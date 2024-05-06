2024 NASCAR AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway: Full results

Kyle Larson returns to winning ways in Kansas as he claims his second win of the season.

Kansas Speedway
AdventHealth 400, Kansas Speedway - Race Results
PosDriverNatTeamManufacturerGap
1Kyle LarsonUSAHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet 
2Chris BuescherUSARFK RacingFord-0.001
3Chase ElliottUSAHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet-0.06
4Martin Truex Jr.USAJoe Gibbs RacingToyota-0.075
5Denny HamlinUSAJoe Gibbs RacingToyota-0.609
6Christopher BellUSAJoe Gibbs RacingToyota-0.693
7Alex BowmanUSAHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet-0.784
8Kyle BuschUSARichard Childress RacingChevrolet-1.144
9Noah GragsonUSAStewart-Haas RacingFord-1.154
10Michael McDowellUSAFront Row MotorsportsFord-1.244
11Brad KeselowskiUSARFK RacingFord-1.258
12Ryan BlaneyUSATeam PenskeFord-1.469
13John Hunter NemechekUSALegacy Motor ClubToyota-1.503
14Todd GillilandUSAFront Row MotorsportsFord-1.55
15Josh BerryUSAStewart-Haas RacingFord-1.654
16Ricky Stenhouse Jr.USAJTG Daugherty RacingChevrolet-1.885
17Bubba WallaceUSA23XI RacingToyota-2.425
18Justin HaleyUSARick Ware RacingFord-2.629
19Ross ChastainUSATrackhouse RacingChevrolet-2.786
20Tyler ReddickUSA23XI RacingToyota-2.89
21Chase BriscoeUSAStewart-Haas RacingFord-3.227
22Corey HeimUSALegacy Motor ClubToyota-3.94
23William ByronUSAHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet-3.978
24Carson HocevarUSASpire MotorsportsChevrolet-4.202
25Austin DillonUSARichard Childress RacingChevrolet-4.261
26Corey LaJorieUSASpire MotorsportsChevrolet-6.266
27Daniel SuarezMEXTrackhouse RacingChevrolet-6.668
28Ryan PreeceUSAStewart-Haas RacingFord-7.531
29Zane SmithUSASpire MotorsportsChevrolet-7.624
30Daniel HemricUSAKaulig RacingChevrolet-8.059
31Derek KrausUSAKaulig RacingChevrolet-17.351
32Ty GibbsUSAJoe Gibbs RacingToyota-1 Lap
33Austin HillUSARichard Childress RacingChevrolet-1 Lap
34Joey LoganoUSATeam PenskeFord-2 Laps
35Riley HerbstUSARick Ware RacingFord-2 Laps
36Harrison BurtonUSAWood Brothers RacingFord-6 Laps
DNFAustin CindricUSATeam PenskeFord 
DNFJimmie JohnsonUSALegacy Motor ClubToyota 

The Kansas Speedway played host to the 12th round of the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series race this weekend as Kyle Larson took victory in the AdventHealth 400.

After 267 laps around Kansas Speedway Larson claimed his 2nd win of the season putting them in a strong position in the Championship.

Chris Buescher and Chase Elliott finished in second and third place behind the race winner. It was then Martin Truex Jr and Denny Hamlin just a bit further back in fourth and fifth.

Then Christopher Bell, Alex Bowman, Kyle Busch, Noah Gragson, and Michael McDowell rounded out the top ten at the Kansas Speedway.

Weather caused the AdventHealth 400 to be delayed by several hours. But after drying the track surface racing got underway at Kansas Speedway.

Stage One was won by Hamlin after 80 laps around the Speedway with Hamlin claiming an additional 10 points for themselves.

Chris Buescher then later on won Stage Two of the race after 165 laps ahead of the final stage of the day.

Seven-time Champion, Jimmie Johnson, crashed out of the race in the final stage in an incident with two other drivers.

On the restart after the Johnson incident Austin Cindric, Bubba Wallace and Michael McDowell all wrecked as well with Cindric retiring.

Kyle Busch brought out the final caution of the night as he spun around with seven laps to go.

