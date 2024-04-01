Denny Hamlin takes dramatic overtime win at home at Richmond Raceway

Denny Hamlin takes victory in an unpredictable Easter Sunday 400-lap race at home at Richmond Raceway.

Hamlin took victory after snatching the lead in a late pit stop under a caution that brought in overtime for the final lap of the race.

Joey Logano who has seemingly had no luck all year finally got back inside the top ten. However, it was not just a top ten as the two-time NASCAR Cup Series Champion finished in second place.

Kyle Larson saw victory slip away from him at Richmond Raceway but still managed to finish in fourth.

Martin Truex Jr led the majority of the race but lost out in overtime to Hamlin and fell back to fourth.

Chase Elliott rounded out the top five, with Christopher Bell and William Byron in sixth and seventh.

Brad Keselowski, Chris Buescher and Tyler Reddick finished in eighth, ninth and tenth.

For only the second time this season the young prodigy Ty Gibbs finished outside of the top ten as he finished in 16th.

The NASCAR Cup Series Easter Special Toyota Owners 400, from Richmond Raceway, got underway under the lights with the wet weather tyres on after an earlier downpour.

After completing just thirty laps, the race officials declared the race as a dry race. This meant that the drivers had to switch their wet tyres to dry ones. To ensure a level playing field, a non-competitive mandatory pit stop was introduced for all the drivers and teams, during which no positions could be lost or gained.

The end of Stage One was not as exciting as previous races as Josh Berry spun Daniel Suarez on lap 64, which saw a caution come out until the end of the first stage, which pole-sitter Kyle Larson won.

Stage Two saw the grid split into two different pit strategies. However, a caution midway through the stage ruined the one-stop runners, who had to join the two-stop runners in the pits under the yellow flags. But come the end of the stage it was Truex Jr who claimed the extra 10 points and his first stage win of the season.

The start of the final stage saw Truex Jr and Larson go toe to toe from the get with the front two stage winners getting a chance to battle for the lead against each other.

Truex Jr had led most of the race, but a late caution caused Overtime, in which Truex Jr lost the lead and slipped back to fourth.