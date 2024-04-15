2024 NASCAR Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 at Texas Motor Speedway: Full results

Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400, Texas Motor Speedway - Race Results Pos Driver Nat Team Manufacturer Gap 1 Chase Elliott USA Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 2 Brad Keselowski USA RFK Racing Ford +0.558 3 William Byron USA Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet +0.678 4 Tyler Reddick USA 23XI Racing Toyota +0.948 5 Daniel Suarez MEX Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet +1.425 6 Chase Briscoe USA Stewart-Haas Racing Ford +2.079 7 Austin Dillon USA Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet +2.310 8 Bubba Wallace USA 23XI Racing Toyota +2.769 9 Kyle Busch USA Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet +3.106 10 Carson Hocevar USA Spire Motorsports Chevrolet +3.324 11 Joey Logano USA Team Penske Ford +3.551 12 Ryan Preece USA Stewart-Haas Racing Ford +3.889 13 Ty Gibbs USA Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota +4.080 14 Martin Truex Jr. USA Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota +4.443 15 Ty Dillon USA Kaulig Racing Chevrolet +4.571 16 Noah Gragson USA Stewart-Haas Racing Ford +5.140 17 Daniel Hemric USA Kaulig Racing Chevrolet +5.236 18 Chris Buescher USA RFK Racing Ford +5.558 19 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. USA JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet +6.352 20 Kyle Larson USA Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet +6.704 21 Kaz Grala USA Rick Ware Racing Ford +6.979 22 Erik Jones USA Legacy Motor Club Toyota +7.253 23 Christopher Bell USA Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota +7.379 24 Zane Smith USA Spire Motorsports Chevrolet +7.401 25 Corey LaJorie USA Spire Motorsports Chevrolet +7.945 26 Jimmie Johnson USA Legacy Motor Club Toyota +8.087 27 Austin Cindric USA Team Penske Ford +8.114 28 Justin Haley USA Rick Ware Racing Ford +8.846 29 Harrison Burton USA Wood Brothers Racing Ford +9.429 30 Denny Hamlin USA Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota +10.094 31 Todd Gilliland USA Front Row Motorsports Ford +10.537 32 Ryan Blaney USA Team Penske Ford -8 Laps 33 Ross Chastain USA Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet -10 Laps DNF Alex Bowman USA Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet DNF Michael McDowell USA Front Row Motorsports Ford DNF Josh Berry USA Stewart-Haas Racing Ford DNF John Hunter Nemechek USA Legacy Motor Club Toyota DNF Austin Hill USA Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

The Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 took place at the Texas Motor Speedway for the ninth race of the NASCAR Cup Series. Chase Elliott took victory after the 267-lap battle around the mile-and-a-half oval circuit.

This was Elliott’s first race win of the season so far in his #9 run by Hendrick Motorsport.

Brad Keselowski and William Byron were not too far behind the race winner as they finished in second and third place. With Tyler Reddick and Daniel Suarez in fourth and fifth place.

Chase Briscoe, Austin Dillon, Bubba Wallace, Kyle Busch, and Carson Hocevar rounded out the top ten after the 267-lap race came to an end.

Stage One ended up with only one caution throughout the eighty laps with Kyle Larson taking the stage win after leading a total of 62 laps in the stage. This also took Larson to over 500 laps led throughout the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series already after nine races.

Drama struck for Championship leader Kyle Larson in the second stage as his rear right tyre fell off his car. The #5 then dove into the pits to get a new set of tyres. But he was also held for a two-lap penalty due to the mechanical error. But it was Ross Chastain who took his first stage win of the season as he claimed victory in the second stage of today's race.