Haley USA Rick Ware Racing Ford -2 Laps 33 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. USA JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet -2 Laps 34 Harrison Burton USA Wood Brothers Racing Ford -2 Laps 35 Zane Smith USA Spire Motorsports Chevrolet -3 Laps 36 Corey LaJorie USA Spire Motorsports Chevrolet -3 Laps

After 400-laps Denny Hamlin wins the seventh race of the season in the Toyota Owners 400 at his home track of Richmond Raceway.

This Easter Sunday special started with the drivers on wet tyres due to a heavy downpour before the race began. However, 30 laps in the race became a dry race and a mandatory non-competitive pit-stop was called so dry tyres could be put on the cars.

In second and third place were Joey Logano and Kyle Larson, with Martin Truex Jr and Chase Elliott rounding out the top five.

Finishing just inside the top ten were Christopher Bell, William Byron, Brad Keselowski, Chris Buescher and Tyler Reddick.

Young superstar and the driver who was second in the Championship coming to Richmond, Ty Gibbs, finished outside the top ten for only the second time this season.

Stage One was won by pole-sitter Kyle Larson after a caution flag ended the first stage due to Josh Berry spinning Daniel Suarez.

Stage two was won by Truex Jr, this was the #19 cars first stage win of the season and gave him 10 extra points.

Truex Jr lost the lead of the race in Overtime after a late caution stacked the field back up together.