2024 NASCAR Cup Series standings after the AdventHealth 400

2024 NASCAR Cup Series Championship Standings (After AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway) Pos Driver Nat Team Manufacturer Points Gap 1 Kyle Larson USA Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 467 2 Martin Truex Jr. USA Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 438 -29 3 Chase Elliott USA Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 412 -55 4 Denny Hamlin USA Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 411 -56 5 Tyler Reddick USA 23XI Racing Toyota 374 -93 6 Ryan Blaney USA Team Penske Ford 367 -100 7 William Byron USA Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 362 -105 8 Ty Gibbs USA Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 338 -129 9 Alex Bowman USA Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 336 -131 10 Ross Chastain USA Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 331 -136 11 Chris Buescher USA RFK Racing Ford 316 -151 12 Kyle Busch USA Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 314 -153 13 Christopher Bell USA Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 296 -171 14 Chase Briscoe USA Stewart-Haas Racing Ford 290 -177 15 Brad Keselowski USA RFK Racing Ford 287 -180 16 Bubba Wallace USA 23XI Racing Toyota 283 -184 17 Joey Logano USA Team Penske Ford 269 -198 18 Daniel Suarez MEX Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 250 -217 19 Noah Gragson USA Stewart-Haas Racing Ford 216 -251 20 Austin Cindric USA Team Penske Ford 215 -252 21 John Hunter Nemechek USA Legacy Motor Club Toyota 205 -262 22 Carson Hocevar USA Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 200 -267 23 Josh Berry USA Stewart-Haas Racing Ford 196 -271 24 Todd Gilliland USA Front Row Motorsports Ford 190 -277 25 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. USA JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet 186 -281 26 Michael McDowell USA Front Row Motorsports Ford 185 -282 27 Erik Jones USA Legacy Motor Club Toyota 181 -286 28 Daniel Hemric USA Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 175 -292 29 Ryan Preece USA Stewart-Haas Racing Ford 172 -295 30 Corey LaJorie USA Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 166 -301 31 Austin Dillon USA Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 158 -309 32 Justin Haley USA Rick Ware Racing Ford 134 -333 33 Harrison Burton USA Wood Brothers Racing Ford 129 -338 34 Zane Smith USA Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 107 -360 35 Kaz Grala USA Rick Ware Racing Ford 100 -367 36 Jimmie Johnson USA Legacy Motor Club Toyota 27 -440 37 David Ragan USA RFK Racing Ford 17 -450 38 Derek Kraus USA Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 17 -450 39 Cody Ware USA Rick Ware Racing Ford 13 -454 40 Kamui Kobayashi JPN 23 XI Racing Toyota 8 -459

After Kyle Larson claimed his second win in the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series, the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series Champion extended his Championship lead over the rest of the field.

This was Larsons’ first win since NASCAR visited Las Vegas earlier this year for the Pennzoil 400 in March.

The chasing pack remain the same as last week as Martin Truex Jr leads the charge as he sits in second. The 2017 NASCAR Cup Series Champion is 29 points behind Larson after 12 races.

2020 NASCAR Cup Series Champion, Chase Elliott, sits in third as he hunts down his team-mate who leads the way.

Denny Hamlin, who claims 2024 is his year, finds himself down in fourth place currently. Just behind Hamlin in fifth place is one of the drivers from his 23XI Racing Team, Tyler Reddick.

The top Ford in the Championship is the reigning 2023 NASCAR Cup Series Champion, Ryan Blaney. The 30-year-old finds himself in sixth overall, dropping back a place overall after a 12th-place finish last night.

The 2024 Daytona 500 winner, William Byron, sits seventh overall in the Championship. He is 105 points behind his teammate Larson at the top of the pile.

Youngster, Ty Gibbs, may be in poor form at the moment. However, the Joe Gibbs Racing driver still finds himself in the top ten overall in eighth place.

The final Hendrick Motorsport car is Alex Bowman down in ninth place in the Championship. Bowman is 131 points behind his team-mate Larson.

Completing the top ten is Ross Chastain who retained his place in the top ten last night after a 19th place finish.