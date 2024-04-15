2024 NASCAR Cup Series standings after the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400

2024 NASCAR Cup Series Championship Standings (After Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 and Texas Motor Speedway) Pos Driver Nat Team Manufacturer Points Gap 1 Kyle Larson USA Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 335 2 Martin Truex Jr. USA Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 318 -17 3 Denny Hamlin USA Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 307 -28 4 Chase Elliott USA Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 303 -32 5 William Byron USA Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 297 -38 6 Ty Gibbs USA Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 280 -55 7 Ryan Blaney USA Team Penske Ford 278 -57 8 Tyler Reddick USA 23XI Racing Toyota 269 -66 9 Bubba Wallace USA 23XI Racing Toyota 256 -79 10 Christopher Bell USA Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 250 -85 11 Ross Chastain USA Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 247 -88 12 Chase Briscoe USA Stewart-Haas Racing Ford 231 -104 13 Chris Buescher USA RFK Racing Ford 229 -106 14 Alex Bowman USA Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 228 -107 15 Joey Logano USA Team Penske Ford 217 -118 16 Kyle Busch USA Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 217 -118 17 Brad Keselowski USA RFK Racing Ford 216 -119 18 Daniel Suarez MEX Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 210 -125 19 Erik Jones USA Legacy Motor Club Toyota 179 -156 20 John Hunter Nemechek USA Legacy Motor Club Toyota 160 -175 21 Austin Cindric USA Team Penske Ford 159 -176 22 Carson Hocevar USA Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 152 -183 23 Michael McDowell USA Front Row Motorsports Ford 151 -184 24 Ryan Preece USA Stewart-Haas Racing Ford 137 -198 25 Todd Gilliland USA Front Row Motorsports Ford 132 -203 26 Josh Berry USA Stewart-Haas Racing Ford 130 -205 27 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. USA JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet 127 -208 28 Austin Dillon USA Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 122 -213 29 Corey LaJorie USA Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 120 -215 30 Noah Gragson USA Stewart-Haas Racing Ford 120 -215 31 Daniel Hemric USA Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 112 -223 32 Justin Haley USA Rick Ware Racing Ford 98 -237 33 Kaz Grala USA Rick Ware Racing Ford 92 -243 34 Harrison Burton USA Wood Brothers Racing Ford 85 -250 35 Zane Smith USA Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 78 -257 36 David Ragan USA RFK Racing Ford 17 -318 37 Jimmie Johnson USA Legacy Motor Club Toyota 17 -318 38 Derek Kraus USA Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 11 -324 39 Kamui Kobayashi JPN 23 XI Racing Toyota 8 -327

The ninth round of the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series saw the third overtime finish in a row at the Texas Motor Speedway.

Much like last week Hendrick Motorsports came out of the 267-lap race victorious. However, this week it was the #9 car of Chase Elliott who took victory.

This was the 28-year-olds first win since 2022 and has moved him up two spots in the table to fourth place overall.

The Championship lead remains unchanged as Kyle Larson, also of Hendrick Motorsport, stays on top and extends his lead by three points.

Martin Truex Jr remained in second place despite finishing 14th overall. Denny Hamlin also remained in third place even though he finished in 30th place after a very late spin.

William Byron remains inside the top five after winning last week but has dropped from fourth to fifth.

Bubba Wallace’s seventh-place finish was crucial for the Toyota driver to get back into the top ten of the Championship as he now sits ninth overall.

A 12th-place finish for Chase Briscoe in the #14 Ford has moved him up four places to 12th in the Championship also. A first-ever top ten finish for the rookie, Carson Hocevar, also propelled him up the Championship to 22nd.

The big losers from this race were Ross Chastain and Alex Bowman who both plummeted out of the top ten. Chastain lost three places and fell to 11th overall and Bowman fell to 14th overall, losing four places.