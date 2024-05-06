2024 NASCAR AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway: Full results
Kyle Larson returns to winning ways in Kansas as he claims his second win of the season.
AdventHealth 400, Kansas Speedway - Race Results
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat
|Team
|Manufacturer
|Gap
|1
|Kyle Larson
|USA
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|2
|Chris Buescher
|USA
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|-0.001
|3
|Chase Elliott
|USA
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|-0.06
|4
|Martin Truex Jr.
|USA
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|-0.075
|5
|Denny Hamlin
|USA
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|-0.609
|6
|Christopher Bell
|USA
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|-0.693
|7
|Alex Bowman
|USA
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|-0.784
|8
|Kyle Busch
|USA
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|-1.144
|9
|Noah Gragson
|USA
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|Ford
|-1.154
|10
|Michael McDowell
|USA
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|-1.244
|11
|Brad Keselowski
|USA
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|-1.258
|12
|Ryan Blaney
|USA
|Team Penske
|Ford
|-1.469
|13
|John Hunter Nemechek
|USA
|Legacy Motor Club
|Toyota
|-1.503
|14
|Todd Gilliland
|USA
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|-1.55
|15
|Josh Berry
|USA
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|Ford
|-1.654
|16
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|USA
|JTG Daugherty Racing
|Chevrolet
|-1.885
|17
|Bubba Wallace
|USA
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|-2.425
|18
|Justin Haley
|USA
|Rick Ware Racing
|Ford
|-2.629
|19
|Ross Chastain
|USA
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|-2.786
|20
|Tyler Reddick
|USA
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|-2.89
|21
|Chase Briscoe
|USA
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|Ford
|-3.227
|22
|Corey Heim
|USA
|Legacy Motor Club
|Toyota
|-3.94
|23
|William Byron
|USA
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|-3.978
|24
|Carson Hocevar
|USA
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|-4.202
|25
|Austin Dillon
|USA
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|-4.261
|26
|Corey LaJorie
|USA
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|-6.266
|27
|Daniel Suarez
|MEX
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|-6.668
|28
|Ryan Preece
|USA
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|Ford
|-7.531
|29
|Zane Smith
|USA
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|-7.624
|30
|Daniel Hemric
|USA
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|-8.059
|31
|Derek Kraus
|USA
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|-17.351
|32
|Ty Gibbs
|USA
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|-1 Lap
|33
|Austin Hill
|USA
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|-1 Lap
|34
|Joey Logano
|USA
|Team Penske
|Ford
|-2 Laps
|35
|Riley Herbst
|USA
|Rick Ware Racing
|Ford
|-2 Laps
|36
|Harrison Burton
|USA
|Wood Brothers Racing
|Ford
|-6 Laps
|DNF
|Austin Cindric
|USA
|Team Penske
|Ford
|DNF
|Jimmie Johnson
|USA
|Legacy Motor Club
|Toyota
The Kansas Speedway played host to the 12th round of the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series race this weekend as Kyle Larson took victory in the AdventHealth 400.
After 267 laps around Kansas Speedway Larson claimed his 2nd win of the season putting them in a strong position in the Championship.
Chris Buescher and Chase Elliott finished in second and third place behind the race winner. It was then Martin Truex Jr and Denny Hamlin just a bit further back in fourth and fifth.
Then Christopher Bell, Alex Bowman, Kyle Busch, Noah Gragson, and Michael McDowell rounded out the top ten at the Kansas Speedway.
Weather caused the AdventHealth 400 to be delayed by several hours. But after drying the track surface racing got underway at Kansas Speedway.
Stage One was won by Hamlin after 80 laps around the Speedway with Hamlin claiming an additional 10 points for themselves.
Chris Buescher then later on won Stage Two of the race after 165 laps ahead of the final stage of the day.
Seven-time Champion, Jimmie Johnson, crashed out of the race in the final stage in an incident with two other drivers.
On the restart after the Johnson incident Austin Cindric, Bubba Wallace and Michael McDowell all wrecked as well with Cindric retiring.
Kyle Busch brought out the final caution of the night as he spun around with seven laps to go.