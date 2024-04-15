2024 NASCAR Cup Series standings after the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat
|Team
|Manufacturer
|Points
|Gap
|1
|Kyle Larson
|USA
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|335
|2
|Martin Truex Jr.
|USA
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|318
|-17
|3
|Denny Hamlin
|USA
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|307
|-28
|4
|Chase Elliott
|USA
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|303
|-32
|5
|William Byron
|USA
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|297
|-38
|6
|Ty Gibbs
|USA
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|280
|-55
|7
|Ryan Blaney
|USA
|Team Penske
|Ford
|278
|-57
|8
|Tyler Reddick
|USA
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|269
|-66
|9
|Bubba Wallace
|USA
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|256
|-79
|10
|Christopher Bell
|USA
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|250
|-85
|11
|Ross Chastain
|USA
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|247
|-88
|12
|Chase Briscoe
|USA
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|Ford
|231
|-104
|13
|Chris Buescher
|USA
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|229
|-106
|14
|Alex Bowman
|USA
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|228
|-107
|15
|Joey Logano
|USA
|Team Penske
|Ford
|217
|-118
|16
|Kyle Busch
|USA
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|217
|-118
|17
|Brad Keselowski
|USA
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|216
|-119
|18
|Daniel Suarez
|MEX
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|210
|-125
|19
|Erik Jones
|USA
|Legacy Motor Club
|Toyota
|179
|-156
|20
|John Hunter Nemechek
|USA
|Legacy Motor Club
|Toyota
|160
|-175
|21
|Austin Cindric
|USA
|Team Penske
|Ford
|159
|-176
|22
|Carson Hocevar
|USA
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|152
|-183
|23
|Michael McDowell
|USA
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|151
|-184
|24
|Ryan Preece
|USA
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|Ford
|137
|-198
|25
|Todd Gilliland
|USA
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|132
|-203
|26
|Josh Berry
|USA
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|Ford
|130
|-205
|27
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|USA
|JTG Daugherty Racing
|Chevrolet
|127
|-208
|28
|Austin Dillon
|USA
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|122
|-213
|29
|Corey LaJorie
|USA
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|120
|-215
|30
|Noah Gragson
|USA
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|Ford
|120
|-215
|31
|Daniel Hemric
|USA
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|112
|-223
|32
|Justin Haley
|USA
|Rick Ware Racing
|Ford
|98
|-237
|33
|Kaz Grala
|USA
|Rick Ware Racing
|Ford
|92
|-243
|34
|Harrison Burton
|USA
|Wood Brothers Racing
|Ford
|85
|-250
|35
|Zane Smith
|USA
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|78
|-257
|36
|David Ragan
|USA
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|17
|-318
|37
|Jimmie Johnson
|USA
|Legacy Motor Club
|Toyota
|17
|-318
|38
|Derek Kraus
|USA
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|11
|-324
|39
|Kamui Kobayashi
|JPN
|23 XI Racing
|Toyota
|8
|-327
The ninth round of the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series saw the third overtime finish in a row at the Texas Motor Speedway.
Much like last week Hendrick Motorsports came out of the 267-lap race victorious. However, this week it was the #9 car of Chase Elliott who took victory.
This was the 28-year-olds first win since 2022 and has moved him up two spots in the table to fourth place overall.
The Championship lead remains unchanged as Kyle Larson, also of Hendrick Motorsport, stays on top and extends his lead by three points.
Martin Truex Jr remained in second place despite finishing 14th overall. Denny Hamlin also remained in third place even though he finished in 30th place after a very late spin.
William Byron remains inside the top five after winning last week but has dropped from fourth to fifth.
Bubba Wallace’s seventh-place finish was crucial for the Toyota driver to get back into the top ten of the Championship as he now sits ninth overall.
A 12th-place finish for Chase Briscoe in the #14 Ford has moved him up four places to 12th in the Championship also. A first-ever top ten finish for the rookie, Carson Hocevar, also propelled him up the Championship to 22nd.
The big losers from this race were Ross Chastain and Alex Bowman who both plummeted out of the top ten. Chastain lost three places and fell to 11th overall and Bowman fell to 14th overall, losing four places.