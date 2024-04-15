2024 NASCAR Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 at Texas Motor Speedway: Full results

Chase Elliott returns to winning ways at the Texas Motor Speedway

Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400, Texas Motor Speedway - Race Results
PosDriverNatTeamManufacturerGap
1Chase ElliottUSAHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet 
2Brad KeselowskiUSARFK RacingFord+0.558
3William ByronUSAHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet+0.678
4Tyler ReddickUSA23XI RacingToyota+0.948
5Daniel SuarezMEXTrackhouse RacingChevrolet+1.425
6Chase BriscoeUSAStewart-Haas RacingFord+2.079
7Austin DillonUSARichard Childress RacingChevrolet+2.310
8Bubba WallaceUSA23XI RacingToyota+2.769
9Kyle BuschUSARichard Childress RacingChevrolet+3.106
10Carson HocevarUSASpire MotorsportsChevrolet+3.324
11Joey LoganoUSATeam PenskeFord+3.551
12Ryan PreeceUSAStewart-Haas RacingFord+3.889
13Ty GibbsUSAJoe Gibbs RacingToyota+4.080
14Martin Truex Jr.USAJoe Gibbs RacingToyota+4.443
15Ty DillonUSAKaulig RacingChevrolet+4.571
16Noah GragsonUSAStewart-Haas RacingFord+5.140
17Daniel HemricUSAKaulig RacingChevrolet+5.236
18Chris BuescherUSARFK RacingFord+5.558
19Ricky Stenhouse Jr.USAJTG Daugherty RacingChevrolet+6.352
20Kyle LarsonUSAHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet+6.704
21Kaz GralaUSARick Ware RacingFord+6.979
22Erik JonesUSALegacy Motor ClubToyota+7.253
23Christopher BellUSAJoe Gibbs RacingToyota+7.379
24Zane SmithUSASpire MotorsportsChevrolet+7.401
25Corey LaJorieUSASpire MotorsportsChevrolet+7.945
26Jimmie JohnsonUSALegacy Motor ClubToyota+8.087
27Austin CindricUSATeam PenskeFord+8.114
28Justin HaleyUSARick Ware RacingFord+8.846
29Harrison BurtonUSAWood Brothers RacingFord+9.429
30Denny HamlinUSAJoe Gibbs RacingToyota+10.094
31Todd GillilandUSAFront Row MotorsportsFord+10.537
32Ryan BlaneyUSATeam PenskeFord-8 Laps
33Ross ChastainUSATrackhouse RacingChevrolet-10 Laps
DNFAlex BowmanUSAHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet 
DNFMichael McDowellUSAFront Row MotorsportsFord 
DNFJosh BerryUSAStewart-Haas RacingFord 
DNFJohn Hunter NemechekUSALegacy Motor ClubToyota 
DNFAustin HillUSARichard Childress RacingChevrolet 

The Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 took place at the Texas Motor Speedway for the ninth race of the NASCAR Cup Series. Chase Elliott took victory after the 267-lap battle around the mile-and-a-half oval circuit.

This was Elliott’s first race win of the season so far in his #9 run by Hendrick Motorsport.

Brad Keselowski and William Byron were not too far behind the race winner as they finished in second and third place. With Tyler Reddick and Daniel Suarez in fourth and fifth place.

Chase Briscoe, Austin Dillon, Bubba Wallace, Kyle Busch, and Carson Hocevar rounded out the top ten after the 267-lap race came to an end.

Stage One ended up with only one caution throughout the eighty laps with Kyle Larson taking the stage win after leading a total of 62 laps in the stage. This also took Larson to over 500 laps led throughout the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series already after nine races.

Drama struck for Championship leader Kyle Larson in the second stage as his rear right tyre fell off his car. The #5 then dove into the pits to get a new set of tyres. But he was also held for a two-lap penalty due to the mechanical error. But it was Ross Chastain who took his first stage win of the season as he claimed victory in the second stage of today's race.

