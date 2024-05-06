2024 NASCAR AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway: Full results

AdventHealth 400, Kansas Speedway - Race Results Pos Driver Nat Team Manufacturer Gap 1 Kyle Larson USA Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 2 Chris Buescher USA RFK Racing Ford -0.001 3 Chase Elliott USA Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet -0.06 4 Martin Truex Jr. USA Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota -0.075 5 Denny Hamlin USA Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota -0.609 6 Christopher Bell USA Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota -0.693 7 Alex Bowman USA Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet -0.784 8 Kyle Busch USA Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet -1.144 9 Noah Gragson USA Stewart-Haas Racing Ford -1.154 10 Michael McDowell USA Front Row Motorsports Ford -1.244 11 Brad Keselowski USA RFK Racing Ford -1.258 12 Ryan Blaney USA Team Penske Ford -1.469 13 John Hunter Nemechek USA Legacy Motor Club Toyota -1.503 14 Todd Gilliland USA Front Row Motorsports Ford -1.55 15 Josh Berry USA Stewart-Haas Racing Ford -1.654 16 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. USA JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet -1.885 17 Bubba Wallace USA 23XI Racing Toyota -2.425 18 Justin Haley USA Rick Ware Racing Ford -2.629 19 Ross Chastain USA Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet -2.786 20 Tyler Reddick USA 23XI Racing Toyota -2.89 21 Chase Briscoe USA Stewart-Haas Racing Ford -3.227 22 Corey Heim USA Legacy Motor Club Toyota -3.94 23 William Byron USA Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet -3.978 24 Carson Hocevar USA Spire Motorsports Chevrolet -4.202 25 Austin Dillon USA Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet -4.261 26 Corey LaJorie USA Spire Motorsports Chevrolet -6.266 27 Daniel Suarez MEX Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet -6.668 28 Ryan Preece USA Stewart-Haas Racing Ford -7.531 29 Zane Smith USA Spire Motorsports Chevrolet -7.624 30 Daniel Hemric USA Kaulig Racing Chevrolet -8.059 31 Derek Kraus USA Kaulig Racing Chevrolet -17.351 32 Ty Gibbs USA Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota -1 Lap 33 Austin Hill USA Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet -1 Lap 34 Joey Logano USA Team Penske Ford -2 Laps 35 Riley Herbst USA Rick Ware Racing Ford -2 Laps 36 Harrison Burton USA Wood Brothers Racing Ford -6 Laps DNF Austin Cindric USA Team Penske Ford DNF Jimmie Johnson USA Legacy Motor Club Toyota

The Kansas Speedway played host to the 12th round of the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series race this weekend as Kyle Larson took victory in the AdventHealth 400.

After 267 laps around Kansas Speedway Larson claimed his 2nd win of the season putting them in a strong position in the Championship.

Chris Buescher and Chase Elliott finished in second and third place behind the race winner. It was then Martin Truex Jr and Denny Hamlin just a bit further back in fourth and fifth.

Then Christopher Bell, Alex Bowman, Kyle Busch, Noah Gragson, and Michael McDowell rounded out the top ten at the Kansas Speedway.

Weather caused the AdventHealth 400 to be delayed by several hours. But after drying the track surface racing got underway at Kansas Speedway.

Stage One was won by Hamlin after 80 laps around the Speedway with Hamlin claiming an additional 10 points for themselves.

Chris Buescher then later on won Stage Two of the race after 165 laps ahead of the final stage of the day.

Seven-time Champion, Jimmie Johnson, crashed out of the race in the final stage in an incident with two other drivers.

On the restart after the Johnson incident Austin Cindric, Bubba Wallace and Michael McDowell all wrecked as well with Cindric retiring.

Kyle Busch brought out the final caution of the night as he spun around with seven laps to go.