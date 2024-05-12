2024 NASCAR Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway: Full results
Brad Keselowski gets his first win in 110 races and Ford's first win of the season
Goodyear 400, Darlington Raceway - Race Results
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat
|Team
|Manufacturer
|Gap
|1
|Tyler Reddick
|USA
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|2
|Brad Keselowski
|USA
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|-1.214
|3
|Chris Buescher
|USA
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|-1.477
|4
|Ty Gibbs
|USA
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|-3.059
|5
|William Byron
|USA
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|-4.245
|6
|Kyle Larson
|USA
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|-6.137
|7
|Denny Hamlin
|USA
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|-8.554
|8
|Bubba Wallace
|USA
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|-9.479
|9
|Ross Chastain
|USA
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|-10.682
|10
|Martin Truex Jr.
|USA
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|-11.702
|11
|Kyle Busch
|USA
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|-15.004
|12
|Christopher Bell
|USA
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|-15.322
|13
|Chase Briscoe
|USA
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|Ford
|-15.859
|14
|Joey Logano
|USA
|Team Penske
|Ford
|-16.242
|15
|Todd Gilliland
|USA
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|-16.728
|16
|Michael McDowell
|USA
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|-17.248
|17
|Ryan Blaney
|USA
|Team Penske
|Ford
|-17.668
|18
|Alex Bowman
|USA
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|-17.946
|19
|Daniel Suarez
|MEX
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|-20.084
|20
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|USA
|JTG Daugherty Racing
|Chevrolet
|-20.419
|21
|Carson Hocevar
|USA
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|-20.906
|22
|John Hunter Nemechek
|USA
|Legacy Motor Club
|Toyota
|-21.19
|23
|Austin Dillon
|USA
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|-21.351
|24
|Corey LaJorie
|USA
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|-22.463
|25
|Austin Cindric
|USA
|Team Penske
|Ford
|-22.675
|26
|Ryan Preece
|USA
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|Ford
|-24.434
|27
|Zane Smith
|USA
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|-24.552
|28
|Justin Haley
|USA
|Rick Ware Racing
|Ford
|-28.445
|29
|Daniel Hemric
|USA
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|-1 Lap
|30
|Erik Jones
|USA
|Legacy Motor Club
|Toyota
|-2 Laps
|31
|Chase Elliott
|USA
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|-2 Laps
|32
|Derek Kraus
|USA
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|-2 Laps
|33
|Josh Berry
|USA
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|Ford
|-3 Laps
|DNF
|Kaz Grala
|USA
|Rick Ware Racing
|Ford
|DNF
|Harrison Burton
|USA
|Wood Brothers Racing
|Ford
|DNF
|Noah Gragson
|USA
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|Ford
A week after Kyle Larson won the closest-ever NASCAR race at Kansas Speedway, the NASCAR circus rolled into South Carolina, and the Darlington Raceway, for the Goodyear 400.
After 249 laps it was Brad Keselowski who won the Goodyear 400 and dominated Darlington. This was Keselowski’s first win of the season and his first win in 110 races, this was also Ford’s first win of the 2024 season.
Behind Keselowski was Ty Gibbs and Josh Berry in second and third place. Then further back Denny Hamlin and Chase Briscoe finished in fourth and fifth place.
Rounding out the top ten this weekend were William Byron, Bubba Wallace, Alex Bowman, Justin Haley and Michael McDowell.
After 90 laps it was Larson who took victory in the opening stage of the race after controlling the opening stage/grabbing the lead of the race just before the end of the stage to get 10 extra points.
Stage two saw a completely different strategy as Reddick took victory in the penultimate stage of the race gaining 10 extra Championship points. This stage was dominated by caution flags and safety car periods.