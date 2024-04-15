2024 NASCAR Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 at Texas Motor Speedway: Full results
Chase Elliott returns to winning ways at the Texas Motor Speedway
Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400, Texas Motor Speedway - Race Results
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat
|Team
|Manufacturer
|Gap
|1
|Chase Elliott
|USA
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|2
|Brad Keselowski
|USA
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|+0.558
|3
|William Byron
|USA
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|+0.678
|4
|Tyler Reddick
|USA
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|+0.948
|5
|Daniel Suarez
|MEX
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|+1.425
|6
|Chase Briscoe
|USA
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|Ford
|+2.079
|7
|Austin Dillon
|USA
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|+2.310
|8
|Bubba Wallace
|USA
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|+2.769
|9
|Kyle Busch
|USA
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|+3.106
|10
|Carson Hocevar
|USA
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|+3.324
|11
|Joey Logano
|USA
|Team Penske
|Ford
|+3.551
|12
|Ryan Preece
|USA
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|Ford
|+3.889
|13
|Ty Gibbs
|USA
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|+4.080
|14
|Martin Truex Jr.
|USA
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|+4.443
|15
|Ty Dillon
|USA
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|+4.571
|16
|Noah Gragson
|USA
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|Ford
|+5.140
|17
|Daniel Hemric
|USA
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|+5.236
|18
|Chris Buescher
|USA
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|+5.558
|19
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|USA
|JTG Daugherty Racing
|Chevrolet
|+6.352
|20
|Kyle Larson
|USA
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|+6.704
|21
|Kaz Grala
|USA
|Rick Ware Racing
|Ford
|+6.979
|22
|Erik Jones
|USA
|Legacy Motor Club
|Toyota
|+7.253
|23
|Christopher Bell
|USA
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|+7.379
|24
|Zane Smith
|USA
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|+7.401
|25
|Corey LaJorie
|USA
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|+7.945
|26
|Jimmie Johnson
|USA
|Legacy Motor Club
|Toyota
|+8.087
|27
|Austin Cindric
|USA
|Team Penske
|Ford
|+8.114
|28
|Justin Haley
|USA
|Rick Ware Racing
|Ford
|+8.846
|29
|Harrison Burton
|USA
|Wood Brothers Racing
|Ford
|+9.429
|30
|Denny Hamlin
|USA
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|+10.094
|31
|Todd Gilliland
|USA
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|+10.537
|32
|Ryan Blaney
|USA
|Team Penske
|Ford
|-8 Laps
|33
|Ross Chastain
|USA
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|-10 Laps
|DNF
|Alex Bowman
|USA
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|DNF
|Michael McDowell
|USA
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|DNF
|Josh Berry
|USA
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|Ford
|DNF
|John Hunter Nemechek
|USA
|Legacy Motor Club
|Toyota
|DNF
|Austin Hill
|USA
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
The Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 took place at the Texas Motor Speedway for the ninth race of the NASCAR Cup Series. Chase Elliott took victory after the 267-lap battle around the mile-and-a-half oval circuit.
This was Elliott’s first race win of the season so far in his #9 run by Hendrick Motorsport.
Brad Keselowski and William Byron were not too far behind the race winner as they finished in second and third place. With Tyler Reddick and Daniel Suarez in fourth and fifth place.
Chase Briscoe, Austin Dillon, Bubba Wallace, Kyle Busch, and Carson Hocevar rounded out the top ten after the 267-lap race came to an end.
Stage One ended up with only one caution throughout the eighty laps with Kyle Larson taking the stage win after leading a total of 62 laps in the stage. This also took Larson to over 500 laps led throughout the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series already after nine races.
Drama struck for Championship leader Kyle Larson in the second stage as his rear right tyre fell off his car. The #5 then dove into the pits to get a new set of tyres. But he was also held for a two-lap penalty due to the mechanical error. But it was Ross Chastain who took his first stage win of the season as he claimed victory in the second stage of today's race.