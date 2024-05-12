2024 NASCAR Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway: Full results

Goodyear 400, Darlington Raceway - Race Results Pos Driver Nat Team Manufacturer Gap 1 Tyler Reddick USA 23XI Racing Toyota 2 Brad Keselowski USA RFK Racing Ford -1.214 3 Chris Buescher USA RFK Racing Ford -1.477 4 Ty Gibbs USA Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota -3.059 5 William Byron USA Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet -4.245 6 Kyle Larson USA Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet -6.137 7 Denny Hamlin USA Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota -8.554 8 Bubba Wallace USA 23XI Racing Toyota -9.479 9 Ross Chastain USA Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet -10.682 10 Martin Truex Jr. USA Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota -11.702 11 Kyle Busch USA Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet -15.004 12 Christopher Bell USA Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota -15.322 13 Chase Briscoe USA Stewart-Haas Racing Ford -15.859 14 Joey Logano USA Team Penske Ford -16.242 15 Todd Gilliland USA Front Row Motorsports Ford -16.728 16 Michael McDowell USA Front Row Motorsports Ford -17.248 17 Ryan Blaney USA Team Penske Ford -17.668 18 Alex Bowman USA Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet -17.946 19 Daniel Suarez MEX Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet -20.084 20 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. USA JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet -20.419 21 Carson Hocevar USA Spire Motorsports Chevrolet -20.906 22 John Hunter Nemechek USA Legacy Motor Club Toyota -21.19 23 Austin Dillon USA Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet -21.351 24 Corey LaJorie USA Spire Motorsports Chevrolet -22.463 25 Austin Cindric USA Team Penske Ford -22.675 26 Ryan Preece USA Stewart-Haas Racing Ford -24.434 27 Zane Smith USA Spire Motorsports Chevrolet -24.552 28 Justin Haley USA Rick Ware Racing Ford -28.445 29 Daniel Hemric USA Kaulig Racing Chevrolet -1 Lap 30 Erik Jones USA Legacy Motor Club Toyota -2 Laps 31 Chase Elliott USA Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet -2 Laps 32 Derek Kraus USA Kaulig Racing Chevrolet -2 Laps 33 Josh Berry USA Stewart-Haas Racing Ford -3 Laps DNF Kaz Grala USA Rick Ware Racing Ford DNF Harrison Burton USA Wood Brothers Racing Ford DNF Noah Gragson USA Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

A week after Kyle Larson won the closest-ever NASCAR race at Kansas Speedway, the NASCAR circus rolled into South Carolina, and the Darlington Raceway, for the Goodyear 400.

After 249 laps it was Brad Keselowski who won the Goodyear 400 and dominated Darlington. This was Keselowski’s first win of the season and his first win in 110 races, this was also Ford’s first win of the 2024 season.

Behind Keselowski was Ty Gibbs and Josh Berry in second and third place. Then further back Denny Hamlin and Chase Briscoe finished in fourth and fifth place.

Rounding out the top ten this weekend were William Byron, Bubba Wallace, Alex Bowman, Justin Haley and Michael McDowell.

After 90 laps it was Larson who took victory in the opening stage of the race after controlling the opening stage/grabbing the lead of the race just before the end of the stage to get 10 extra points.

Stage two saw a completely different strategy as Reddick took victory in the penultimate stage of the race gaining 10 extra Championship points. This stage was dominated by caution flags and safety car periods.