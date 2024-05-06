“This is it. This is the year” - Denny Hamlin claims that 2024 is the year he will win the NASCAR Cup Series

Before the AdventHealth 400 last night Denny Hamlin sat down with Fox Sports while the race was delayed by the weather. During his time with the broadcasters, Hamlin called his shot for the remainder of the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series by claiming this is the year he will claim his first Championship title:

“This is it. This is the year,” Hamlin told FOX Sports. “This is the year it’s going to happen.”

Hamlin has won 54 Cup Series races throughout his career, including three Daytona 500 victories. However, a Cup Series Championship has always managed to elude the 43-year-old.

So far this season Hamlin has won three races out of 12 and has led at least a lap in all 12 races that have happened so far this season.

Hamlin lies fourth overall in the NASCAR Cup Series Championship and after predicting that he would win last week in Dover he was full of confidence before the AdventHealth 400.

The #11 could not claim back-to-back victories last night but finished fifth after the 267-lap race and solidified his fourth place in the Championship.

This is Hamlins 19th full-time season in the Cup Series and there is still a long way to go before he would be crowned Champion. However, momentum and belief lie with Hamlin after the first third of the season.