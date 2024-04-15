2024 NASCAR Cup Series standings after the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400

2024 NASCAR Cup Series standings after the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 at Texas Motor Speedway

Texas Motor Speedway
Texas Motor Speedway
2024 NASCAR Cup Series Championship Standings (After Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 and Texas Motor Speedway)
 
PosDriverNatTeamManufacturerPointsGap
1Kyle LarsonUSAHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet335 
2Martin Truex Jr.USAJoe Gibbs RacingToyota318-17
3Denny HamlinUSAJoe Gibbs RacingToyota307-28
4Chase ElliottUSAHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet303-32
5William ByronUSAHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet297-38
6Ty GibbsUSAJoe Gibbs RacingToyota280-55
7Ryan BlaneyUSATeam PenskeFord278-57
8Tyler ReddickUSA23XI RacingToyota269-66
9Bubba WallaceUSA23XI RacingToyota256-79
10Christopher BellUSAJoe Gibbs RacingToyota250-85
11Ross ChastainUSATrackhouse RacingChevrolet247-88
12Chase BriscoeUSAStewart-Haas RacingFord231-104
13Chris BuescherUSARFK RacingFord229-106
14Alex BowmanUSAHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet228-107
15Joey LoganoUSATeam PenskeFord217-118
16Kyle BuschUSARichard Childress RacingChevrolet217-118
17Brad KeselowskiUSARFK RacingFord216-119
18Daniel SuarezMEXTrackhouse RacingChevrolet210-125
19Erik JonesUSALegacy Motor ClubToyota179-156
20John Hunter NemechekUSALegacy Motor ClubToyota160-175
21Austin CindricUSATeam PenskeFord159-176
22Carson HocevarUSASpire MotorsportsChevrolet152-183
23Michael McDowellUSAFront Row MotorsportsFord151-184
24Ryan PreeceUSAStewart-Haas RacingFord137-198
25Todd GillilandUSAFront Row MotorsportsFord132-203
26Josh BerryUSAStewart-Haas RacingFord130-205
27Ricky Stenhouse Jr.USAJTG Daugherty RacingChevrolet127-208
28Austin DillonUSARichard Childress RacingChevrolet122-213
29Corey LaJorieUSASpire MotorsportsChevrolet120-215
30Noah GragsonUSAStewart-Haas RacingFord120-215
31Daniel HemricUSAKaulig RacingChevrolet112-223
32Justin HaleyUSARick Ware RacingFord98-237
33Kaz GralaUSARick Ware RacingFord92-243
34Harrison BurtonUSAWood Brothers RacingFord85-250
35Zane SmithUSASpire MotorsportsChevrolet78-257
36David RaganUSARFK RacingFord17-318
37Jimmie JohnsonUSALegacy Motor ClubToyota17-318
38Derek KrausUSAKaulig RacingChevrolet11-324
39Kamui KobayashiJPN23 XI RacingToyota8-327

The ninth round of the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series saw the third overtime finish in a row at the Texas Motor Speedway.

Much like last week Hendrick Motorsports came out of the 267-lap race victorious. However, this week it was the #9 car of Chase Elliott who took victory.

This was the 28-year-olds first win since 2022 and has moved him up two spots in the table to fourth place overall.

The Championship lead remains unchanged as Kyle Larson, also of Hendrick Motorsport, stays on top and extends his lead by three points.

Martin Truex Jr remained in second place despite finishing 14th overall. Denny Hamlin also remained in third place even though he finished in 30th place after a very late spin.

William Byron remains inside the top five after winning last week but has dropped from fourth to fifth.

Bubba Wallace’s seventh-place finish was crucial for the Toyota driver to get back into the top ten of the Championship as he now sits ninth overall.

A 12th-place finish for Chase Briscoe in the #14 Ford has moved him up four places to 12th in the Championship also. A first-ever top ten finish for the rookie, Carson Hocevar, also propelled him up the Championship to 22nd.

The big losers from this race were Ross Chastain and Alex Bowman who both plummeted out of the top ten. Chastain lost three places and fell to 11th overall and Bowman fell to 14th overall, losing four places.

Read More

Latest News

NASCAR
Results
22 mins ago
2024 NASCAR Cup Series standings after the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400
Texas Motor Speedway
Texas Motor Speedway
MotoGP
News
28 mins ago
Jorge Martin: “Not a drama” as perfect podium run ends at COTA
Jorge Martin, MotoGP, Grand Prix of the Americas, 14 April
Jorge Martin, MotoGP, Grand Prix of the Americas, 14 April
F1
News
39 mins ago
Could Mercedes insert Kimi Antonelli at Williams before end of F1 2024?
Andrea Kimi Antonelli
Andrea Kimi Antonelli
NASCAR
News
41 mins ago
Brad Keselowski overcame his lack of speed and fought for solid second place
Brad Keselowski
Brad Keselowski
NASCAR
News
1 hour ago
A return to winning ways for Chase Elliott ends his 42-race winless streak
Chase Elliott
Chase Elliott

Latest News

MotoGP
News
1 hour ago
Maverick Vinales: ‘I didn’t have the weapon I have now’ at Yamaha and Suzuki
Maverick Vinales, MotoGP race, Grand Prix of the Americas, 14 April
Maverick Vinales, MotoGP race, Grand Prix of the Americas, 14 April
MotoGP
News
1 hour ago
Aleix Espargaro: “This will be an outstanding year for Aprilia”
Aleix Espargaro, MotoGP, Grand Prix of the Americas, 14 April
Aleix Espargaro, MotoGP, Grand Prix of the Americas, 14 April
MotoGP
News
1 hour ago
Joan Mir: ‘Not much more to add’ after horror weekend at COTA
Joan Mir, MotoGP race, Grand Prix of the Americas, 14 April
Joan Mir, MotoGP race, Grand Prix of the Americas, 14 April
F1
News
2 hours ago
Lewis Hamilton’s ‘epic’ verdict on prospect of joint F1 and MotoGP weekend
Lewis Hamilton and Valentino Rossi's 2019 ride swap
Lewis Hamilton and Valentino Rossi's 2019 ride swap