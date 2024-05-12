2024 NASCAR Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway: Full results

Brad Keselowski gets his first win in 110 races and Ford's first win of the season

Goodyear 400, Darlington Raceway - Race Results
PosDriverNatTeamManufacturerGap
1Tyler ReddickUSA23XI RacingToyota 
2Brad KeselowskiUSARFK RacingFord-1.214
3Chris BuescherUSARFK RacingFord-1.477
4Ty GibbsUSAJoe Gibbs RacingToyota-3.059
5William ByronUSAHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet-4.245
6Kyle LarsonUSAHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet-6.137
7Denny HamlinUSAJoe Gibbs RacingToyota-8.554
8Bubba WallaceUSA23XI RacingToyota-9.479
9Ross ChastainUSATrackhouse RacingChevrolet-10.682
10Martin Truex Jr.USAJoe Gibbs RacingToyota-11.702
11Kyle BuschUSARichard Childress RacingChevrolet-15.004
12Christopher BellUSAJoe Gibbs RacingToyota-15.322
13Chase BriscoeUSAStewart-Haas RacingFord-15.859
14Joey LoganoUSATeam PenskeFord-16.242
15Todd GillilandUSAFront Row MotorsportsFord-16.728
16Michael McDowellUSAFront Row MotorsportsFord-17.248
17Ryan BlaneyUSATeam PenskeFord-17.668
18Alex BowmanUSAHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet-17.946
19Daniel SuarezMEXTrackhouse RacingChevrolet-20.084
20Ricky Stenhouse Jr.USAJTG Daugherty RacingChevrolet-20.419
21Carson HocevarUSASpire MotorsportsChevrolet-20.906
22John Hunter NemechekUSALegacy Motor ClubToyota-21.19
23Austin DillonUSARichard Childress RacingChevrolet-21.351
24Corey LaJorieUSASpire MotorsportsChevrolet-22.463
25Austin CindricUSATeam PenskeFord-22.675
26Ryan PreeceUSAStewart-Haas RacingFord-24.434
27Zane SmithUSASpire MotorsportsChevrolet-24.552
28Justin HaleyUSARick Ware RacingFord-28.445
29Daniel HemricUSAKaulig RacingChevrolet-1 Lap
30Erik JonesUSALegacy Motor ClubToyota-2 Laps
31Chase ElliottUSAHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet-2 Laps
32Derek KrausUSAKaulig RacingChevrolet-2 Laps
33Josh BerryUSAStewart-Haas RacingFord-3 Laps
DNFKaz GralaUSARick Ware RacingFord 
DNFHarrison BurtonUSAWood Brothers RacingFord 
DNFNoah GragsonUSAStewart-Haas RacingFord 

A week after Kyle Larson won the closest-ever NASCAR race at Kansas Speedway, the NASCAR circus rolled into South Carolina, and the Darlington Raceway, for the Goodyear 400.

After 249 laps it was Brad Keselowski who won the Goodyear 400 and dominated Darlington. This was Keselowski’s first win of the season and his first win in 110 races, this was also Ford’s first win of the 2024 season.

Behind Keselowski was Ty Gibbs and Josh Berry in second and third place. Then further back Denny Hamlin and Chase Briscoe finished in fourth and fifth place.

Rounding out the top ten this weekend were William Byron, Bubba Wallace, Alex Bowman, Justin Haley and Michael McDowell.

After 90 laps it was Larson who took victory in the opening stage of the race after controlling the opening stage/grabbing the lead of the race just before the end of the stage to get 10 extra points.

Stage two saw a completely different strategy as Reddick took victory in the penultimate stage of the race gaining 10 extra Championship points. This stage was dominated by caution flags and safety car periods.

