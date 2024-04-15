Brad Keselowski overcame his lack of speed and fought for solid second place

Brad Keselowski claimed his best result of the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series around the Texas Motor Speedway in the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400.

After finishing 24th place last week the 40-year-old turned his fortunes around with a second-place last night. Keselowski has not won a race since the 2021 GEICO 500 at the Talladega Superspeedway.

The 16 cautions throughout the race allowed Keselowski to make his way through the order in the second and final stage of the race:

“Towards the end of Stage 2, we had a pretty good long run car, so we stayed out and we were able to hold some track position and then we nailed the pit stops the next two times and just all those kinds of things came together for us because we executed them, those guys were falling off, but they had so much speed down the straightaway.

We needed a lot more speed. We had newer tyres behind them there with about 20 to go. I ran them down, and I mean, [Elliott] just drove away from me down the straightaway, so there’s nothing I can do about that.”

Despite not having the best car during the race Keselowski spoke on his determination throughout the race to put together a good result yesterday:

“It just shows that we have good spirit. The culture is good, we are putting ourselves in good positions. We’re not as fast as we want to be, and it’s really frustrating to not have that speed. But that doesn’t mean we’re giving up. This was a great example of that, you know.

We were a 15th-place car most of the day, maybe a little worse than that, and we just kept putting ourselves in position and racing hard and racing smart and making good calls on pit road, executing on pit road. We’re able to put ourselves in a top five and a top-two finish of it. I’m really proud of that.”

Despite his great result last night Keselowski still only lies 17th in the NASCAR Cup Series standings.