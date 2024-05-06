Kyle Larson left pumped up after 'an incredible finish' at Kansas Speedway

Kyle Larson claimed victory in the closest ever NASCAR Cup Series finish last night as he beat Chris Buescher by 0.001 seconds.

Kyle Larson claims his second race win of the season in what will go down as the closest NASCAR Cup Series finish in history.

The current Championship leader, Larson, pipped Chris Buescher to the line by 0.001 seconds at Kansas Speedway causing mixed emotions after the finish.

However, Larson was seemingly overjoyed with his finish:

“That was wild. I was obviously thankful for that caution we were dying pretty bad; I was happy to come out third and figured my best shot was to choose bottom and try and split three wide to the inside and it worked out.

“My car turned well, and I was able to get some runs and got through one and two really good then down the back stretch had a good tow-off Chris (Buescher). I committed quite hard and was not sure we were going to make it out the other side, I got super loose in the centre, then I was trying not to get too far ahead of him so he could not side draft and I could kill his run.”

Larson went on to reflect on how much he enjoyed the whole 267 lap race around Kansas Speedway:

“It was crazy that race from start to finish was amazing. The first stage was incredible, the second stage at the end was fun and then the whole last stage with the wrecks and cautions and fuel strategy and tyres running long and all that was wild.

“You guys got your money's worth today and I am just proud to be a part of the show.”

Larson went on to explain how he felt when he was first told over the radio that Buescher had won, just for the decision to be overturned claiming Larson as the winner:

“I was pumped for the finish as well, I don’t know if it was Cliff or Tyler, my spotter, that said the #17 got it. I was like, ‘Hey good job today team because that was a great race.’ Then I got to turn three and Tyler was going crazy up on the roof, just an incredible, incredible finish there.” 

