Kyle Larson returns to winning ways in the AdventHealth 400

The NASCAR Cup Series has been back in action again this weekend at the home of the reigning Superbowl Champions in Kansas, at the Kansas Speedway.

Last week it was Denny Hamlin who won the Wurth 400 as he took his third race win of the season.

However, this weekend it was Kyle Larson who came away victorious in the AdventHealth 400. After 267 laps around the Kansas Speedway Larson pipped a race win on the line in NASCAR Overtime,

Chris Buescher and Chase Elliott finished in second and third place behind the race winner. It was then Martin Truex Jr and Denny Hamlin just a bit further back in fourth and fifth.

Then Christopher Bell, Alex Bowman, Kyle Busch, Noah Gragson, and Michael McDowell rounded out the top ten at the Kansas Speedway.

After a lengthy delay due to rain the AdventHealth 400 got underway at the Kansas Speedway with the drivers setting off on the first stage knowing tyre wear would be an issue this afternoon.

With a lot of tyre management taking place, there was a lack of drama until the final stage of the race. Seven-time Champion, Jimmie Johnson, crashed out of the race towards the end of the 267 laps. This crash caused the first real caution of the race to come out.

Soon after the caution ended from the Johnson incident another crash occurred. Austin Cindric got put into the wall and then clipped Bubba Wallace and Michael McDowell, causing all three drivers to spin. With Cindric retiring from the race.

‘Cautions breed Cautions’ comes true once again. The third caution of the race came out once again not long after the restart as Harrison Burton spun and flattened all four of his tyres.

With seven laps to go Kyle Busch spun around out of fifth place bringing out what ended up being the final caution of the night.

Stage One came to an end after 80 laps in which it was Hamlin who won the stage and claimed an extra 10 points for their Championship efforts. This was Hamlin’s third stage win of the season.

A further 85 laps later and it was Chris Buescher who won the second stage of the day after 165 laps ahead of the final stage of the day. This was Buescher’s first stage win of the season.