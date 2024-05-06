Chris Buescher deflated after losing by 0.001 seconds at Kansas Speedway

Chris Buescher was on the wrong side of the closest ever finish in NASCAR Cup Series history last night as he lost by 0.001 seconds.

Kyle Larson
Kyle Larson

With Kyle Larson on top of the world after winning by 0.001 seconds, on the other side of the finish was Chris Buescher who lost by 0.001 seconds.

The RFK Racing driver thought he had won his, and Ford's, first NASCAR Cup Series race of the year. However, the celebrations had to be halted after the win was taken away from him.

Buescher was at a loss for words after the race when talking to Fox Sports:

“I do not know what to say right now.”

Buescher was asked about the finish, and at first, he was in disbelief that he had lost by such a small margin:

“I have not seen anything other than just a picture, I sure cannot see it in that picture so that sucks to be that close.

“It was a great finish, a really strong day there is a lot of speed in this Ford Mustang we really needed that, needed a win more!”

Even though he may have finished in second place Buescher was still happy with his team and cars performance after the 267-lap race:

“I thought I might have had that one. We had good speed there when firing off, really proud of that. We had a good strategy all day that got us back up there, and I tried to cover what I could but left half a lane too much suppose.

“But it was a good hard race down to the line, just that hurts.”

Read More

Latest News

F1
News
17m ago
Lando Norris ‘might have more than a scratch on nose’ after delaying flight to celebrate
Lando Norris celebrating his maiden F1 win
Lando Norris celebrating his maiden F1 win
NASCAR
News
30m ago
“This is it. This is the year” - Denny Hamlin claims that 2024 is the year he will win the NASCAR Cup Series
Denny Hamlin
Denny Hamlin
MotoGP
News
33m ago
Unexpected Honda option posed to Jorge Martin
Jorge Martin
Jorge Martin
NASCAR
News
41m ago
Chris Buescher deflated after losing by 0.001 seconds at Kansas Speedway
Kyle Larson
Kyle Larson
F1
Feature
47m ago
Miami GP driver ratings: One F1 driver with Mercedes links continues to go under the radar
Esteban Ocon (FRA) Alpine F1 Team on the grid. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 6, Miami Grand Prix, Miami, Florida, USA,
Esteban Ocon (FRA) Alpine F1 Team on the grid. Formula 1 World…

Latest News

NASCAR
News
55m ago
Kyle Larson left pumped up after 'an incredible finish' at Kansas Speedway
Kyle Larson
Kyle Larson
F1
News
1h ago
Red Bull reveal extent of damage to Max Verstappen’s car after rare error
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB20. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 6, Miami Grand Prix, Miami, Florida, USA, Race
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB20. Formula 1 World Championship,…
NASCAR
Results
1h ago
2024 NASCAR Cup Series standings after the AdventHealth 400
Kansas Speedway
Kansas Speedway
F1
News
1h ago
Donald Trump takes credit for win as Lando Norris reveals post-race chat ‘honour’
Donald Trump (USA) Politician and Businesman. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 6, Miami Grand Prix, Miami, Florida, USA,
Donald Trump (USA) Politician and Businesman. Formula 1 World Championship…