2024 NASCAR Cup Series standings after the AdventHealth 400

2024 NASCAR Cup Series Championship Standings (After AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway)
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat
|Team
|Manufacturer
|Points
|Gap
|1
|Kyle Larson
|USA
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|467
|2
|Martin Truex Jr.
|USA
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|438
|-29
|3
|Chase Elliott
|USA
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|412
|-55
|4
|Denny Hamlin
|USA
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|411
|-56
|5
|Tyler Reddick
|USA
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|374
|-93
|6
|Ryan Blaney
|USA
|Team Penske
|Ford
|367
|-100
|7
|William Byron
|USA
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|362
|-105
|8
|Ty Gibbs
|USA
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|338
|-129
|9
|Alex Bowman
|USA
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|336
|-131
|10
|Ross Chastain
|USA
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|331
|-136
|11
|Chris Buescher
|USA
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|316
|-151
|12
|Kyle Busch
|USA
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|314
|-153
|13
|Christopher Bell
|USA
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|296
|-171
|14
|Chase Briscoe
|USA
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|Ford
|290
|-177
|15
|Brad Keselowski
|USA
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|287
|-180
|16
|Bubba Wallace
|USA
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|283
|-184
|17
|Joey Logano
|USA
|Team Penske
|Ford
|269
|-198
|18
|Daniel Suarez
|MEX
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|250
|-217
|19
|Noah Gragson
|USA
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|Ford
|216
|-251
|20
|Austin Cindric
|USA
|Team Penske
|Ford
|215
|-252
|21
|John Hunter Nemechek
|USA
|Legacy Motor Club
|Toyota
|205
|-262
|22
|Carson Hocevar
|USA
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|200
|-267
|23
|Josh Berry
|USA
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|Ford
|196
|-271
|24
|Todd Gilliland
|USA
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|190
|-277
|25
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|USA
|JTG Daugherty Racing
|Chevrolet
|186
|-281
|26
|Michael McDowell
|USA
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|185
|-282
|27
|Erik Jones
|USA
|Legacy Motor Club
|Toyota
|181
|-286
|28
|Daniel Hemric
|USA
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|175
|-292
|29
|Ryan Preece
|USA
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|Ford
|172
|-295
|30
|Corey LaJorie
|USA
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|166
|-301
|31
|Austin Dillon
|USA
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|158
|-309
|32
|Justin Haley
|USA
|Rick Ware Racing
|Ford
|134
|-333
|33
|Harrison Burton
|USA
|Wood Brothers Racing
|Ford
|129
|-338
|34
|Zane Smith
|USA
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|107
|-360
|35
|Kaz Grala
|USA
|Rick Ware Racing
|Ford
|100
|-367
|36
|Jimmie Johnson
|USA
|Legacy Motor Club
|Toyota
|27
|-440
|37
|David Ragan
|USA
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|17
|-450
|38
|Derek Kraus
|USA
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|17
|-450
|39
|Cody Ware
|USA
|Rick Ware Racing
|Ford
|13
|-454
|40
|Kamui Kobayashi
|JPN
|23 XI Racing
|Toyota
|8
|-459
After Kyle Larson claimed his second win in the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series, the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series Champion extended his Championship lead over the rest of the field.
This was Larsons’ first win since NASCAR visited Las Vegas earlier this year for the Pennzoil 400 in March.
The chasing pack remain the same as last week as Martin Truex Jr leads the charge as he sits in second. The 2017 NASCAR Cup Series Champion is 29 points behind Larson after 12 races.
2020 NASCAR Cup Series Champion, Chase Elliott, sits in third as he hunts down his team-mate who leads the way.
Denny Hamlin, who claims 2024 is his year, finds himself down in fourth place currently. Just behind Hamlin in fifth place is one of the drivers from his 23XI Racing Team, Tyler Reddick.
The top Ford in the Championship is the reigning 2023 NASCAR Cup Series Champion, Ryan Blaney. The 30-year-old finds himself in sixth overall, dropping back a place overall after a 12th-place finish last night.
The 2024 Daytona 500 winner, William Byron, sits seventh overall in the Championship. He is 105 points behind his teammate Larson at the top of the pile.
Youngster, Ty Gibbs, may be in poor form at the moment. However, the Joe Gibbs Racing driver still finds himself in the top ten overall in eighth place.
The final Hendrick Motorsport car is Alex Bowman down in ninth place in the Championship. Bowman is 131 points behind his team-mate Larson.
Completing the top ten is Ross Chastain who retained his place in the top ten last night after a 19th place finish.