2024 NASCAR Cup Series standings after the AdventHealth 400

2024 NASCAR Cup Series Championship Standings (After AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway)
PosDriverNatTeamManufacturerPointsGap
1Kyle LarsonUSAHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet467 
2Martin Truex Jr.USAJoe Gibbs RacingToyota438-29
3Chase ElliottUSAHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet412-55
4Denny HamlinUSAJoe Gibbs RacingToyota411-56
5Tyler ReddickUSA23XI RacingToyota374-93
6Ryan BlaneyUSATeam PenskeFord367-100
7William ByronUSAHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet362-105
8Ty GibbsUSAJoe Gibbs RacingToyota338-129
9Alex BowmanUSAHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet336-131
10Ross ChastainUSATrackhouse RacingChevrolet331-136
11Chris BuescherUSARFK RacingFord316-151
12Kyle BuschUSARichard Childress RacingChevrolet314-153
13Christopher BellUSAJoe Gibbs RacingToyota296-171
14Chase BriscoeUSAStewart-Haas RacingFord290-177
15Brad KeselowskiUSARFK RacingFord287-180
16Bubba WallaceUSA23XI RacingToyota283-184
17Joey LoganoUSATeam PenskeFord269-198
18Daniel SuarezMEXTrackhouse RacingChevrolet250-217
19Noah GragsonUSAStewart-Haas RacingFord216-251
20Austin CindricUSATeam PenskeFord215-252
21John Hunter NemechekUSALegacy Motor ClubToyota205-262
22Carson HocevarUSASpire MotorsportsChevrolet200-267
23Josh BerryUSAStewart-Haas RacingFord196-271
24Todd GillilandUSAFront Row MotorsportsFord190-277
25Ricky Stenhouse Jr.USAJTG Daugherty RacingChevrolet186-281
26Michael McDowellUSAFront Row MotorsportsFord185-282
27Erik JonesUSALegacy Motor ClubToyota181-286
28Daniel HemricUSAKaulig RacingChevrolet175-292
29Ryan PreeceUSAStewart-Haas RacingFord172-295
30Corey LaJorieUSASpire MotorsportsChevrolet166-301
31Austin DillonUSARichard Childress RacingChevrolet158-309
32Justin HaleyUSARick Ware RacingFord134-333
33Harrison BurtonUSAWood Brothers RacingFord129-338
34Zane SmithUSASpire MotorsportsChevrolet107-360
35Kaz GralaUSARick Ware RacingFord100-367
36Jimmie JohnsonUSALegacy Motor ClubToyota27-440
37David RaganUSARFK RacingFord17-450
38Derek KrausUSAKaulig RacingChevrolet17-450
39Cody WareUSARick Ware RacingFord13-454
40Kamui KobayashiJPN23 XI RacingToyota8-459

 

After Kyle Larson claimed his second win in the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series, the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series Champion extended his Championship lead over the rest of the field.

This was Larsons’ first win since NASCAR visited Las Vegas earlier this year for the Pennzoil 400 in March.

The chasing pack remain the same as last week as Martin Truex Jr leads the charge as he sits in second. The 2017 NASCAR Cup Series Champion is 29 points behind Larson after 12 races.

2020 NASCAR Cup Series Champion, Chase Elliott, sits in third as he hunts down his team-mate who leads the way.

Denny Hamlin, who claims 2024 is his year, finds himself down in fourth place currently. Just behind Hamlin in fifth place is one of the drivers from his 23XI Racing Team, Tyler Reddick.

The top Ford in the Championship is the reigning 2023 NASCAR Cup Series Champion, Ryan Blaney. The 30-year-old finds himself in sixth overall, dropping back a place overall after a 12th-place finish last night.

The 2024 Daytona 500 winner, William Byron, sits seventh overall in the Championship. He is 105 points behind his teammate Larson at the top of the pile.

Youngster, Ty Gibbs, may be in poor form at the moment. However, the Joe Gibbs Racing driver still finds himself in the top ten overall in eighth place.

The final Hendrick Motorsport car is Alex Bowman down in ninth place in the Championship. Bowman is 131 points behind his team-mate Larson.

Completing the top ten is Ross Chastain who retained his place in the top ten last night after a 19th place finish.

