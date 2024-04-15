Chase Elliott returns to winning ways with an overtime victory in the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400

Chase Elliott takes victory in Texas around the Texas Motor Speedway in the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 in the #9 car run by the Hendrick Motorsports team.

This is Elliott’s first win of the season in the ninth race of the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series Championship.

The race in Texas turned into a race attrition in the second and third stage with 16 cautions being thrown across the 267 laps.

Brad Keselowski and William Byron finished in second and third place after the 267 laps. Rounding out the top five was Tyler Reddick and Daniel Suarez.

The rest of the top ten finishers were Chase Briscoe, Austin Dillon, Bubba Wallace, Kyle Busch, and Carson Hocevar. Championship leader Kyle Larson ended up in 20th place.

Larson has secured pole position for three consecutive races and has excelled in stage one this season.

During the first round of pit stops under the green flag, the Joe Gibbs cars encountered several issues. Both the #54 car driven by Ty Gibbs and the #19 car driven by Martin Truex Jr had to pit twice within the first 80 laps due to mistakes made by their respective pit crews.

During the second stage of the race, on lap 101, Christopher Bell spun out, but fortunately, he managed to regain control of his car. However, further down the field on the same lap, Alex Bowman, and John Hunter Nemechek collided and ended up spinning on the grass along the front straight. Bowman was forced to retire from the race and entered the garage after the collision.

Carson Hocevar bought out the third caution of the day on lap 114 as the rookie spun around shortly after the track had just returned to green flag conditions.

While the race was under its third caution, the Championship leader, Larson, reported a flat tyre. However, the whole rear right tyre ended up coming off the car. Larson had to return to the pit lane to get a new set of tyres and fuel. Unfortunately, he was also given a two-lap penalty for the mechanical issue.

After starting from pole position, Larson led for 67 laps during Stage One and took victory in the stage.

Ryan Blaney started the second stage in the lead in his #12 Ford. However, he didn't stop during the caution period at the end of the first series. There were five cautions during the second stage, and Ross Chastain emerged victorious in the end after completing 165 laps out of the total 267.